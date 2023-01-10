Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous Korean Restaurant Chain Set to Open First Location In TennesseeMadocSmyrna, TN
This Amish Farmers' Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNolensville, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MurfreesboroTed RiversMurfreesboro, TN
4 Amazing Burger Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
murfreesborovoice.com
Murfreesboro Murder Suspect in the Death of a 22-Year-Old due in Court on March 17, 2023
(Murfreesboro, TN) WGNS has more news on the murder of a young man that occurred in Murfreesboro a little over 26-months ago. Looking back to the initial call to dispatch, Murfreesboro Police responded to a shooting on North Tennessee Boulevard at Stonewall Boulevard on October 24, 2020. At the intersection, responding officers located the body of 22-year-old Blake Bolton.
WSMV
Metro Police investigating fatal shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said detectives are pursuing active leads in a fatal shooting in the Napier-Sudekum community on Saturday night. Police found Fredrick Sparks, 23, with a single gunshot wound outside an apartment on Cannon Street around 10:45 p.m. Sparks was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.
wgnsradio.com
Man Convicted for Stealing a Truck from a Victim who was with his 10-Year-Old Daughter in Rutherford County Files an Appeal
(Rutherford County, TN) A man convicted on charges of robbery, felony reckless endangerment, misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident, and felony vandalism by a Rutherford County Jury has filed an appeal. Roosevelt Pitts, III, who was sentenced to spend 18-years in prison, argued that among other things, the State engaged in prosecutorial misconduct during closing arguments.
Murfreesboro man charged after deadly shooting on Bell Road, Metro Police say
A man has been charged with criminal homicide in connection with Saturday morning's deadly "road rage-related" shooting along Bell Road, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
One person dead after shooting on Cannon Street
Metro Nashville Police responded to a deadly shooting in the 900 block of Cannon Street Saturday night.
TBI, Lebanon Police cancel Silver Alert for missing man
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and the Lebanon Police Department have canceled a Silver Alert that was issued for a missing man.
4 teens arrested after drug deal goes bad in Hendersonville
Four teenagers are now locked up after an alleged drug deal went bad in Hendersonville.
Family celebrates Adrianna Wix’s would-be 21st birthday
Jennifer Wix and her daughter, Adrianna, went missing in March 2004, which is one of Middle Tennessee's longest unsolved mysteries. Nearly 19 years later, on Jan. 14, their family celebrated what would have been Adrianna's 21st birthday.
Student in jail a second time after making threats against school, Nashville police say
A High Road Academy alternative charter school student was arrested Friday morning after police said he made a second round of threats against the school.
Agents bust Mid-South fraud ring in Sumner County
An alleged Mid-South fraud ring is now out of business thanks to good police work involving the 18th Judicial Drug Task Force (JDTF).
Man wanted for questioning in shooting death of teen in South Nashville
Metro police are asking for help identifying a man wanted for questioning in connection with the shooting death of a teenager in South Nashville.
murfreesborovoice.com
UPDATE: Rutherford County Woman Killed in Saturday January 7th Auto Accident
A serious accident that unfolded in Antioch took the life of a Rutherford County resident this past Saturday. Katherine Margarita Jarquin Perez of LaVergne was the driver of a Nissan Altima that was involved in the two-car crash at 3300 Murfreesboro Pike just before 7:15 Saturday morning. Metro Nashville Police report Perez died from injuries she sustained in the crash.
fox17.com
Police: Nashville student threatens to blow up school to 'calm himself down'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Nashville student is charged with threatening to destroy a school after an October incident where he admitted that making the threat "calmed him down," according to an affidavit obtained by FOX 17 News. Officers say that after refusing to give up his cell phone...
Man arrested following armed robbery at Lebanon store
Police took a man into custody Friday after he allegedly stole a knife from a Lebanon Dollar General and pointed it at a store employee.
wgnsradio.com
Person who Steals Trailer Heads Towards Murfreesboro on I-24 - Where is the Thief Now? - And - Should Trailers be Registered with the State?
In Tennessee, there's no requirement to register utility trailers, boat trailers or farm trailers, which often make trailers a target for thieves. But, that could soon change. On Wednesday, a new bill was introduced to legislators during the first week of the 113th General Assembly, that would require personal trailers to be registered with the state. If passed, the bill will require all personal trailers, including boat and utility trailers, to be registered and tied to a state database.
Neighbors pushing for noise ordinance due to disturbances from Middle TN church
Neighbors are pushing for a noise ordinance in Wilson County after dozens of complaints were called in against a local church.
Authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ Hickman County murder suspect
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public to be on the lookout for an alleged killer.
WSMV
Woman arrested for rash of Nashville park break-ins
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman has been arrested for a string of car break-ins that happened at multiple Davidson County parks over the past several months, Metro Police said. Alisha Morris is facing 21 charges that range from burglary and credit card theft to identity theft and vandalism in...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Fatal Accident on I-840 on Tuesday Night, THP Reports Charges are Pending Against One Driver
WGNS has more details on a Tuesday accident that claimed the life of a 61-year-old man on I-840. The wreck happened at the 37-mile marker near Arno Road, which is just over the Rutherford County line in neighboring Williamson County. The crash happened in the westbound lane of I-840. According...
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Police Investigating Alleged Shoplifting Case - Need Help Identifying Subject
(Murfreesboro, TN) Murfreesboro Police are asking the community, “Do you know this person?” Evidently, detectives would like to interview a so called “person of interest” in a theft case that occurred last week at the Lowe’s Home Improvement store on Old Fort Parkway. According to...
Comments / 0