Orange Park Mall says goodbye to 3 restaurants in food courtZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Green Cove Springs man arrested for threatening, resisting officersZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Father-Son Duo Sentenced to Federal Prison For IRS FraudTaxBuzzJacksonville, FL
Orange Park’s new household pets ordinance allows chickens, but peacocks?Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Green Cove Springs to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with ceremonyLauren FoxGreen Cove Springs, FL
Related
Jacksonville Daily Record
Duval at 1 Million: Demands on infrastructure rise with population
In the second week of December, passengers set a record at Jacksonville International Airport. Mark VanLoh, CEO of the Jacksonville Aviation Authority, said the airport broke its pre-pandemic peak of 2019 passenger traffic levels. That’s mostly because of strong commuter and leisure travelers, despite the slow return of business travel....
Action News Jax
Jacksonville City Council approves Shad Khan’s Shipyard project
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Council approved another major project that will transform Downtown Jacksonville. The council voted to approve Shad Khan’s Iguana Investment Shipyards project and the changes to the money involved. The original proposal was approved well over a year ago, but this latest update recognizes that the cost of the project is going up.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Dunkin’ Go planned at Old St. Augustine Road in Mandarin
The city is reviewing a permit application for construction of a building for a Dunkin’ Go drive-thru coffee shop at 10951 Old St. Augustine Road. It will have two drive-thru windows and no seating. The 1,258-square-foot building is an estimated $425,000 project on 0.65-acre in the Mandarin area north...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Bank OZK preparing to open in Southwest Jacksonville
A month after approval for a Mandarin office, the city issued a permit Jan. 10 for iConstructors LLC of Tampa to renovate a building for Bank OZK in Southwest Jacksonville. Bank OZK is renovating space for a 3,502-square-foot office at 6072 Youngerman Circle at a project cost of $875,767. The location is at southwest Interstate 295 and Blanding Boulevard.
4,000-home development planned for Green Cove Springs by Fort Lauderdale company
An $85 million land purchase closed on Dec. 16 by one of Florida’s largest real estate developers for over 3,000 acres in Green Cove Springs. BTI Partners purchased the land known as Governors Park with plans to build 4,000 single-family homes and 2,000 multi-family units, according to a press release. Further development plans include an 840,000-square-foot retail space, 700,000 square feet of office space, 400 hotel rooms and an 18-hole golf course.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Duval at 1 Million: Neighboring bedroom counties building up as Jacksonville jobs grow
Population growth in Jacksonville is spilling over into neighboring counties. With companies moving global headquarters or setting up new operations, along with existing businesses that are expanding, the job base is growing and new employees and their families need places to live. “About 60% of our residents work in Jacksonville....
Action News Jax
Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Park temporarily closed
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — St. Johns County has announced that Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Park will be temporarily closed for repaving. The park, located at 1109 Ponte Vedra Blvd in Ponte Vedra Beach, will close on Monday, Jan. 23. Reopening is planned for Friday, Jan. 27. The project...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Jacksonville City Council signs off on new $129.75 million deal for Khan’s Four Seasons project
City Council approved Jan. 10 a redrafted $129.75 million incentives deal with Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s development company for its plans to build a Four Seasons hotel and office building on the Downtown Northbank riverfront. Iguana Investments Florida LLC asked the city to amend the redevelopment agreement first...
Action News Jax
Jacksonville residents hopeful they could win $1.1 billion in Mega Millions lottery drawing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: Mega Millions: Tuesday’s numbers drawn for $1.1 billion. The Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday night, and we will know the lucky numbers in the $1.1 billion jackpot. STORY: Jacksonville City Council approves Shad Khan’s Shipyard project. Welcome Food Store, better known as The...
Action News Jax
City of Jacksonville is looking to hire urban forestry manager
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Grow your career with us as the Urban Forestry Manager for the City of Jacksonville! Join our Urban Forestry team and oversee the tree population for the largest city in the continental United States. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. You’ll be promoting the benefits...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Duval at 1 Million: Zoning, expansion target housing demand
Reaching a population of a million means the need for better planning and focusing on housing in neighboring counties, local experts say. “We are thinking about this,” said Northeast Florida Builders Association Executive Officer Jessie Spradley. “One of our members noted that it took Jacksonville 200 years to reach...
'I frankly cannot win': Lakesha Burton will not be running for JSO sheriff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lakesha Burton announced she will not be running for Jacksonville sheriff on Wednesday morning. "I frankly cannot win...I care deeply about this city and I care enough to move out of the way," Burton explained during a press conference. She called the move the "right thing to do".
Jacksonville Daily Record
Walmart Health in construction in Northwest Jacksonville
The city issued a permit Jan. 9 for construction of a Walmart Health medical clinic within the retailer’s Supercenter in Northwest Jacksonville. Hutton Construction Inc. of Chattanooga, Tennessee, is the contractor for the $1.02 million build-out of a primary care center in Walmart at 12100 Lem Turner Road. The...
Action News Jax
Jacksonville City Council approves emergency funding for Jaguars’ Saturday home playoff game
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville City Council on Tuesday night approved thousands of dollars in emergency funding for the Jacksonville Jaguars’ home playoff game on Saturday night. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry requested the money, which will help fund stadium and gameday...
Neighborhood that fought to save environmentally sensitive land is once again in the fight
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Neighbors say they moved to Black Hammock Island for a reason. "When we moved out here the reason why is because it was rural. We didn’t want a city life, we wanted a rural life with wildlife, deer and things like that," said Herb Jones, Black Hammock Island resident.
Free adoptions at Jacksonville Animal Services over MLK Weekend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Adoptions will be free Saturday, Sunday and Monday at the Jacksonville Animal Care & Protective Services Shelter. The shelter is at critical capacity, so many animals need homes quickly. You can visit the shelter from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and from 12...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Sugar Factory delays Jacksonville opening to Jan. 23
Sugar Factory American Brasserie delayed its opening again – to Jan. 23. “Due to unforeseen circumstances and delays on materials, we will have to push the restaurant opening to January 23rd,” the company said Jan. 7 in an email to people holding reservations. It’s the fourth opening date...
Disagreement over existence of Heaven, Hell leads to shooting in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New details have been released following a shooting in Jacksonville's Woodstock neighborhood this past weekend. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says on Saturday, patrol officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Melson Avenue regarding a person shot. An investigation revealed that the victim and the suspect,...
JSO looking for missing man with dementia on the Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 78-year-old Germilus Nonord on the Westside. Police say Nonord is 5 feet and 6 inches tall, 160 pounds, bald and has brown eyes. He was last seen around 4 p.m. Tuesday on foot, in the 5700 block of Billmore Circle East, near Connie Jean Road and 103rd Street.
Plant-based pizza truck to open brick-and-mortar restaurant
Wild Pie has been operating as a food truck since 2021.
