Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Daily Record

Duval at 1 Million: Demands on infrastructure rise with population

In the second week of December, passengers set a record at Jacksonville International Airport. Mark VanLoh, CEO of the Jacksonville Aviation Authority, said the airport broke its pre-pandemic peak of 2019 passenger traffic levels. That’s mostly because of strong commuter and leisure travelers, despite the slow return of business travel....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Jacksonville City Council approves Shad Khan’s Shipyard project

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Council approved another major project that will transform Downtown Jacksonville. The council voted to approve Shad Khan’s Iguana Investment Shipyards project and the changes to the money involved. The original proposal was approved well over a year ago, but this latest update recognizes that the cost of the project is going up.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Dunkin’ Go planned at Old St. Augustine Road in Mandarin

The city is reviewing a permit application for construction of a building for a Dunkin’ Go drive-thru coffee shop at 10951 Old St. Augustine Road. It will have two drive-thru windows and no seating. The 1,258-square-foot building is an estimated $425,000 project on 0.65-acre in the Mandarin area north...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Bank OZK preparing to open in Southwest Jacksonville

A month after approval for a Mandarin office, the city issued a permit Jan. 10 for iConstructors LLC of Tampa to renovate a building for Bank OZK in Southwest Jacksonville. Bank OZK is renovating space for a 3,502-square-foot office at 6072 Youngerman Circle at a project cost of $875,767. The location is at southwest Interstate 295 and Blanding Boulevard.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Lauren Fox

4,000-home development planned for Green Cove Springs by Fort Lauderdale company

An $85 million land purchase closed on Dec. 16 by one of Florida’s largest real estate developers for over 3,000 acres in Green Cove Springs. BTI Partners purchased the land known as Governors Park with plans to build 4,000 single-family homes and 2,000 multi-family units, according to a press release. Further development plans include an 840,000-square-foot retail space, 700,000 square feet of office space, 400 hotel rooms and an 18-hole golf course.
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, FL
Action News Jax

Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Park temporarily closed

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — St. Johns County has announced that Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Park will be temporarily closed for repaving. The park, located at 1109 Ponte Vedra Blvd in Ponte Vedra Beach, will close on Monday, Jan. 23. Reopening is planned for Friday, Jan. 27. The project...
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
Action News Jax

City of Jacksonville is looking to hire urban forestry manager

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Grow your career with us as the Urban Forestry Manager for the City of Jacksonville! Join our Urban Forestry team and oversee the tree population for the largest city in the continental United States. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. You’ll be promoting the benefits...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Duval at 1 Million: Zoning, expansion target housing demand

Reaching a population of a million means the need for better planning and focusing on housing in neighboring counties, local experts say. “We are thinking about this,” said Northeast Florida Builders Association Executive Officer Jessie Spradley. “One of our members noted that it took Jacksonville 200 years to reach...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Walmart Health in construction in Northwest Jacksonville

The city issued a permit Jan. 9 for construction of a Walmart Health medical clinic within the retailer’s Supercenter in Northwest Jacksonville. Hutton Construction Inc. of Chattanooga, Tennessee, is the contractor for the $1.02 million build-out of a primary care center in Walmart at 12100 Lem Turner Road. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Sugar Factory delays Jacksonville opening to Jan. 23

Sugar Factory American Brasserie delayed its opening again – to Jan. 23. “Due to unforeseen circumstances and delays on materials, we will have to push the restaurant opening to January 23rd,” the company said Jan. 7 in an email to people holding reservations. It’s the fourth opening date...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

JSO looking for missing man with dementia on the Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 78-year-old Germilus Nonord on the Westside. Police say Nonord is 5 feet and 6 inches tall, 160 pounds, bald and has brown eyes. He was last seen around 4 p.m. Tuesday on foot, in the 5700 block of Billmore Circle East, near Connie Jean Road and 103rd Street.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

