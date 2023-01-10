Read full article on original website
Michael Jordan's Daughter Jasmine Said She Dated A Girl When She Was In College: "I Dated A Women's Basketball Player."
Michael Jordan's daughter Jasmine revealed that she dated a women's basketball player during her time in college.
TNT drops national TV coverage of Chicago Bulls-Charlotte Hornets game on January 26
The NBA had high hopes for the Chicago Bulls heading into this season. So much so that they booked the team for "Rivals Week", which will feature games with interesting match-ups or some of the league's most bitter rivals. However, those plans have been derailed following the news that TNT will no longer be airing the Bulls game versus the Charlotte Hornets on January 26th.
Former Lakers PG looking to become fourth ex-NBA player to return as referee
The former point guard went undrafted after playing one season at Fordham University but was signed by the Cleveland Cavaliers for the 2002-2003 campaign, before spending a year playing with Aris Thessaloniki in the Greek Basket League. Parker then split 16 games between the Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns during...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
NBA Power Rankings: Nuggets powering past NBA's elite, Kevin Durant injury could be big help for Boston
Denver has surged to the top of the West during a stretch that includes wins over the Nets, Cavaliers, Clippers and other contenders.
NBA Odds: Pelicans vs. Celtics prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/11/2023
The New Orleans Pelicans (25-16) visit the Boston Celtics (29-12) on Wednesday night. Action tips off at 7:40 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Pelicans-Celtics prediction and pick. New Orleans has lost two of their last three games but still sits in third place in...
How the terrible Spurs are improbably going to break the NBA's single-game attendance record
The San Antonio Spurs — 13-29 and next-to-last in the Western Conference as of publishing this post — are about to set an NBA record. Not in a bad way! Actually, in the most good way: They’re about to smash the record for single-game attendance. How does...
NBA Panic Meter: Heat, Hawks, Raptors, Timberwolves, Suns
On a scale of 1-10, how worried should fans of the Miami Heat, Atlanta Hawks, Toronto Raptors, Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns be right now with their teams underperforming?
The All-NBA First Teams From 2001 To 2010
Throughout 2001 to 2010, All-NBA First Teams featured great players like Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Allen Iverson and others.
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks, live stream, channel, time, how to watch NBA
On Wednesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks will face off in a highly-anticipated matchup at the State Farm Arena. The Bucks come into the game averaging 112.4 points per game on 45.4 percent shooting and led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is averaging 31.7 points and 11.8 rebounds per game. . Meanwhile, the Hawks are averaging 115.3 points per game on 46.9 percent shooting. Trae Young is the team’s leading scorer, averaging 27.5 points and 2.9 rebounds per game.
NBA midseason awards odds for ROY, DPOY, sixth man, more
The talent level in the NBA is as even as it’s ever been. Though parity remains an evergreen theme as the season progresses, it’s not because teams are short on talent – it’s actually the opposite. The Indiana Pacers, for example, are exceeding expectations hovering above...
Injured AEW Star Makes Long-Awaited Return on AEW Dynamite
Adam Cole made his long-awaited return from injury on this week's AEW Dynamite. The former NXT Champion suffered two major concussions in 2022, the second of which was during the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Cole cut a promo for the fans in Los Angeles, discussing all the struggles he had faced on his road to recovery and that he appreciated all the support fans showed him online during his absence. He then said he had some bad news... for the rest of the AEW roster. Cole declared he was officially back and made a promise that no matter how long it took, he'd be AEW World Champion someday.
Trey Lyles sparks big fourth-quarter surge in Sacramento Kings’ win over Houston Rockets
Trey Lyles came off the bench to help the Sacramento Kings close out the Houston Rockets in Wednesday’s win at Golden 1 Center.
How to watch Kings vs. Rockets: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Houston Rockets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at Golden 1 Center after having had a few days off. Sacramento should still be riding high after a big win, while the Rockets will be looking to right the ship.
Spurs set to break impressive NBA record
The San Antonio Spurs are about to set the record that you would least expect a 13-28 team to set, but there's a special reason for it. The Spurs revealed Wednesday that they have sold a total of 63,592 tickets for Friday’s upcoming home game at the Alamodome against the Golden State Warriors. That would mark a record for the most attendance at a regular-season game in NBA history.
Massive Update on FTR's Future With AEW in 2023
FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler will be of AEW television for the foreseeable future, as confirmed by Harwood on the latest episode of his FTR podcast. Harwood confirmed with Fightul last month that their contracts with the company would be expiring in April and that they were considering leaving the promotion. In the weeks that followed the pair failed to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships and dropped the ROH, AAA and IWGP Tag Team Championships as part of an 0-5 losing streak.
