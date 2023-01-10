ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

TNT drops national TV coverage of Chicago Bulls-Charlotte Hornets game on January 26

The NBA had high hopes for the Chicago Bulls heading into this season. So much so that they booked the team for "Rivals Week", which will feature games with interesting match-ups or some of the league's most bitter rivals. However, those plans have been derailed following the news that TNT will no longer be airing the Bulls game versus the Charlotte Hornets on January 26th.
CHICAGO, IL
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks, live stream, channel, time, how to watch NBA

On Wednesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks will face off in a highly-anticipated matchup at the State Farm Arena. The Bucks come into the game averaging 112.4 points per game on 45.4 percent shooting and led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is averaging 31.7 points and 11.8 rebounds per game. . Meanwhile, the Hawks are averaging 115.3 points per game on 46.9 percent shooting. Trae Young is the team’s leading scorer, averaging 27.5 points and 2.9 rebounds per game.
ATLANTA, GA
ComicBook

Injured AEW Star Makes Long-Awaited Return on AEW Dynamite

Adam Cole made his long-awaited return from injury on this week's AEW Dynamite. The former NXT Champion suffered two major concussions in 2022, the second of which was during the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Cole cut a promo for the fans in Los Angeles, discussing all the struggles he had faced on his road to recovery and that he appreciated all the support fans showed him online during his absence. He then said he had some bad news... for the rest of the AEW roster. Cole declared he was officially back and made a promise that no matter how long it took, he'd be AEW World Champion someday.
CBS Sports

How to watch Kings vs. Rockets: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

The Houston Rockets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at Golden 1 Center after having had a few days off. Sacramento should still be riding high after a big win, while the Rockets will be looking to right the ship.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Spurs set to break impressive NBA record

The San Antonio Spurs are about to set the record that you would least expect a 13-28 team to set, but there's a special reason for it. The Spurs revealed Wednesday that they have sold a total of 63,592 tickets for Friday’s upcoming home game at the Alamodome against the Golden State Warriors. That would mark a record for the most attendance at a regular-season game in NBA history.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ComicBook

Massive Update on FTR's Future With AEW in 2023

FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler will be of AEW television for the foreseeable future, as confirmed by Harwood on the latest episode of his FTR podcast. Harwood confirmed with Fightul last month that their contracts with the company would be expiring in April and that they were considering leaving the promotion. In the weeks that followed the pair failed to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships and dropped the ROH, AAA and IWGP Tag Team Championships as part of an 0-5 losing streak.

