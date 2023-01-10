Read full article on original website
Related
SignalsAZ
It’s Snow Time! MLK Closures, Blood Drive, Local Events – My Drive January 11th, 2023
Hosts Elicia Morigeau and Guy Roginson cover this week’s top local news, events, and updates from all across the Prescott area and beyond. This week they cover MLK Day closures, places to go in the snow, local events, and more. Buckle up and hold on to this episode of...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Library Card Design Contest
The Prescott Valley Public Library is looking to redesign the library card and you can submit your artwork to be the new look. Submit your artwork to the Prescott Valley Public Library Design Contest by January 31st to be considered. Four contest winners will be selected who will each receive a $50 gift card.
SignalsAZ
Weekend Weather for Jan 12 thru Jan 16
Article audio is made possible by CAST11 Prescott Podcast Network. A Talking Glass Media production. An active weather pattern is expected to move in starting January 15th! Will we see some snow? Check out the weekend weather for Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt.
SignalsAZ
Winter Wandering: Top 5 Winter Hikes
It may be the middle of winter but there’s something about a warmish day, an impossibly blue sky, and the sounds of nature all around that makes you want to do a little winter hiking in Arizona. Here are Talking Glass Media’s Top 5 Winter Hikes to take when you need to shake off some cabin fever and hit the open trail.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Courthouse Square Turns Blue Tonight
On Monday night, January 9, 2023, for three nights, the Prescott Courthouse Square will turn blue in honor of National Law Enforcement. The more than 90 Courthouse Plaza trees that are decorated with lights for the holidays will be switched to blue starting January 9th and will remain blue for three nights in honor of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.
SignalsAZ
You’re Invited to the Prescott Valley Adult Prom
Article audio is made possible by CAST11 Prescott Podcast Network. A Talking Glass Media production.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Offers Still Life Drawing Class
Come draw with Prescott Valley Parks and Recreation at the new Still Life Drawing Class. Prescott Valley Arts and Culuture invites you to practice your observation and drawing skills with this fun themed drawing class on Monday nights from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm on January 23, 30, February 6, 13. This...
SignalsAZ
Flagstaff Ranger District to Conduct Pile Burns
The Flagstaff Ranger District plans to conduct pile burns in three different areas of the Coconino National Forest starting today and running through Friday. A1 burn project: 50-300 acres of machine piles. Horse Park burn project: Roughly 350 acres of machine piles. Dry Lake Hills burn project: Between 30 and...
SignalsAZ
Prescribe Burn Planned in Prescott Basin
Fire Managers on the Bradshaw Ranger District plan to take advantage of the moisture received and hold a prescribe burn to burn piles of debris in and around the Prescott Basin. Ignitions are planned to start on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, and continue through Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, as favorable weather conditions allow.
SignalsAZ
2023 City of Prescott Primary Election Cycle Begins
The City of Prescott conducts elections in odd-numbered years, and the City Clerk’s Office will begin the election cycle process Monday, January 9th for the Tuesday, August 1, 2023, Primary Election. Council Seats up for Election:. Mayor Phil Goode (Term 2023-2025) Councilwoman Connie Cantelme (Short-term Seat 2023-2025) Councilwoman Cathey...
SignalsAZ
2023 Bulky Waste Collection Schedule
The City of Flagstaff Solid Waste Section has published the 2023 schedule for bulky waste collection, which is provided to all single-family households within Flagstaff city limits. Bulky waste collection will continue to be performed in five geographic sections throughout the City once every five weeks per the map and...
knau.org
Man killed by train in Flagstaff Wednesday
A man was fatally struck by a westbound freight train in Flagstaff Wednesday night. Flagstaff police say the incident happened near Fanning Drive and East Route 66 around 6:30 p.m. The train was held at the intersection for more than two hours. Additional details weren’t immediately available this morning.
SignalsAZ
Arizona Women’s Forum in Prescott Highlights Power of Example
Aspiring women need role models; successful women want to share their expertise; and every woman appreciates a community of like minds to draw wisdom and strength. Ideas, insights, and stories will bond and inspire women of all ages this month, when the Yavapai College Foundation and the American Association of University Women’s Prescott Chapter present the Arizona Women’s Forum, Friday, January 27 & Saturday, January 28 at Yavapai College’s Prescott Campus.
Sedona Red Rock News
Public Works department keeping quiet about Forest Road explosions
The city of Sedona has resolved to complete the Forest Road connection project even if it requires the use of high explosives. “Blasting is planned on some areas of the project site,” the city’s webpage for the project informs residents. “The contractor will generally employ mechanical methods using heavy equipment [bulldozers, and excavators with hydraulic rock hammers] to remove the weaker and less dense rock strata, and explosive [blasting] techniques to remove the harder and more dense rock strata.”
SignalsAZ
Yavapai College Announces 1st Baccalaureate Degree
Yavapai College has announced the launch of a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business. The announcement was made at a press conference held today at the YC Prescott Campus. The degree will begin enrolling this April for classes that start in the fall semester of 2023. Tags: Yavapai College, bachelor...
knau.org
Former Prescott City Council member Billie Orr has died
Former Prescott Councilwoman Billie Orr has died. According to city officials, she served two terms on the council from 2015 to 2021 but resigned in January 2021 before moving out of the area for health-related reasons. Orr also served as council liaison to several committees and was selected by the...
SignalsAZ
Basketball Battle, Cloud Seeding, Coffee Brewing | Top Prescott AZ Podcasts on CAST11
Cast11, Prescott Arizona’s podcast network covers community events, sports, events, people, and the community in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, and beyond. Tune in to all of Cast11’s podcasts on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you stream podcasts. Check out these top podcasts from the Prescott, Arizona region on Cast11:
SignalsAZ
Pruning Perennials: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott talking about pruning perennials. Learn when is the best time to cut back your perennials, if it is normal for some plants to have yellow or brown color in winter, and if it’s too early to begin soil prep for spring.
AZFamily
Prescott Valley police see spike in abandoned dogs since start of new year
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police in Prescott Valley say multiple dogs have been abandoned since the start of the new year, and are warning residents that doing so is a crime. Police say that since Jan. 1, animal control officers have picked up 13 dogs and puppies...
ABC 15 News
Arizona police department sounding alarm about abandoning pets, a class 5 felony
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ — Prescott Valley Police Department is sounding the alarm about abandoned animals after an influx of them since the start of the year. Thirteen dogs and puppies have reportedly been found and picked up by the city’s animal control department in the first 11 days of the year, according to an announcement made on Facebook Wednesday morning. The animals were reportedly located in areas like construction sites and parks.
Comments / 0