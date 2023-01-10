ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State at Kansas State odds, picks and predictions

By Seth Orlemann
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-6, 1-2 Big 12) battle the No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats (14-1, 3-0) on Tuesday. Tip from Bramlage Coliseum is set for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Oklahoma State fell 56-46 to Texas on Saturday, failing to cover as 3-point home underdogs. In its last 10 games, it is 7-3 against the spread (ATS) and 8-7 ATS on the season. The Cowboys’ defense is their strength, ranking 3rd in the nation in opponents FG percentage (36.4%) and 14th in the nation in opponents 3-point FG percentage (28.4%).

Kansas State knocked off Baylor 97-95 in overtime on Saturday, covering as 7.5-point road underdogs. The Wildcats have covered the spread in each of their last 3 games and 6 times in their last 7. Overall this season, they are 10-5 ATS. The Wildcats’ offense ranks top-40 in the nation in points per game (79.7) and FG percentage (47.92%).

Rankings courtesy of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

Oklahoma State at Kansas State odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 12:19 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Oklahoma State +180 (bet $100 to win $180) | Kansas State -250 (bet $250 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Oklahoma State +5.5 (-115) | Kansas State -5.5 (-105)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 137.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Oklahoma State at Kansas State picks and predictions

Prediction

Kansas State 77, Oklahoma State 69

PASS.

There is not enough return on investment to make a moneyline play worth the risk.

LEAN KANSAS STATE -5.5 (-105).

The Wildcats are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games overall and 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games against teams with a winning straight up record. Playing at home against a team with a top-ranked defense, they will look to get the ball into the paint for easier points.

Kansas State has played great in front of its fans this season, with a home record of 8-0.

BET OVER 137.5 (-110).

The Over/Under is 8-2 in the Wildcats’ last 10 games and 9-6 over the season. Scoring 79.7 points per game, they look to push the ball and put points on the board at a higher rate than most teams.

For the Cowboys, the Over is 5-0 in their last 5 games against teams with a winning straight up record meaning they rise to the occasion against better teams. They will need to put the ball in the basket to keep up with a top-ranked Kansas State team.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Clemson / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / Iowa / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Nebraska / North Carolina / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / Texas A&M / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

