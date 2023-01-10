Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department: Looking back on 150 years

BISMARCK, N.D ( KXNET ) — This year marks a momentous anniversary for the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department. The group is celebrating its 150th anniversary, and to both look back on the past and look forward to the future, they’re gearing up for a year of celebration and recollection.

In addition to a number of parades and events they hope to attend, on the organization’s Facebook page , they’ve begun posting a series of stories discussing the history of the department. These will range from tales, news articles, and even artifacts from the office’s archives. And here at KX, we’ve decided to share these incredible stories with you, too!

Volume 1

Even in the first days of Burleigh County, and North Dakota in general, there were those who sought to ensure people were following the law. Unfortunately, it would seem that being a sheriff in early Burleigh County was a dangerous job — one with a very high fatality rate.

In December, Charles McCarthy — one of the county’s first sheriffs — attempted to travel north on the frozen Missouri River on a horse-drawn sleigh with assistance from U.S Marshal Clinton Miller (a former fellow sheriff of Burleigh County). After they delivered a series of court subpoenas to a couple of witnesses near Washburn. While these witnesses arrived in court the next day, however, the sheriffs didn’t.

A search party was sent out, and when they returned, the group had a grim story to tell. It was believed that during their trip back to Bismarck from Washburn, they fell through the ice on the Missouri River and drowned. A diving bell was dispatched to attempt to retrieve the duo’s bodies, but the attempts proved unsuccessful.

On a Facebook post relating to the event, the Sheriff’s Department also included the following photo illustrating what exactly the old-time diving bell that was used looked like, as well as an archived news article from the Bismarck Tribune discussing the event.

Photo illustrating how an old-fashioned diving bell works. (Image Credit: Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department

Image Credit: Bismarck Tribune, Dec. 23rd, 1874, Dakota Datebook ‘The Death of Two Lawmen,’ by Jim Davis (12-13-12).

The Sheriff’s Department continues to honor these original fallen lawmen, as well as look back throughout the 150 years of the group’s history.

If any members of the community have any artifacts, stories, or information about the department that they’d like to share, the department asks that they reach out to Sgt. Elliot Carvell ay 701-222-6651.

This article will be updated further as the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Office releases more stories from its history. Be sure to check back often!

