Salt Lake City, UT

Cleveland Cavaliers at Utah Jazz odds, picks and predictions

By Skyler Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers (26-15) face the Utah Jazz (20-23) Tuesday at Vivint Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Cavaliers vs. Jazz odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Cavaliers defeated the Phoenix Suns 112-98 on Sunday to cover as 6-point road favorites. Cleveland has won 4 of its last 5 games.

The Jazz lost 123-118 at the Memphis Grizzlies Sunday but covered as 5.5-point underdogs. Utah has lost 7 of its last 8 games.

Cavaliers at Jazz odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated 10:50 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Cavaliers -150 (bet $150 to win $100) | Jazz +130 (bet $100 to win $130)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Cavaliers -3.5 (-105) | Jazz +3.5 (-115)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 226.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Cavaliers at Jazz key injuries

Cavaliers

  • F Dean Wade (shoulder) out

Jazz

  • C Kelly Olynyk (ankle) out
  • G Collin Sexton (hamstring) out

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Cavaliers at Jazz picks and predictions

Prediction

Cavaliers 118, Jazz 111

PASS on the moneyline.

Taking the Cavaliers (-150) straight up isn’t advised at the current odds, but I’d be fine taking them win in a parlay.

CAVALIERS -3.5 (-105) is where I’m leaning in this game despite the trends going against this pick. The Jazz have struggled to win games recently and are 3-5 ATS in their last 8 games.

With G Donovan Mitchell making his return to Utah, OVER 226.5 (-112) is an intriguing wager. Both of these teams are top 10 in offensive rating and it will be a massive pace-up game for the Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers have gone Over in 5 of their last 6 games following a win and the Jazz are 5-1 to the Over in their last 6 games overall.

