Theocrats in the Colorado Capitol
Not two hours into the opening of the Colorado General Assembly this week, a group of Republican lawmakers made it clear that they’re at the Capitol not for the purpose of governing but rather to disrupt and evangelize. The vote for House speaker had long been a bipartisan, unanimous affair in which the minority party […] The post Theocrats in the Colorado Capitol appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
The Happiest Prisoner on Death Row Tells a Sad Tale from Colorado
The tragic case of Joe Arridy is one that lives in infamy for the state of Colorado and everyone involved. Once called, "the happiest man on death row," Arridy is believed to have been falsely accused and convicted of a brutal crime that resulted in his execution and a dark time for Colorado as a whole.
Two Colorado Democrats propose ending TABOR refunds, increasing school funding
Colorado voters would be asked to give up tax refunds when state revenue exceeds constitutional caps and instead send the extra money to the state’s K-12 schools, under a proposal being developed by two Democratic lawmakers.Colorado’s Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights limits the growth of state government according to population growth and inflation. Money collected above that cap when the economy is strong must be returned to taxpayers. These refunds are separate...
This Small Town Has Been Named the Ugliest City In Colorado
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and that's good news for the folks who live in Colorado's ugliest city. Colorado has a lot of beautiful towns like Breckenridge, Estes Park, and Crested Butte that the state can be extremely proud of. However, if we are being honest, our colorful state has its share of towns that leave a lot to be desired. I could name a few, but I certainly don't want to offend people that live in one of those awful places.
Westword
New Study Explores Costs Versus Benefits of Oil and Gas Industry in Colorado
What has the oil and gas industry done for you lately?. The answer may have come just as the 2023 legislative session begins in Colorado, via a new study by the Colorado Fiscal Institute that attempts to illuminate a cost-benefit analysis of the oil and gas industry in the state to help inform policymakers.
Anticipated bill asks Colorado voters to forfeit TABOR refunds for education
(The Center Square) – A bill being drafted by Colorado Democrats would ask voters whether the state's excess tax revenue should be put in the state education fund for teacher compensation. Colorado’s Taxpayer's Bill of Rights requires excess tax revenue be refunded to taxpayers. It also requires voter approval...
Summit Daily News
Colorado voters may be asked to forgo their future TABOR refunds so the state can boost school funding
The Colorado legislature will debate a bill this year that would ask voters in November to waive their future Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights refunds and earmark the money, potentially billions of dollars each year, to public education. The forthcoming measure, sponsored by state Rep. Cathy Kipp, a Fort Collins...
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Colorado Democrats want gun control, but this 2nd Amendment group is gearing up to battle them in court
While Colorado Democrats promise an emphasis on gun laws unseen last year, a pro-gun group says it’s readying to thwart their efforts in court. Colorado voters delivered the party historic majorities in the state Senate and House of Representatives this past November, with some key races being run on explicitly pro-gun control promises. A poll commissioned by Giffords, a gun control advocacy organization, likewise indicated gun violence was top of mind for many voters as they cast their ballots — and that was before the horror of the latest mass shooting in the state.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Colorado
Colorado is home to stunning natural wonders, not least of which is its healthy bear population. Over the years, hunters and wildlife officers have caught several impressive specimens. Read on to discover the largest bear ever caught in Colorado!. The Largest Bear Ever Caught in Colorado. The largest bears ever...
coloradopolitics.com
GOP chair calls Polis dishonest, governor fires back as immigration debate embroils Colorado
The influx of immigrations to Colorado — and state and city officials' response — expectedly turned political, with the chair of state of the Republican Party accusing Gov. Jared Polis of hypocrisy and the latter quipping back that the Republican leader doesn't understand what Coloradans want from their leaders.
coloradosun.com
Drought has eased in Colorado, but experts brace for what the 2023 snow season holds in store
Recent increases in precipitation have brought much of Colorado out of drought and led to a solid start for winter snowpack in the mountains. Meteorologists are hopeful this could lead to a successful wet season, and even ease drought conditions this summer — but they aren’t making any calls just yet.
You’ll Never Guess where this Listed Colorado Cabin Compound Is
A current real estate listing in Colorado is much more than just a single-family home. In fact, it's more of a compound with room for up to 11 small families. That being said, the 11-cabin compound is also located in a small town in Colorado which you'd never guess. Keep scrolling to learn more and take a virtual tour.
KKTV
WATCH: 2 dinosaur fossils found in Colorado after someone 'stumbled' upon them!
Police were asking for information after a truck spilled 200 gallons of used oil in the area of East Garden of the Gods Road and Nevada Avenue Thursday morning. The 4th Judicial DA's Office decided not to file charges against an officer who shot a murder suspect.
Breaking: Rep. Tracey Bernett resigns from office
The day before Colorado’s 2023 legislative session began, Rep. Tracy Bernett resigned from her position representing House District 12 as criminal proceedings continue against her. Bernett resigned Sunday, according to the Colorado General Assembly website, with the 2023 session beginning Monday. Bernett, a Democrat, had been finishing up her...
Three Colorado spots ranked among 'best breweries' in the country
A top beer-themed publication, Hop Culture, recently released their list of the '14 best breweries of 2022' and three Colorado spots were featured. With the publication also dubbing the Centennial State as a place that made a comeback in the beer scene during 2022, their top Colorado picks for draft beer were split between Denver and nearby Arvada.
coloradopolitics.com
Judge tosses lawsuit against Colorado treasurer over unclaimed property program
A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit by two Colorado residents against Treasurer Dave Young that alleged the state is failing to provide adequate notice to potential owners of unclaimed property totaling roughly $1 billion. Although plaintiffs David Knellinger and Robert Storey filed a proposed class action lawsuit, which would...
kunc.org
'The toughest stretch': Rural Colorado and the push to electrify roadways
If you’re traveling west from Nebraska on I76, the first opportunity to stop for a fill up in Colorado will be Julesburg, a small town in rural northeastern corner of the state. The Wagon Wheel Conoco is on the south side of the highway and serves as a place...
iheart.com
One Colorado City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
As more and more Americans start traveling again, they need to be aware of tiny hitchhikers. Bed bugs are known to catch a ride with passengers heading to different areas of the United States, ready to infest furniture, beds, and living spaces. Even worse, they feast on human blood with the potential to leave your skin super itchy.
America's highest chairlift officially open for the season in Colorado
Much of the American West has been getting pounded with snow in recent weeks, making it possible to open high-elevation terrain around the state. This includes the highest chairlift in North America, found in Colorado's Summit County. Reaching an elevation of 12,840 feet above sea level and providing access to...
Pricier by the dozen: Multitude of factors drive egg price increase
BRIGHTON, Colo. — By now you’ve likely noticed it - eggs cost a heck of a lot more than they did last year. Many have speculated the state’s new law requiring egg-producers to phase in all cage-free environments for hens by 2025 is spiking the cost. That’s not entirely the truth.
