ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 1

Related
Colorado Newsline

Theocrats in the Colorado Capitol

Not two hours into the opening of the Colorado General Assembly this week, a group of Republican lawmakers made it clear that they’re at the Capitol not for the purpose of governing but rather to disrupt and evangelize. The vote for House speaker had long been a bipartisan, unanimous affair in which the minority party […] The post Theocrats in the Colorado Capitol appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Chalkbeat

Two Colorado Democrats propose ending TABOR refunds, increasing school funding

Colorado voters would be asked to give up tax refunds when state revenue exceeds constitutional caps and instead send the extra money to the state’s K-12 schools, under a proposal being developed by two Democratic lawmakers.Colorado’s Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights limits the growth of state government according to population growth and inflation. Money collected above that cap when the economy is strong must be returned to taxpayers. These refunds are separate...
COLORADO STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

This Small Town Has Been Named the Ugliest City In Colorado

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and that's good news for the folks who live in Colorado's ugliest city. Colorado has a lot of beautiful towns like Breckenridge, Estes Park, and Crested Butte that the state can be extremely proud of. However, if we are being honest, our colorful state has its share of towns that leave a lot to be desired. I could name a few, but I certainly don't want to offend people that live in one of those awful places.
COLORADO STATE
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Colorado Democrats want gun control, but this 2nd Amendment group is gearing up to battle them in court

While Colorado Democrats promise an emphasis on gun laws unseen last year, a pro-gun group says it’s readying to thwart their efforts in court. Colorado voters delivered the party historic majorities in the state Senate and House of Representatives this past November, with some key races being run on explicitly pro-gun control promises. A poll commissioned by Giffords, a gun control advocacy organization, likewise indicated gun violence was top of mind for many voters as they cast their ballots — and that was before the horror of the latest mass shooting in the state.
COLORADO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Colorado

Colorado is home to stunning natural wonders, not least of which is its healthy bear population. Over the years, hunters and wildlife officers have caught several impressive specimens. Read on to discover the largest bear ever caught in Colorado!. The Largest Bear Ever Caught in Colorado. The largest bears ever...
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

You’ll Never Guess where this Listed Colorado Cabin Compound Is

A current real estate listing in Colorado is much more than just a single-family home. In fact, it's more of a compound with room for up to 11 small families. That being said, the 11-cabin compound is also located in a small town in Colorado which you'd never guess. Keep scrolling to learn more and take a virtual tour.
GYPSUM, CO
The Longmont Leader

Breaking: Rep. Tracey Bernett resigns from office

The day before Colorado’s 2023 legislative session began, Rep. Tracy Bernett resigned from her position representing House District 12 as criminal proceedings continue against her. Bernett resigned Sunday, according to the Colorado General Assembly website, with the 2023 session beginning Monday. Bernett, a Democrat, had been finishing up her...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Judge tosses lawsuit against Colorado treasurer over unclaimed property program

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit by two Colorado residents against Treasurer Dave Young that alleged the state is failing to provide adequate notice to potential owners of unclaimed property totaling roughly $1 billion. Although plaintiffs David Knellinger and Robert Storey filed a proposed class action lawsuit, which would...
COLORADO STATE
iheart.com

One Colorado City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs

As more and more Americans start traveling again, they need to be aware of tiny hitchhikers. Bed bugs are known to catch a ride with passengers heading to different areas of the United States, ready to infest furniture, beds, and living spaces. Even worse, they feast on human blood with the potential to leave your skin super itchy.
COLORADO CITY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy