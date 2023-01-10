Read full article on original website
Samsung phones receiving the January 2023 update
Samsung has begun updating its Galaxy phones with the January 2023 update patch.
Apple Insider
Amazon's $299 iPad deal is still available for January 2023
Apple's iPad 9th Generation is $30 off at Amazon this first week in January. If you've been waiting for Apple's iPad 9th Generation to dip below $300, today is the day — with the standard 64GB WiFi model in Silver available at the reduced price.
makeuseof.com
Google Play Store vs. Samsung Galaxy Store: What's the Difference and Which Should You Use?
The Google Play Store and the Samsung Galaxy Store are both app stores meant for Android devices. Being owned by Google, the Play Store comes preloaded on most Android phones except for those from the likes of Huawei. The Galaxy Store is available exclusively on Samsung phones and tablets.
Ex-Apple employee claims company lets iOS bug fill up iPhone storage, making customers buy new phones
Global Data revealed that Apple sold $191,973 million worth of iPhones in 2022 alone. This could be because there are currently over 1 billion iPhone users in the world. Not the least, The Verge claims that three of Apple’s phones are among the most sold phones of 2022.
makeuseof.com
You Can Safely Disable or Uninstall These Pre-Installed Apps on Samsung Phones
Removing apps you know you are not going to use is one of the first things you should do when setting up a new Android phone. This is especially true for Galaxy devices since they come with so many pre-installed Samsung apps.
Phone Arena
Good news for Galaxy S20 owners - Samsung is testing One UI 5.1 on the series
Samsung’s software support cycle might be a bit confusing at times. Last year, the company made a promise to roll out four major Android updates to some of its high-end and mid-range phones. This apparently only applied to the S21 and newer models, with the Galaxy S20 series left with only three big updates.
brytfmonline.com
Samsung confirms Unpacked on February 1 to introduce the new Galaxy S family of phones
Samsung has set a new date for its Unpacked event on February 1, which will be held in San Francisco, US. The manufacturer’s invitation indicates that The new Galaxy S series smartphones, everything indicates that they will be S23 models, maintaining the usual numbering, as well as possible Galaxy Book laptops. “We are raising the bar and setting new standards for what is epic,” the statement read.
Bill Gates confirms he's still on team Android, not iPhone
Bill Gates previously said he prefers carrying around an Android and not an iPhone because he wants "to keep track of everything."
This is my favorite phone of the year — and it's not from Apple or Samsung
I've picked the Realme GT 2 Pro as my favorite phone of the year for its generous specs, below-average price and how it cements Realme as a genuine player in the phone world.
Android Headlines
Android 14: Everything you need to know
It’s now 2023, which means that Android 14 is just around the corner. It’s hard to believe that we are already preparing to get Android 14 from Google, for the Pixel and other Android smartphones. In this article, we’re going to round up everything you need to know about Android 14. Like when it’ll be released, what it’ll be called, what features might be included and more.
Samsung to wrap up Android 13 One UI 5 rollout before 2023
Samsung has promised that it will complete the rollout of Android 13 with One UI 5 to all eligible phones and tablets before the end of the year. In a post over on the Samsung website, the company has claimed that it will be accelerating its One UI 5 deployment to a wider range of models, “including older flagship devices and tablets”, over the coming days. Its goal is a “complete rollout for all eligible devices by the end of the year”.
Android Authority
A 7-year-old smartphone will finally stop receiving updates this year
The FairPhone 2's run of software updates put major brands to shame. The FairPhone 2 will stop receiving updates in March 2023, seven years after its release. The handset launched back in 2015 with Android 5.1 Lollipop. Five years of software updates is about as good as it gets for...
Google's accessibility enhancing Switch Access app is the latest breakout ready for smoother updates
One of the bigger debates with smartphone obsessives has been about size — should they be big, like Google's Pixel 7 Pro, or small, like the Asus Zenfone 9? Left out of the discourse are people living with physical or mental impairments, but when it comes to solutions for interacting with a 21st-century necessity, the answer: to each their own. Google is now ensuring it can actually adapt Android to these users' accessibility needs.
Engadget
Google decouples some Android accessibility features from OS updates
Has broken out some accessibility features into a separate app. Switch Access has graduated from the Android Accessibility Suite and it's now available through the Play Store. Offering Switch Access features via a separate app could allow Google to roll out more frequent updates instead of having to do so at the OS level.
notebookcheck.net
DIZO Watch D Pro and Watch D Ultra smartwatches arrive with oversized displays
DIZO is now selling two new Watch D smartwatches, building on the Watch D Plus. Billed as the Watch D Pro and the Watch D Ultra, the pair are available in the same colourways but with different feature sets. DIZO continues to expand its smartwatch lineup, now with the Watch...
Android warning as camera glass is shattering ‘for no reason’ on certain smartphones – see what devices are affected
ANDROID users have noticed a strange coincidence, sharing that their smartphone’s rear camera has been mysteriously bursting. Users all over social media have been reporting this issue with certain Android smartphone devices. The complaints are being sent to Google, with various Pixel 7 smartphone users claiming that their rear...
ZDNet
Samsung just launched its cheapest 5G Galaxy phone yet
Samsung has unveiled the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, which costs just under $200, making it cheapest 5G smartphone in the Galaxy portfolio. Find all the exciting innovation from CES 2023 in this ZDNET special feature. Read now. Announced at CES 2023 and at a cost of $199.99, the Samsung Galaxy...
Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 changes the default taskbar behavior on tablets and foldables
Google released the second beta for Android 13 QPR2 this week, packing a few subtle UI changes. The update has revised the taskbar usage tutorial, and the UI now defaults to the transient taskbar. Here's what that means for the average user.
Android Authority
Galaxy S23 leak suggests base storage is going up this year
Goodbye, 128GB storage for the more premium Galaxy S23 flagships. The RAM and storage options for the Galaxy S23 series have leaked. The Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra might get a base storage bump. The names of the official colorways have also leaked. Samsung may have accidentally leaked...
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra teaser suggests a 200 MP camera with improved low-light performance
Last month, all the alleged specs of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra surfaced online thanks to the Chinese TENAA regulatory body, including references to what could be a 200 MP main camera. A set of images showing dummy units was also shared back then, so it is not surprising to hear once again that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is coming with a triple camera setup on the back. However, this time a warm-up video is involved and, although it lacks technical specs, the hints are quite obvious.
