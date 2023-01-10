Read full article on original website
BigCommerce Announces Integration for Amazon’s Buy with Prime Enabling Merchants to Accelerate Business Growth
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 10, 2023-- BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today announced in development with Amazon, it has launched the Buy with Prime app for BigCommerce, a new self-service integration for US merchants to easily enable Buy with Prime on their BigCommerce storefront with no coding required. With shopping benefits that millions of Prime members know and trust, including fast, free shipping, Buy with Prime is shown to increase conversion by 25% on average. This data point measures the average increase in shoppers who placed an order when Buy with Prime was an available purchase option versus when it was not, during the same time period. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005124/en/ BigCommerce will be the first ecommerce platform to release a self-service integration into Buy with Prime, enabling merchants to add Buy with Prime to their BigCommerce storefronts with no coding required. (Graphic: Business Wire)
TODAY.com
Meet the all-girl team breaking barriers in robotics
TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer shares the story of The Nerdettes, an all-girl robotics team in Alabama that bonded over their passion for STEM.Jan. 12, 2023.
New Daida CEO Natalie Schubert Loves to Take Ideas and Convert Them to Reality; She Sees This as the Path to Growth and Success
SPRINGFIELD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023-- Daida, a business technology company, today announced that Natalie Schubert has been named as Chief Executive Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005376/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
New Report Reveals 73% of Business Leaders View Responsible Use of Technology as Pressing Business Need
“The State of Responsible Technology,” an MIT Technology Review Insights Report sponsored by Thoughtworks, cites senior business leaders’ views. Thoughtworks, a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design, and engineering to drive digital innovation, and MIT Technology Review Insights partnered to explore how organizations understand responsible technology use, what has motivated them to adopt more responsible practices and what benefits they hope to achieve from this adoption.
