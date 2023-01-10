Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
New Galaxy S23 price leak ranges from US$799 for entry-level model to right up to US$1,499 for a fully kitted-out S23 Ultra
There isn't much left to discover about the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, given almost everything about it has leaked. The only missing piece of the puzzle, its price, has also been hinted at by a report. Twitter leaker RGCloudS has now expanded upon previous rumours with an in-depth breakdown about how much the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra could cost.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | 77-inch Sony Bravia A80K OLED now 31% off, its steepest discount ever
Since the sought-after Sony Bravia A80K will probably be replaced by its 2023 successor in a few months, bargain hunters can now grab this beautiful OLED TV for US$1,000 or 31% off its original list price thanks to a coupon code on eBay. Most home theater enthusiasts with large living...
notebookcheck.net
RedMagic 8 Pro Global Edition charging specs revealed ahead of launch
The 8 Pro has been officially confirmed to arrive in markets such as the United States with the same 6,000mAh battery as on its initial China-only launch - which, as that spec is etched right into its "evolved" rear panel in traditional RedMagic style, is a good thing. However, this potential advantage is now revealed as coming with a compromise on the premium smartphone's original specs.
notebookcheck.net
Intel's 2024 Lunar Lake processors to be specifically designed for ultrathin and light laptops
During Intel’s latest Investor Webinar, EVG & GM of Client Computing, Michelle Johnston Holthaus revealed new details about the Lunar Lake processors that “will achieve product readiness in 2024” along with the first look at how different tiles are arranged on the 3D package. The main point is that Lunar Lake will feature a new architecture “designed from the ground-up” specifically for mobile devices.
notebookcheck.net
Ford supplier demos EV battery that charges in 18 minutes with 1000-cycle longevity
Ford will undoubtedly be delighted to hear that one of its main EV battery production partners has developed a battery pack that can be charged in 18 minutes flat. SK On managed to earn a CES 2023 Innovation Award for its novel Super Fast Battery cell with decreased anode resistance that allows faster lithium ion insertion while charging. Not only do the novel anode material and its custom coating bring the battery to 80% charge in under 20 minutes, but multiple safety and performance tests prove that it also offers longevity on par with normal charging rates in the process.
notebookcheck.net
OPPO Find N2 Flip tipped to go global soon with multiple certifications worldwide
Fully-functional Android devices that can fold down as small as the Galaxy Z Flip4 and its forebears are still few and far between on the global market. However, Samsung's clamshell option might see a challenge to its market dominance in more countries soon, as possible evidence of an international release for the OPPO Find N2 Flip has come to light.
notebookcheck.net
Anker PowerHouse 767 in practice test: Powerstation flagship is still a mobile powerhouse
Power stations have long been familiar to campers and outdoor enthusiasts as a mobile power source. In recent months, however, they have arrived in many more households, not least due to the energy crisis, to prepare for power outages as a blackout precaution or to save energy costs via solar. In addition to established providers like EcoFlow and Bluetti, the well-known manufacturer Anker has also been offering the mobile power packs for some time.
notebookcheck.net
Motorola ThinkPhone: European pricing and release window leaks for business orientated smartphone
Roland Quandt has shed light of the availability of the ThinkPhone by Motorola, a crossover smartphone that Lenovo showcased during CES 2023. Effectively a re-branded Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, the ThinkPhone has a 144 Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset and a 5,000 mAh battery that supports wireless charging. The ThinkPhone also has a 50 MP primary camera, a 13 MP ultra-wide and a 32 MP front-facing camera in most markets.
notebookcheck.net
New Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus leak showcases launch colours before February 1 launch event
NieuweMobiel has leaked official images of the Galaxy S23 Plus, confirming design changes from the Galaxy S22 Plus. Revealed a few hours after leaking equivalent images of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the images also highlight that the Galaxy S23 series will share the same four launch colours. According to Roland Quandt and NieuweMobiel, Samsung will present these colours as:
notebookcheck.net
Tecno first-gen retractable-lens Android flagship smartphone pre-orders coming to Amazon.in
Tecno may seem obscure among Android smartphone OEMs for some; however, the company has recently shot to the upper echelons of global recognition thanks to products such as the Phantom X2 Pro 5G. It was honestly not clear whether this inaugural retractable-lens device was a concept of some kind or not at its launch - however, it will now officially go to pre-order soon.
notebookcheck.net
Hogwarts Legacy PC system requirements revealed; Game to be Steam Deck verified at launch
Hogwarts Legacy, the February 10-bound open-world RPG set in the Harry Potter universe is one of 2023's many high-profile releases. It will be available on PC/Xbox Series S|X and PlayStation 5 on February 5, followed by PlayStation 4/Xbox One on April 4, and finally Nintendo Switch on July 25. Its system requirements for PC have now been revealed.
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max line-flashing screen defect is a software issue with an upcoming iOS 16 patch
Apple iPhone Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Software Touchscreen. The iPhone 14 Pro series stands apart from its vanilla 14 siblings not merely due to their increased price but to their Dynamic Island displays. However, it now seems that some who shelled out for this inaugural Apple display type have encountered unexpected bugs and defects in their everyday use.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch5 to receive innovative features with latest updates
Samsung has announced a new feature for the Galaxy Buds2 Pro, as well as all Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch5 series models. Starting Tuesday, January 17, in most markets, Samsung will release a firmware update to the Galaxy Buds2 Pro that enables 360 Audio Recording. It remains to be seen what other features Samsung includes in next week's firmware update, with Samsung only mentioning 360 Audio Recording in its press release.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro design revealed in official teaser and alleged live image leak
The Poco X4 Pro 5G debuted in Q1 2022 and Xiaomi already looks geared to launch a direct successor to that device. The Poco X5 Pro is coming, as evidenced by its recent appearances at various certification websites, and its design now appears to have leaked online. As revealed by...
notebookcheck.net
New Samsung Galaxy S22 FE launch date leak hints at a late release
Rumors on Samsung's plans for the Galaxy S22 FE have ranged from conflicting to blatantly incorrect in the past. A recent rumor claimed the S21 FE's successor was geared to debut soon but that may have been off the mark, with a new leak now touting a likely Q2 release.
notebookcheck.net
Wrinkle-free Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 to come with 108 MP main camera and to reach greater heights than the Galaxy Z Fold4
New details about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 have been shared by the same source that revealed the foldable will be heavier than its predecessor and come with an S Pen tray. This time around, apparently the Galaxy Z Fold5 will sport camera equipment headed by a 108 MP sensor, and it will have different dimensions to the Galaxy Z Fold4.
