MotorBiscuit

Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell

Here's a look at why the Toyota Sequoia full-size SUV isn't selling well, and how it compares to the sales of other Toyota models. The post Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
24/7 Wall St.

Toyota Is The World’s Greatest Car Company

A look at the world’s global car companies shows that America’s are run by bunglers. Ford’s management cannot keep track of its expenses. GM sits well behind most in its move into the EV business. VW, BMW, and Mercedes make cars widely admired for their quality, but they are late to the EV and self-driving […]
electrek.co

Volkswagen Commercial doubled EV deliveries in 2022, led by tremendous ID.Buzz demand

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has released its annual numbers for 2022 and is reporting strong output for its vehicles, including a doubling of EV deliveries dominated by the ID.Buzz electric van. Better still, the number of Buzz vans delivered last year is a mere fraction of what Volkswagen already has in its order books.
Top Speed

The Volkswagen ID.Buzz Is Getting A More Powerful Variant

Minivans are mostly a thing of the past with dwindling sales as more and more people switch to SUVs. Sure, there is the whole VanLife movement, but that is mostly specific to full-size vans like old Chevy models and Ford Transits. Nowadays if you have a larger family or occasionally need to haul excessive amounts of people, you ditch the perceived dorky and outdated-appearing Honda Odyssey or Toyota Sienna and get a full-size, three-row SUV. However, there could be another minivan that could survive the onslaught. The Volkswagen I.D. Buzz is looking to cash in using its grandfather's likeness, but not its performance, as Volkswagen has hinted that a hot I.D. Buzz is coming as well.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CarBuzz.com

1988 Volkswagen Caddy Will Soon Have McLaren 650S Power

Can you imagine what a first-generation 1988 Volkswagen Caddy pickup would feel like if you put the twin-turbocharged V8 from a McLaren 650S in the load bin and used it to power the rear wheels?. Well, as it turns out, we won't have to imagine much longer. Garage 68 Motorsport...
Autoblog

Toyota reportedly planning a Century SUV

If you’ve even casually looked into the world of Japanese domestic market (JDM) vehicles, you’re probably familiar with the Toyota Century. Known as Japan’s Rolls-Royce, the ultra-luxury car has endured for decades as a chariot for the country’s ultra-elite and royalty. In its time on the market, Toyota has barely wavered from the Century’s original design, but a new report from Japan’s Best Car Web states that the automaker is planning a Century SUV with a reveal date this year.
insideevs.com

Tesla Snatches 2022 US Luxury Sales Crown From BMW

For the first time in nearly 25 years, an American automaker is again number one in luxury sales in the US. Tesla grabbed the luxury sales crown from BMW for the 2022 calendar year, selling 158,612 more vehicles than the German automaker in its home market. In 2021, BMW had beaten Tesla by about 23,000 vehicles based on estimates.
notebookcheck.net

OPPO Find N2 Flip tipped to go global soon with multiple certifications worldwide

Fully-functional Android devices that can fold down as small as the Galaxy Z Flip4 and its forebears are still few and far between on the global market. However, Samsung's clamshell option might see a challenge to its market dominance in more countries soon, as possible evidence of an international release for the OPPO Find N2 Flip has come to light.
notebookcheck.net

Ford supplier demos EV battery that charges in 18 minutes with 1000-cycle longevity

Ford will undoubtedly be delighted to hear that one of its main EV battery production partners has developed a battery pack that can be charged in 18 minutes flat. SK On managed to earn a CES 2023 Innovation Award for its novel Super Fast Battery cell with decreased anode resistance that allows faster lithium ion insertion while charging. Not only do the novel anode material and its custom coating bring the battery to 80% charge in under 20 minutes, but multiple safety and performance tests prove that it also offers longevity on par with normal charging rates in the process.
TENNESSEE STATE
MotorBiscuit

What Does VW’s ID. Mean?

What does ID. mean for VW? What do VW's new numbers mean for ID cars and SUVs? The post What Does VW’s ID. Mean? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
teslarati.com

Volkswagen ID.Buzz wins Carwow’s “WOW Car of the Year” award for vans

Among Volkswagen’s production all-electric vehicles, the ID.Buzz is arguably the most compelling. Being the spiritual successor to the company’s iconic microbus from the 50s, the ID.Buzz promises to be an extremely fun EV with utility to spare. It was then no surprise to see that the battery-electric van is gaining accolades on its own.
Carscoops

Watch A Ferrari 296 GTB In EV Mode Get Dusted By A VW E-Golf In A Roll Race

One of the benefits of owning a vehicle from the new wave of plug-in hybrid supercars is that they can be driven fully under electric power for a short amount of time. But that begs the question: does that EV mode still deliver supercar performance? As it turns out, not really, and that was evidenced by this Ferrari 296 GTB, which lost a roll race to a Volkswagen E-Golf.
notebookcheck.net

Rumor | Xiaomi 14 will launch with faster charging than the 13

The Xiaomi 13 was spotted using a power brick compatible with its predecessor the 12 (and the Mi 11 Pro before that) to register as a 67 watt (W)-charging smartphone with 3C. The higher-end 13 Pro, meanwhile, forged ahead with a faster, yet still last-gen, 120W standard. However, there may...
notebookcheck.net

Imagination introduces IMG DXT mobile GPU with ray tracing scalable for all smartphone price points

British graphics processor maker Imagination Technologies is readying the IMG DXT mobile GPU with ray tracing support that can be scaled for mobile SoCs ranging from entry-level to high-end. Most of the existing mobile GPUs with ray tracing can only be found on premium solutions right now, but Imagination aims to make ray tracing available to mainstream solutions, as well. Thus, entry-level SoCs can integrate an area-efficient half ray acceleration cluster (RAC), while high-end SoCs could include a four-RAC design.

