Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell
Here's a look at why the Toyota Sequoia full-size SUV isn't selling well, and how it compares to the sales of other Toyota models. The post Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Toyota Is The World’s Greatest Car Company
A look at the world’s global car companies shows that America’s are run by bunglers. Ford’s management cannot keep track of its expenses. GM sits well behind most in its move into the EV business. VW, BMW, and Mercedes make cars widely admired for their quality, but they are late to the EV and self-driving […]
electrek.co
Volkswagen Commercial doubled EV deliveries in 2022, led by tremendous ID.Buzz demand
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has released its annual numbers for 2022 and is reporting strong output for its vehicles, including a doubling of EV deliveries dominated by the ID.Buzz electric van. Better still, the number of Buzz vans delivered last year is a mere fraction of what Volkswagen already has in its order books.
Top Speed
The Volkswagen ID.Buzz Is Getting A More Powerful Variant
Minivans are mostly a thing of the past with dwindling sales as more and more people switch to SUVs. Sure, there is the whole VanLife movement, but that is mostly specific to full-size vans like old Chevy models and Ford Transits. Nowadays if you have a larger family or occasionally need to haul excessive amounts of people, you ditch the perceived dorky and outdated-appearing Honda Odyssey or Toyota Sienna and get a full-size, three-row SUV. However, there could be another minivan that could survive the onslaught. The Volkswagen I.D. Buzz is looking to cash in using its grandfather's likeness, but not its performance, as Volkswagen has hinted that a hot I.D. Buzz is coming as well.
notebookcheck.net
Tesla cuts the Model 3 and Model Y price in the US by up to 31% with subsidy as more trims qualify
After two years of rampant increases, Tesla is now beginning to directly lower the price of its bestselling electric vehicles in the US, too. The Model 3 and Model Y price cut move follows a similar global pattern, especially in China where the Model 3 price was recently reduced by the whopping 14%.
3 of the Best Electric SUVs According to MotorTrend
Choosing your next SUV can be difficult. Here are 3 of the best electric SUVs you should consider. The post 3 of the Best Electric SUVs According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
KBB’s Best Two-Row Midsize SUV of 2022 Repeats For 2023
Find out how KBB's best buy of 2022 in the two-row midsize SUV category repeated for the 2023 model year. The post KBB’s Best Two-Row Midsize SUV of 2022 Repeats For 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
1988 Volkswagen Caddy Will Soon Have McLaren 650S Power
Can you imagine what a first-generation 1988 Volkswagen Caddy pickup would feel like if you put the twin-turbocharged V8 from a McLaren 650S in the load bin and used it to power the rear wheels?. Well, as it turns out, we won't have to imagine much longer. Garage 68 Motorsport...
Autoblog
Toyota reportedly planning a Century SUV
If you’ve even casually looked into the world of Japanese domestic market (JDM) vehicles, you’re probably familiar with the Toyota Century. Known as Japan’s Rolls-Royce, the ultra-luxury car has endured for decades as a chariot for the country’s ultra-elite and royalty. In its time on the market, Toyota has barely wavered from the Century’s original design, but a new report from Japan’s Best Car Web states that the automaker is planning a Century SUV with a reveal date this year.
insideevs.com
Tesla Snatches 2022 US Luxury Sales Crown From BMW
For the first time in nearly 25 years, an American automaker is again number one in luxury sales in the US. Tesla grabbed the luxury sales crown from BMW for the 2022 calendar year, selling 158,612 more vehicles than the German automaker in its home market. In 2021, BMW had beaten Tesla by about 23,000 vehicles based on estimates.
notebookcheck.net
1 Electric Vehicle Won KBB’s Best New Model of 2023
Find out which electric vehicle won the best new model award and KBB best buy EV award for 2023. The post 1 Electric Vehicle Won KBB’s Best New Model of 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
notebookcheck.net
Ford supplier demos EV battery that charges in 18 minutes with 1000-cycle longevity
Ford will undoubtedly be delighted to hear that one of its main EV battery production partners has developed a battery pack that can be charged in 18 minutes flat. SK On managed to earn a CES 2023 Innovation Award for its novel Super Fast Battery cell with decreased anode resistance that allows faster lithium ion insertion while charging. Not only do the novel anode material and its custom coating bring the battery to 80% charge in under 20 minutes, but multiple safety and performance tests prove that it also offers longevity on par with normal charging rates in the process.
What Does VW’s ID. Mean?
What does ID. mean for VW? What do VW's new numbers mean for ID cars and SUVs? The post What Does VW’s ID. Mean? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
teslarati.com
Volkswagen ID.Buzz wins Carwow’s “WOW Car of the Year” award for vans
Among Volkswagen’s production all-electric vehicles, the ID.Buzz is arguably the most compelling. Being the spiritual successor to the company’s iconic microbus from the 50s, the ID.Buzz promises to be an extremely fun EV with utility to spare. It was then no surprise to see that the battery-electric van is gaining accolades on its own.
Carscoops
Watch A Ferrari 296 GTB In EV Mode Get Dusted By A VW E-Golf In A Roll Race
One of the benefits of owning a vehicle from the new wave of plug-in hybrid supercars is that they can be driven fully under electric power for a short amount of time. But that begs the question: does that EV mode still deliver supercar performance? As it turns out, not really, and that was evidenced by this Ferrari 296 GTB, which lost a roll race to a Volkswagen E-Golf.
notebookcheck.net
10 Luxury Electric SUVs With Standard All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
Here's a look at 10 all-electric luxury SUV models currently available in the automotive market that come with standard all-wheel drive (AWD). The post 10 Luxury Electric SUVs With Standard All-Wheel Drive (AWD) appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
notebookcheck.net
notebookcheck.net
