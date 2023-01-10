Read full article on original website
UPDATE: (Jan. 5):. Letitia D. Quinones, Patrick Clark's attorney, has released the following statement to XXL about her client being freed on bond. “Neither Patrick nor his family posted the bond in this case," the statement reads. "A concerned citizen and family friend who believes in Patrick’s innocence posted the bond on his behalf. Like any other defendant, Patrick is presumed to be innocent and has the right to bond. He also has an obligation to comply with all the terms the court has laid out. He intends to comply fully and will appear for proceedings whenever the court requires him to do so. We believe Patrick is innocent and at the appropriate time, the evidence will reveal that to be the case.”
