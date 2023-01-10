Read full article on original website
Columbus Brewing provides update on anticipated east side restaurant and taproom
The new Columbus Brewing Company restaurant and taproom coming to the near east side’s Trolley District development is almost complete. While we don’t have an opening date just yet, signs on the buildings, which appears now to be mostly complete, say the spot is coming soon, as do recent updates from the brewery itself.
Locally-owned coffee shop in “the heart” of Ohio State campus closes for good
While we all celebrated a new year at the beginning of January, the end of December also marked an ending for one Columbus coffee shop. Cielo Cafe, a fair trade, globally-sourced coffee shop and eatery located at 1762 N. High St., announced that it has officially closed its doors. The...
Virtue Vegan Salon is opening a second location; Find out where and when
The ultra-cool Clintonville hair-care spot Virtue Vegan Salon is expanding. According to a press release, the popular Clintonville salon will be launching its second location on Feb. 6. The storefront will be located at 690 S. High St., in the Brewery District. “We are excited to connect with and become...
Columbus Monthly Ranks the 10 Best Restaurants in Central Ohio for 2022
Our list of the Columbus area’s top restaurants returns after a pandemic break—with a bonus selection of 39 additional dining favorites. G.A. Benton, Nicholas Dekker and Erin Edwards, with special thanks to Columbus Monthly’s team of eaters. No matter when we decided to bring back our 10...
Longstanding Local Hardware Store in Ohio is Permanently Closing
New spot for craft cocktails, small plates taking over 40-year home of iconic Grandview restaurant
After 37 years of serving the Grandview community, the popular restaurant and bar Marshall’s closed its door for good last June. And now, more than six months later, a new concept is taking over part of Marshall’s former home. Grand Tavern, a new concept, will be opening inside...
For the third year, Columbus man creates spreadsheet with chicken wing deals, top picks from nearly 100 local restaurants
When it comes to Columbus chicken wing knowledge, nobody clucks with Austin Yochus. The local foodie, known for his meticulously-researched lists of chicken wing deals and recommendations, just rolled out a brand-new, comprehensive list that includes chicken wing deals and recommendations for more than 100 Columbus eateries. Yochus has been...
Popular Grandview-area restaurant reopens after extended closure
After a temporary closure that saw the eatery sold to a new owner and undergo renovations, Nong’s Hunan Express is once again for business. The long-standing restaurant closed early this fall after being sold, and remained shuttered while updates to its interior were completed. The eatery reopened late last...
Three accused of shoplifting candy, soda from north Columbus convenience store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for three people they say stole food and soda from a north side convenience store on New Year’s Day. Police say that on Jan. 1 just after 5 a.m., two men and one woman went into a store on the 3300 block of Indianola Avenue and stole […]
After more than 60 years, this central Ohio business is closing its doors for good
Since 1947, Gahanna Hardware has offered a little bit of everything from its home at 73 N. High St. But like all good things, even this Olde Gahanna fixture is coming to an end. According to a statement from owner Twyla Edgell posted to Gahanna Hardware’s website, the long-standing business...
New hotel coming to Downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new hotel that its developers said captures the essence of the city is coming to downtown Columbus. Junto, a boutique-style hotel, has been in the works since 2021. Developers said it is the first of its kind and something Columbus desperately needs. Jim Merkel, responsible for the hospitality leg of […]
‘You name it, we had it:’ Two women of Gahanna Hardware reflect on store ahead of its January closure
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — For two central Ohio women, and generations of customers, late January will mark the end of an era for a storefront that largely stuck to its roots: selling a little bit of everything. Gahanna Hardware, an old Gahanna mainstay that offers hand tools and paints and wind chimes, is set to […]
This Columbus creamery makes not one, but two of the best cheeses in the country, according to a national food award
A Columbus cheesemaker is getting some serious national attention for not just one, but two of its products. Black Radish Creamery, the Granville-based spot that also operates an artisan cheese shop in the North Market Downtown, recently had two of its house-made cheeses nominated as finalists in this year’s Good Food Awards contest.
German Village-area restaurant and bar permanently shutters
Just like that, a German Village-area bar and restaurant is no more. According to a statement posted to its Facebook page late last week, JimmyLuka’s Bar & Deli has closed. “BREAKING NEWS – as of FRIDAY Jimmyluka’s is retired….!!!. “We are so humbled by all the...
Giant Lizards Found At Union County Fairgrounds
MARYSVILLE – For six hours Saturday and another six hours Sunday, the Union County Fairgrounds, 845 N. Main St., will turn back the clock 175 million years – give or take a few million on either side – and again become home to the creatures that roamed the Earth at that time. These really big lizards known to us today as dinosaurs.
New York Designer Lisa Panitz Creates a Perfect Family Retreat in New Albany
For New Albany interior designer Lisa Panitz, work—like life—is ever-evolving. “With design, things have always been about change,” she says. But that’s also the case for life in today’s world. “Everything these days is constantly moving,” Panitz continues. “If you can find a way to be comfortable with change, that’s half the battle of life.”
3 Places To Get Burgers in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local joints (this list is not at all comprehensive!). This restaurant in central Ohio serves some of the most delicious burgers in the area. In addition to their great taste, their burgers are known for their big size (their burger patty weighs 12 ounces). You can't go wrong with the Thurman burger, which comes with ham, sauteed onions, sauteed mushrooms, mozzarella, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, banana peppers, and mayo. You should also check out the A-1 burger (which comes with a beef patty cooked in A-1 sauce plus Swiss, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and onion straws) and bleu cheese burger (which comes with bleu cheese dressing, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, pickle, raw onion, and mayo). If you're really hungry, go for the Thurmanator, which comes with two juicy 12-ounce patties, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, banana peppers, bacon, cheddar, sautéed onions, sauteed mushrooms, ham, mozzarella, and American cheese.
Mark Wahlberg’s brother is behind this Columbus restaurant, and you can meet him in person this week
The popular burger chain Wahlburgers opened its first Columbus location inside the Hollywood Casino Columbus last year. Next week, you’ll have a chance to meet one of the famous brothers behind the concept. Paul Wahlberg, who serves as the concept’s top chef, is stopping by the Columbus Wahlburgers on...
