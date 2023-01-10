ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Roughly 2,780 Massachusetts Residents Die Each Year from This Silent Killer

Not only are Massachusetts folks dealing with trying times, but people all over the country are also facing a host of issues from sicknesses like COVID variants, the flu, RSV, and the list goes on and on. Then you have the economic struggles of paying rent, buying groceries, paying heating bills, and finding affordable housing just to name a few. I think most if not all of us can agree that the struggle is real.
Mass. Reports 9,360 New COVID-19 Cases, 142 Deaths This Week

Massachusetts health officials reported 9,360 new COVID-19 cases and 142 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,987,672 cases and 21,533 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Massachusetts' COVID data, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive...
Snow, wintry mix threat along coast of Massachusetts

BOSTON — Massachusetts highway officials are warning drivers of the threat of slippery, icy conditions on some roads across the Commonwealth as snow threatens to make roads slick on Sunday. A band of snow is expected to develop across parts of Cape Cod during Sunday morning, with snow and...
Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items

With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
Freezing Rain, Snow May Impact Driving, MassDOT Warns

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation issued a storm advisory to travelers due to freezing rain and possible snow through the holiday weekend. Our First Alert weather team's forecast says that the most snow is set to fall over the Cape and southeastern Massachusetts Sunday morning, thanks to a coastal low developing in the Atlantic, but up to two inches are possible from the coast to Worcester later on as well.
5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts

Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
Rising Price Of Eggs Hatches Plans For Chicken Coops In Mass.

BRAINTREE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — It's no secret that prices have been on the up, but the soaring costs of eggs is enough to send many scrambling to find other sources. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the price of eggs has risen 267 percent in the last year, something that's spurring many to build their own chicken coops. WBZ's Jim MacKay spoke to Tanya of Braintree, who said getting a town permit to raise chickens was one of the best decision she's made.
