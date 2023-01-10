Read full article on original website
MSI Pulse GL76 skips G-Sync, MUX, Advanced Optimus, and Thunderbolt support to keep prices low
Gamers who don't want to spend an arm and a leg for a fully packed high-end gaming laptop can still get almost the same performance from the less expensive MSI Pulse GL76. The model is currently retailing for $1400 USD or less when on sale at Costco.com. It is a midrange gaming laptop sandwiched in between the cheaper MSI GP or GF series and pricier MSI GE or GT series.
Deal | ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X OLED deal takes 24% off AMD Ryzen 7 5800H and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti model
ASUS has just refreshed the VivoBook Pro 16X OLED, now called the 'VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED' on account of its Spatial Vision glassless 3D technology. While ASUS has not started selling this year's edition, Amazon is currently running a sizeable discount on the version that landed in late 2021. The model may be running an older Ryzen 5000 series APU, but it packs the GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, a GPU that NVIDIA only replaced this month at CES 2023 with the RTX 4050.
Intel's 2024 Lunar Lake processors to be specifically designed for ultrathin and light laptops
During Intel’s latest Investor Webinar, EVG & GM of Client Computing, Michelle Johnston Holthaus revealed new details about the Lunar Lake processors that “will achieve product readiness in 2024” along with the first look at how different tiles are arranged on the 3D package. The main point is that Lunar Lake will feature a new architecture “designed from the ground-up” specifically for mobile devices.
AMD Adrenalin 22.12.2 drivers significantly increase RX 7900 XT/XTX power efficiency for fps-capped games
AMD mentions in the RX 7900 Adrenalin 22.12.2 driver notes that the power usage during hardware accelerated video playback has been improved and further efficiency improvements are to be expected in future updates. Indeed, the video playback power consumption has decreased, as ComputerBase points out, but the German publication also discovered that the driver significantly reduces power consumption for fps-capped games, an improvement that is not mentioned anywhere in the driver release notes.
System76 teases beefy Pangolin Linux laptop update with Ryzen 7 6800U
System76 is known for its high-quality laptops that run Linux (either Ubuntu or System76's own Pop!_OS). However, most of their laptops run on Intel CPUs, so AMD fans were left in the lurch... until the original Pangolin debuted a few years ago. System76 recently teased the upcoming version of the Pangolin, replete with the latest and greatest from AMD.
Windows 7 - and 8.1 - support ends for good
Those still hanging onto their Windows 7 installs may now have to say a final goodbye, as Microsoft has announced the termination of its 10-year end-of-life care. The release of the newer 10 upgrade caused outcry among those who could not (or, just maybe, would not) update from what might have been one of the most popular OS versions from the Redmond giant.
HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 16: 2-in-1 laptop with good webcam for video conferencing
Alder Lake Convertible / 2-in-1 Intel Evo Review Snippet Thunderbolt Touchscreen Windows. The defining characteristic of the HP Spectre x360 16, a 2-in-1 device from the premium segment, is a large 16-inch touchscreen display (3,072 x 1,920, 100% sRGB) in a work-friendly 16:10 format. Alternatively, the convertible can be ordered with an OLED touchscreen (3,840 x 2,400, 100% DCI-P3). In both cases, the touchscreen can be operated with the fingers as well as with the included HP Tilt Pen.
Rumor | Apple's 2023 MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max delayed once again, shipments could plunge by 50%
The demand for Apple's well-performing laptops could drop off rather dramatically in the first quarter of 2023, also because the highly anticipated MacBook Pro refresh with the improved Apple M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets has allegedly been pushed back once again. The Cupertino-based tech behemoth Apple does not appear...
2025 MacBook Pro could launch with a touch-enabled OLED screen
While MacBooks are available in quite a few form factors, Apple wants to expand upon them with additional screen configurations, such as a 15-inch MacBook Air. However, we're yet to see a MacBook with a touchscreen, something that is becoming increasingly common in competing offerings from Dell, Lenovo and others. Things won't remain that way forever, though, according to a new report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
Intel Core i9-13900KS immediately tops PassMark and UserBenchmark CPU charts upon release thanks to multitest mastery
The Intel Core i9-13900KS has officially been revealed and is already making numerous headlines. Now, the 24-core, 32-thread part has turned up on both PassMark and UserBenchmark and immediately occupied top spot in two CPU charts. Turning to the latter benchmark first, although UserBenchmark has been frequently criticized for its confusing scoring system and clear Intel bias, it is still useful for spotting new SKUs. There is no surprise that a single sample of the i9-13900KS has managed to receive the highest average bench here. The mark given was 135%, beating out the i9-13900K and i9-13900KF processors with scores of 129% each.
iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max tipped to launch with solid-state buttons from Cirrus Logic
5G Android Apple Business iPhone Smartphone Software. The return of the Home Button and its functions to the iPhone is something that been bandied around for years. Now, Apple may indeed have something for those still harboring nostalgia for the once-iconic component after all in 2023 - just not in the way most people who remember them might expect.
4 futuristic EV designs from 2022 that outshine Tesla
From CES 2023 and beyond, auto makers have been hard at work putting out new EV models and concepts to wow their audiences. While Tesla has been a dominant force in the EV space for a long time, some of the recent EV releases and concepts make Tesla's designs look downright old-fashioned.
OPPO Find N2 Flip tipped to go global soon with multiple certifications worldwide
Fully-functional Android devices that can fold down as small as the Galaxy Z Flip4 and its forebears are still few and far between on the global market. However, Samsung's clamshell option might see a challenge to its market dominance in more countries soon, as possible evidence of an international release for the OPPO Find N2 Flip has come to light.
Hogwarts Legacy PC system requirements revealed; Game to be Steam Deck verified at launch
Hogwarts Legacy, the February 10-bound open-world RPG set in the Harry Potter universe is one of 2023's many high-profile releases. It will be available on PC/Xbox Series S|X and PlayStation 5 on February 5, followed by PlayStation 4/Xbox One on April 4, and finally Nintendo Switch on July 25. Its system requirements for PC have now been revealed.
Motorola ThinkPhone: European pricing and release window leaks for business orientated smartphone
Roland Quandt has shed light of the availability of the ThinkPhone by Motorola, a crossover smartphone that Lenovo showcased during CES 2023. Effectively a re-branded Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, the ThinkPhone has a 144 Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset and a 5,000 mAh battery that supports wireless charging. The ThinkPhone also has a 50 MP primary camera, a 13 MP ultra-wide and a 32 MP front-facing camera in most markets.
New Galaxy S23 price leak ranges from US$799 for entry-level model to right up to US$1,499 for a fully kitted-out S23 Ultra
There isn't much left to discover about the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, given almost everything about it has leaked. The only missing piece of the puzzle, its price, has also been hinted at by a report. Twitter leaker RGCloudS has now expanded upon previous rumours with an in-depth breakdown about how much the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra could cost.
Acer Aspire 3: Intel Alder Lake-N models now available in 14-inch and 15.6-inch sizes
Acer has announced a new version of the Aspire 3 series powered by Alder Lake-N processors. While Intel's Raptor Lake architecture replaces Alder Lake processors for the most part, Intel showcased the Alder Lake-N series during CES 2023 as a low-powered alternative to its new U- and P-series parts. For example, MSI has used Alder Lake-N processors in the new Cubi N ADL mini-PC.
Android 12-based MIUI Global 13.0.12 Stable brings December's security patch to Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro users
Views, thoughts, and opinions expressed in the text belong solely to the author. Although I have been thinking about upgrading my aging Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro for a while, I am planning to keep it at least until the Android 13-based MIUI 14 update becomes available for it. Sadly, the last step before that update should be MIUI 13.5, which is nowhere to be seen yet. However, the new MIUI Global 13.0.12 Stable update comes with no less than three security patches bundled and, apparently, a noticeable error in its description as well.
Samsung Galaxy S23: Official press images and colours leak ahead of Galaxy Unpacked event
Roland Quandt has leaked press images of the Galaxy S23, roughly a day after Samsung confirmed the date of its next Galaxy Unpacked event. While Quandt has not shared high-resolution images of Samsung's next entry-level flagship, those provided do show the Galaxy S23's planned launch colours, as well as its design. According to Quandt, Samsung has called the device's four launch colours:
Wrinkle-free Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 to come with 108 MP main camera and to reach greater heights than the Galaxy Z Fold4
New details about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 have been shared by the same source that revealed the foldable will be heavier than its predecessor and come with an S Pen tray. This time around, apparently the Galaxy Z Fold5 will sport camera equipment headed by a 108 MP sensor, and it will have different dimensions to the Galaxy Z Fold4.
