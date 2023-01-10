Qualcomm and MediaTek might not release 3 nm SoCs this year due to high TSMC costs, insider sources claim

The global version of the OnePlus 11 has turned up on Geekbench ahead of its launch next month. To recap, OnePlus announced its 11th generation smartphone earlier this month as one of the first smartphones with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Also offered with Hasselblad cameras and 100 W fast charging, the OnePlus 10 is likely to be the company's only flagship smartphone during the first half of 2023. In fact, OnePlus has confirmed that it has no plans to release a OnePlus 11 Pro, much as there was no OnePlus 10.

2 DAYS AGO