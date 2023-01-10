Qualcomm and MediaTek might not release 3 nm SoCs this year due to high TSMC costs, insider sources claim

Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
New Galaxy S23 price leak ranges from US$799 for entry-level model to right up to US$1,499 for a fully kitted-out S23 Ultra
There isn't much left to discover about the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, given almost everything about it has leaked. The only missing piece of the puzzle, its price, has also been hinted at by a report. Twitter leaker RGCloudS has now expanded upon previous rumours with an in-depth breakdown about how much the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra could cost.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G: New smartphone orderable in US but only in one colour option and memory configuration
Samsung has started selling the Galaxy A14 5G, starting in the US. While the company showcased the handset in multiple colours, it has decided to bring it to market in the plainest option of the four shown. There is only one memory configuration on offer too. Android Galaxy S Smartphone...
notebookcheck.net
Motorola ThinkPhone: European pricing and release window leaks for business orientated smartphone
Roland Quandt has shed light of the availability of the ThinkPhone by Motorola, a crossover smartphone that Lenovo showcased during CES 2023. Effectively a re-branded Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, the ThinkPhone has a 144 Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset and a 5,000 mAh battery that supports wireless charging. The ThinkPhone also has a 50 MP primary camera, a 13 MP ultra-wide and a 32 MP front-facing camera in most markets.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus 11: Early global model benchmark results highlight below-par multi-core performance
The global version of the OnePlus 11 has turned up on Geekbench ahead of its launch next month. To recap, OnePlus announced its 11th generation smartphone earlier this month as one of the first smartphones with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Also offered with Hasselblad cameras and 100 W fast charging, the OnePlus 10 is likely to be the company's only flagship smartphone during the first half of 2023. In fact, OnePlus has confirmed that it has no plans to release a OnePlus 11 Pro, much as there was no OnePlus 10.
notebookcheck.net
OPPO Find N2 Flip tipped to go global soon with multiple certifications worldwide
Fully-functional Android devices that can fold down as small as the Galaxy Z Flip4 and its forebears are still few and far between on the global market. However, Samsung's clamshell option might see a challenge to its market dominance in more countries soon, as possible evidence of an international release for the OPPO Find N2 Flip has come to light.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | 77-inch Sony Bravia A80K OLED now 31% off, its steepest discount ever
Since the sought-after Sony Bravia A80K will probably be replaced by its 2023 successor in a few months, bargain hunters can now grab this beautiful OLED TV for US$1,000 or 31% off its original list price thanks to a coupon code on eBay. Most home theater enthusiasts with large living...
notebookcheck.net
Tesla cuts the Model 3 and Model Y price in the US by up to 31% with subsidy as more trims qualify
After two years of rampant increases, Tesla is now beginning to directly lower the price of its bestselling electric vehicles in the US, too. The Model 3 and Model Y price cut move follows a similar global pattern, especially in China where the Model 3 price was recently reduced by the whopping 14%.
notebookcheck.net
Ford supplier demos EV battery that charges in 18 minutes with 1000-cycle longevity
Ford will undoubtedly be delighted to hear that one of its main EV battery production partners has developed a battery pack that can be charged in 18 minutes flat. SK On managed to earn a CES 2023 Innovation Award for its novel Super Fast Battery cell with decreased anode resistance that allows faster lithium ion insertion while charging. Not only do the novel anode material and its custom coating bring the battery to 80% charge in under 20 minutes, but multiple safety and performance tests prove that it also offers longevity on par with normal charging rates in the process.
notebookcheck.net
Tecno first-gen retractable-lens Android flagship smartphone pre-orders coming to Amazon.in
Tecno may seem obscure among Android smartphone OEMs for some; however, the company has recently shot to the upper echelons of global recognition thanks to products such as the Phantom X2 Pro 5G. It was honestly not clear whether this inaugural retractable-lens device was a concept of some kind or not at its launch - however, it will now officially go to pre-order soon.
notebookcheck.net
iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max tipped to launch with solid-state buttons from Cirrus Logic
5G Android Apple Business iPhone Smartphone Software. The return of the Home Button and its functions to the iPhone is something that been bandied around for years. Now, Apple may indeed have something for those still harboring nostalgia for the once-iconic component after all in 2023 - just not in the way most people who remember them might expect.
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | Huawei P60 and P60 Pro with top-of-the-line rear camera features appear on official database ahead of launch
Leaks / Rumors Phablet Smartphone Software Chinese Tech. Huawei has implied that its smartphone cameras have been DSLR-like in the past; now, according to the latest rumors, the OEM will do so again, albeit in a whole new way, in 2023. It may or may not debut this alleged new design in a 'P60' and/or 'P60 Pro' as a marked departure from their P50-series forebears.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro design revealed in official teaser and alleged live image leak
The Poco X4 Pro 5G debuted in Q1 2022 and Xiaomi already looks geared to launch a direct successor to that device. The Poco X5 Pro is coming, as evidenced by its recent appearances at various certification websites, and its design now appears to have leaked online. As revealed by...
notebookcheck.net
MINISFORUM Neptune HX99G arrives with AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX APU from US$839
MINISFORUM is now selling the Neptune HX99G globally, nearly two months after the company previewed the mini-PC in Japan. As expected, the Neptune HX99G is not as expensive in the US as it is in Japan, where it started at JPY 182,980 (~US$1,431). Instead, MINISFORUM sells the Neptune HX99G at the following prices:
notebookcheck.net
4 futuristic EV designs from 2022 that outshine Tesla
From CES 2023 and beyond, auto makers have been hard at work putting out new EV models and concepts to wow their audiences. While Tesla has been a dominant force in the EV space for a long time, some of the recent EV releases and concepts make Tesla's designs look downright old-fashioned.
notebookcheck.net
FiiO M11S: Digital audio player launches with Android 10 and Snapdragon 660 SoC
FiiO has started selling the M11S, a portable music player that leaked last year. Theoretically, the FiiO M11S should compete with Sony's new Walkmans, which Sony announced earlier this week as the NW-A306 and the NW-ZX707. However, the FiiO M11S is likely to slot between their price points; Sony has not confirmed US pricing for either new Walkman yet. Regardless, the FiiO M11S has a 5-inch display that resolves at 1,280 x 720 pixels, matching the NW-ZX707.
notebookcheck.net
MSI Pulse GL76 skips G-Sync, MUX, Advanced Optimus, and Thunderbolt support to keep prices low
Gamers who don't want to spend an arm and a leg for a fully packed high-end gaming laptop can still get almost the same performance from the less expensive MSI Pulse GL76. The model is currently retailing for $1400 USD or less when on sale at Costco.com. It is a midrange gaming laptop sandwiched in between the cheaper MSI GP or GF series and pricier MSI GE or GT series.
notebookcheck.net
Tesla may solve Autopilot cameras fogging and freezing with next Hardware 4 upgrade
Future Tesla drivers who need Autopilot or FSD to perform better in winter or bad weather will be delighted to hear that Tesla may address the issue of Vision cameras fogging or freezing in the upcoming Hardware 4 upgrade kit. The cameras there, while reduced in number, may have fans and heating elements to prevent lens obstruction in adverse weather conditions.
notebookcheck.net
New Samsung Galaxy S22 FE launch date leak hints at a late release
Rumors on Samsung's plans for the Galaxy S22 FE have ranged from conflicting to blatantly incorrect in the past. A recent rumor claimed the S21 FE's successor was geared to debut soon but that may have been off the mark, with a new leak now touting a likely Q2 release.
notebookcheck.net
Wrinkle-free Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 to come with 108 MP main camera and to reach greater heights than the Galaxy Z Fold4
New details about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 have been shared by the same source that revealed the foldable will be heavier than its predecessor and come with an S Pen tray. This time around, apparently the Galaxy Z Fold5 will sport camera equipment headed by a 108 MP sensor, and it will have different dimensions to the Galaxy Z Fold4.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Leaked official photos outline design changes and launch colours
Yesterday, Roland Quandt leaked Galaxy S23 marketing images, confirming the device's design, its launch colours and how it differs from the Galaxy S22. Now, NieuweMobiel has done the same for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which will be available in the same colourways as the Galaxy S23. For reference, Samsung has called these colours Botanic Green, Cotton Flower, Misty Lilac and Phantom Black. Incidentally, Samsung has brought the latter colour across from the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
Comments / 0