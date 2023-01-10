OmniVision OV50H 50MP camera sensor debuts to bring next-gen auto-focus and low-light performance to future smartphones

Read full article on original website
Samsung phones receiving the January 2023 update
Samsung has begun updating its Galaxy phones with the January 2023 update patch.
LG C3 OLED suddenly looks like a much more appealing TV
LG revealed its A3, B3, C3, G3 and Z3 OLED TVs – and the C3 OLED is the one I'd buy
Samsung’s 77-inch OLED is the best TV I’ve seen at CES 2023
CES always provides a perfect opportunity to check out envelope-pushing TV tech, whether it’s real world developments that will be incorporated in the next generation of sets shipping that year, or futuristic prototypes that allow manufacturers to flex their design and engineering muscles. CES 2023 is filled with plenty...
Samsung's newest Galaxy smartphone is $199: What you need to know
Samsung just announced a new affordable smartphone at CES. The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G will deliver on Samsung's goal of...
LG's transparent OLED TV wows at CES 2023
The LG OLED T is a prototype television with a transparent screen. LG showed off the set during its CES 2023 press conference.
LG teases the smartphone camera module to rule 2023
LG has announced a new camera module that promises to deliver true optical, telephoto zoom while still reducing the size of the camera bump. The new LG Innotek module includes a 4-9x optical zoom pericope-style lens with the ability to maintain image quality throughout that zoom range. “The main advantage...
CES 2023 Day 2: Top 9 new gadgets you need to see
From transparent OLED TVs to a health device that can examine your urine, these are the highlights from the second day at CES.
Samsung shows off the first two 77-inch QD-OLED 4K TVs at CES 2023
Samsung was the first company to show off a 4K TV based on QD-OLED technology at CES 2022, and now, at CES 2023 it has unveiled two new QD-OLED models — the S95C Samsung OLED and S90C Samsung OLED — and each will be available as 77-inch models. Both will also be offered in 55- and 65-inch sizes. The news came one day after Samsung Display confirmed it would show its next-gen “QD-OLED 2023” panel at the show in a 77-inch size.
Samsung confirms Unpacked on February 1 to introduce the new Galaxy S family of phones
Samsung has set a new date for its Unpacked event on February 1, which will be held in San Francisco, US. The manufacturer’s invitation indicates that The new Galaxy S series smartphones, everything indicates that they will be S23 models, maintaining the usual numbering, as well as possible Galaxy Book laptops. “We are raising the bar and setting new standards for what is epic,” the statement read.
CES 2023 | CookingPal Pronto smart pressure cooker with automatic pressure release system revealed
The CookingPal Pronto is a new smart pressure cooker. The gadget has eight functions, including sauteing, steaming and fermenting. An integrated scale enables you to weigh ingredients straight into the pot. Plus, another slightly unusual feature of the device is food sanitization. The company claims that the Pronto is the first pressure cooked on the market with a hinged lid and automatic pressure release. To keep this built-in pressure release system safe, it comes with a steam diverter and sensors to protect anyone in the vicinity.
This is my favorite phone of the year — and it's not from Apple or Samsung
I've picked the Realme GT 2 Pro as my favorite phone of the year for its generous specs, below-average price and how it cements Realme as a genuine player in the phone world.
Panasonic announces 'life changing' smart glasses
Panasonic and Biel Glasses have announced a new pair of smart glasses to aid mobility for the visually impaired
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 falls back to an all time low
If you have...
4 top home tech trends and innovations from CES 2023
(BPT) - If you love being up to date on the latest home innovations, you can’t do better than the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) each January. Viewing the highlights from CES lets you explore the newest technology to entertain you and your family or make household chores that much easier. For tech-savvy consumers and anyone seeking great new solutions in home technology, this year’s offerings do not disappoint.
Samsung just launched its cheapest 5G Galaxy phone yet
Samsung has unveiled the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, which costs just under $200, making it cheapest 5G smartphone in the Galaxy portfolio. Find all the exciting innovation from CES 2023 in this ZDNET special feature. Read now. Announced at CES 2023 and at a cost of $199.99, the Samsung Galaxy...
iPhone 15 series: New leak reveals Type-C ports and Dynamic Island across all models as Apple's next-gen smartphones reportedly enter early production
While the rumor mill for the iPhone 15 series continues to spin slowly, well-known Apple source Mark Gurman has now revealed some tentative details of the next-gen iPhones—all of which are expected to debut later in the year, around September. According to Gurman, Apple will equip all iPhone 15...
Galaxy S23 leak suggests base storage is going up this year
Goodbye, 128GB storage for the more premium Galaxy S23 flagships. The RAM and storage options for the Galaxy S23 series have leaked. The Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra might get a base storage bump. The names of the official colorways have also leaked. Samsung may have accidentally leaked...
Many Android phones to get satellite connectivity
A new partnership between the satellite phone firm Iridium and chip giant Qualcomm will bring satellite connectivity to premium Android smartphones later in the year. It means that in places where there is no mobile coverage, handsets can connect with passing satellites to send and receive messages. Qualcomm's chips are...
Samsung is gearing up to surprise Galaxy S20 owners with a major One UI 5 update
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Last year, Samsung promised to release up to four generations of Android OS upgrades for its recent Galaxy smartphones, ranging from the Galaxy S22 series to the Galaxy S21 FE and Galaxy Tab S8 lineup. For the Galaxy S20 series, it meant that Android 13 would be its final update, as it was supposed to receive three OS upgrades. The South Korean tech giant appears to be cooking up some surprises for Galaxy S20 owners, as Samsung has been spotted testing a major version of One UI 5 for the 2020 flagship lineup.
iQOO 11 becomes India's first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered, 144Hz display flagship smartphone
IQOO's latest flagship Android smartphone has officially beaten potential rivals the Xiaomi 13, Vivo X90 Pro+ and its own namesake the OnePlus 11 to a debut in India today (January 10, 2023). This 'Global Edition' may have yet again failed to bring its brand's top-end 200W charging to this market....
