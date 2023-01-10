ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlos Correa agrees to $200 million deal with Twins after Mets deal falls apart

By Mike Puma
New York Post
 2 days ago

Carlos Correa and the Mets won’ be uniting.

Almost three weeks after owner Steve Cohen pounced at the opportunity to snag the All-Star shortstop – pending a physical – Correa reached agreement Tuesday with the Twins on a six-year contract worth $200 million, The Post’s Jon Heyman confirmed. Correa will have an opportunity to receive an additional $70 million over four vesting years with the Twins, based on plate appearances.

Correa’s right ankle – which sustained damage during his minor league career – ultimately became a point of contention between the player’s camp and the Mets. The team had sought contract language protection should Correa’s ankle prevent him from fulfilling his deal. The Mets’ original agreement with Correa was for 12 years and $315 million . After examining Correa’s physicals, the Mets were willing to guarantee $157.5 million over six years with the rest of the contract contingent upon plate appearances and innings played in the field.

Correa’s agent Scott Boras and Cohen reached initial agreement on the contract in the early morning hours of Dec. 21 (after the shortstop’s deal with the Giants failed to materialize because of physical concerns).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mfbFv_0k9niyWo00
Carlos Correa is set to return to the Twins for $200 million.
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Giants originally reached agreement with Correa on a 13-year deal worth $350 million – after the Mets were late to the negotiating table – but the team pulled out, canceling a scheduled press conference to announce his signing because of concerns about his physical. Correa, who underwent surgery in 2014 to repair a fractured right fibula and ligament damage, has a metal plate implanted near the ankle that helps stabilize the leg.

Though Correa, 28, hasn’t missed action in his major league career due to leg or ankle injuries, the player admitted to experiencing numbness in the area after sliding into second base on an attempted steal late last season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uMIdM_0k9niyWo00
Carlos Correa is tagged out at second against the Royals on Sept. 20, 2022.
Getty Images

After Correa’s deal with the Giants fizzled, Boras called Cohen, who was vacationing with his family in Hawaii, and swiftly closed a deal with the Mets. The Post’s Heyman broke the story, with Cohen telling him: “This really makes a big difference. I felt like our pitching was in good shape. We needed one more hitter. This puts us over the top.”

Correa opted out from his contract with the Twins after last season, in which he owned a .291/.366/.467 slash line with 22 homers and 64 RBIs. He spent the first seven seasons of his major league career with the Astros, winning a tainted World Series title with the team in 2017 amid a sign-stealing scheme.

New York Post

