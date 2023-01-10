Dog the Bounty Hunter's late wife Beth Chapman's daughters sue family friend over donations

The daughters of Beth Chapman, the late wife of Duane 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Chapman, are taking a family friend to court over funds they say are owed to them.

Bonnie Chapman and Cecily Barmore have filed a lawsuit against the family friend Rainy Robinson after she collected donations she claimed would be given to Beth's daughters but allegedly never sent the money to them, according to TMZ .

In their lawsuit, Chapman and Barmore claim that Robinson — who's ex-husband David Robinson died in November — began soliciting donations shortly after Beth's death from cancer in 2019.

They say that Robinson claimed the donations would be saved for Beth's daughters, but instead of transferring the funds, she has allegedly held onto them.

Chapman and Barmore claim in their suit that Robinson never intended to hand over the donations.

They add that she is now allegedly trying to end the fundraiser.

The daughters claim that Robinson tried to shut down the charity as soon as their lawyers reached out to her for a full accounting on how much money had been raised from Beth's name and likeness, which were included in the campaign.

As part of their suit, Chapman and Barmore want to bar Robinson from using either their names or likenesses in the charity, and they are asking a judge for at least $50,000 in damages.

However, Robinson claimed to TMZ that she had tried to involve Beth's daughters in the charity from the start, but they allegedly didn't show interest.

She seemed to admit that the money wasn't exclusively intended for Chapman and Barmore, as the funds have been used to create both a scholarship fund and a fund to help the families of people who have been murdered.

Robinson further claimed that she offered to turn over the funds to the daughters if they contacted her directly, but she says neither has done so. It's unclear if she disputes being contacted by their attorneys.

She added that she plans to shut down the fundraiser, seemingly without specifying where the money that has been collected will go.

Although Beth's daughters appear to have a grievance just with Robinson, Dog the Bounty Hunter weighed in with a comment to the outlet, though he failed to address whether money was owed to Chapman and Barmore and if it would be sent their way.

'This is a bogus claim,' he said. 'The memorial fund was approved by Beth's estate, which I administrate. The lawsuit against the fund's founder is nothing more than harassment.'

Robinson's late ex David Robinson, who died on November 30 when he collapsed in the midst of a work Zoom call, was a good friend of the reality star and served as his right-hand man on Dog's Most Wanted, which ran for a single season on WGN in 2019.

David's daughter Mercedes has claimed that her father's last wife Brooke had banned her mother Rainy from his funeral because she shared the news of his death on Facebook before Brooke was ready to release it.

Dog recently paid tribute to his late wife Beth by placing some of her ashes with her mother, who died in November.