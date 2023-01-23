Read full article on original website
Related
Google's Sundar Pichai reportedly says yearly bonuses of executives will see 'very significant' cuts
CEO Sundar Pichai has said the yearly bonuses of some higher-ups at tech giant Google will see "very significant" reductions, Business Insider reported.
Biden would veto House GOP bill restricting president's ability to draw from strategic petroleum reserve
President Biden would veto a bill being pushed by House Republicans that would limit his ability to draw from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the White House said Monday.
Alabama airline worker was sucked into engine with 'bang,' plane filled with passengers shook violently: NTSB
A National Transportation Safety Board investigation of a fatal accident at an airport in Montgomery, Alabama says the worker killed was sucked into a plane’s engine with a “bang”.
Microsoft under fire for hosting private Sting concert for its execs in Davos the night before announcing mass layoffs
The tech giant’s party in the exclusive Swiss ski resort was labeled “seriously bad executive symbolism.”
geekwire.com
Tech Moves: Microsoft Teams exec lands at Google; LeoStella names CEO; and more
— Kristina Behr, a former exec at Microsoft, joined Google as vice president of product management for collaboration and apps at Google Workspace. Behr spent 17 years at Microsoft, most recently as a vice president of product for Microsoft Teams. She started at Microsoft as a global marketing analyst in 2005, and also worked on Bing and Xbox.
ChatGPT triggers Microsoft, Google billion-dollar AI brawl
Get ready for an AI brawl between Google and Microsoft. Microsoft said Monday it’s making a massive investment in OpenAI, the San Francisco maker of ChatGPT, the groundbreaking AI software that has taken the tech industry by storm. “We formed our partnership with OpenAI around a shared ambition to responsibly advance cutting-edge AI research and democratize AI as a new technology platform,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a statement. ...
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
An engineer laid off after over 16 years at Google says 'faceless' tech giants see staff as '100% disposable'
Justin Moore, an engineering manager, said he found out he'd been laid off via an automated account deactivation and received no other communication.
Stuart Varney: California spearheading ‘tax the rich’ push with ‘pernicious,’ ‘evil’ proposal
FOX Business' Stuart Varney discusses California's 'evil' proposal to tax the wealthy as Democratic lawmakers consider following suit in other states.
White House using one-size-fits-all plan to protect renters at landlords' expense: 'Very frustrating'
American Apartment Owners Association director Alexandra Alvarado criticizes the White House's plan for protecting renters, arguing it hurts mom-and-pop landlords.
Sharpie, Yankee Candle parent Newell Brands reducing its office jobs by 13%
Newell Brands will soon start reducing its office staff by 13%, the corporate parent of brands such as Sharpie and Yankee Candle announced on Monday.
A&W Restaurants puts pants on 'polarizing' mascot bear Rooty in joke announcement
A&W Restaurants claimed its mascot Rooty's lack of pants was too polarizing, then later fessed up that the announcement of the bear's new look was just a joke.
msn.com
Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows
By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
Entrepreneur who fled CA rips new progressive push that may follow him to Texas: 'Fundamentally un-American’
Managing partner of 8VC and former California resident Joe Lonsdale weighed in on the state's new wealth tax on 'Fox & Friends.'
Judge tosses lawsuit against Whole Foods after workers fired for wearing Black Lives Matter masks
A federal judge on Monday tossed a lawsuit brought against Whole Foods after three former employees claimed they were unlawfully fired for wearing Black Lives Matter masks.
WH classified documents are exposed to many people and can be 'mishandled,' Bush's chief of staff says
George W. Bush's former chief of staff Andy Card says when you leave the White House, "the principal almost never cleans up his own mess or packs his own boxes."
Twitter HQ’s landlord escalates lawsuit against Elon Musk for alleged $3.4M in unpaid rent
Billionaire Elon Musk is facing a lawsuit claiming that Twitter has failed to pay millions in rent for its San Francisco headquarters. Musk's Twitter seeks to cut office space.
'1923' star Helen Mirren's sprawling Los Angeles home hits market for nearly $17M
Helen Mirren's Los Angeles mansion, with eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and a five-car garage, is up for sale in the La Brea Terrace community.
An Amazon engineer asked ChatGPT interview questions for a software coding job at the company. The chatbot got them right.
This was one of many work-related ChatGPT topics discussed recently in an Amazon internal Slack channel.
Universal Studios Hollywood stunt performer hospitalized after accident, is dragged from water
Universal Studios Hollywood confirmed that a stunt performer was taken to the hospital Monday after an accident during a performance of the popular WaterWorld: A Live Sea War Spectacular show.
Fox Business
New York, NY
50K+
Followers
884
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
Invested in Youhttps://www.foxbusiness.com/
Comments / 0