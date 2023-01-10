Effective: 2023-01-12 22:21:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-13 00:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona Patchy Freezing Drizzle Possible Through Late Evening Very light snow and patchy freezing drizzle will work their way southward across the area late this evening. While little if any accumulations are expected, a few slick spots could develop on untreated roads and other cold, mostly elevated surfaces. Exercise caution if traveling late this evening. Assume wet looking roads could be slick. Take it slow

DODGE COUNTY, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO