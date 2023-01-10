ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
abcnews4.com

Lowcountry Land Trust seeks community review on Angel Oak Preserve

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Lowcountry Land Trust, the City of Charleston, and local stakeholders announced the near-final designs of the future Angel Oak Preserve are ready for community members to review and provide feedback. The announcement comes just eight months after selecting award-winning landscape architects Nelson Byrd Woltz to...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

FishingBooker names Charleston one of best cities to fish in 2023

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — FishingBooker has named the Holy City one of the best destinations to fish in the country in 2023. The platform, created for people who book fishing trips, noted various reasons Charleston made the top 12 cities. Charleston is surrounded by tidal creeks and salt marshes...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston Water crews servicing broken water main in West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Water crews are servicing a water main, performing an emergency shut in West Ashley along Playground Road Thursday afternoon. Officials say customers may experience little to no water pressure and/or discolored water. However, Charleston Water says water remains safe to drink. Crews expect...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Restaurant owners emphasize importance of Charleston Restaurant Week

Mount Pleasant, S.C. (WCIV) — The week for the Lowcountry foodies is finally here. Today marks the start of Charleston Restaurant Week. The decades long event hosted in the Tri-county area offers discounted prices to encourage people to come to support the Lowcountry's culinary industry during the slow season.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Nashville-based Hugh-Baby's BBQ location to open in West Ashley on Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A brand-new, old-school barbeque and burger shop is opening its doors in West Ashley on Friday. Restaurateur Pat Martin describes Hugh-Baby's BBQ & Burger Shop as a "Nashville-born burger and barbecue spot dedicated to simple, delicious food and warm Southern hospitality." Martin says nearly everything...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston County EMS offering paid training opportunities

CHARLESTON S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County EMS announced its offering paid training for prospective candidates looking to become Emergency Medical Technicians. Open interviews will be held on Friday, Jan. 20. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursday, Jan. 26, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Charleston County EMS...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Serious motorcycle collision slows traffic on James Island Connector

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: The connected has reopened as of 11 a.m., according to police. Charleston Police say traffic is slowed as officers investigate a serious collision involving a motorcycle on SC-30 N, the James Island Connector heading downtown. Traffic is down to one lane as of...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Expansion on the horizon for Summerville Food Bank

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV ) — Hunger is a familiar problem for the Lowcountry. With inflation, more and more families need help to put food on the table. One local food bank has plans to expand and hopes a new status will help them feed more people. Abraham Belanger wears...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

DD2 works to combat overcrowding in at least 6 schools

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Too many students. That's the status for six Dorchester District 2 schools. The district said it's working hard to manage its enrollment. DD2 Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins said the district is working to make sure if a school is at or over-capacity, the quality of education is still strong.
abcnews4.com

Crash on I-26 WB near University Boulevard causing heavy delays

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (4:35 p.m.): All lanes have been reopened. ORIGINAL: Two westbound lanes are blocked on I-26 near University Boulevard for a crash Wednesday afternoon. Shortly after 4 p.m., traffic was backed up more than seven miles. There's no word on any potential injuries. According...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

