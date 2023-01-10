Read full article on original website
Lowcountry Land Trust seeks community review on Angel Oak Preserve
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Lowcountry Land Trust, the City of Charleston, and local stakeholders announced the near-final designs of the future Angel Oak Preserve are ready for community members to review and provide feedback. The announcement comes just eight months after selecting award-winning landscape architects Nelson Byrd Woltz to...
FishingBooker names Charleston one of best cities to fish in 2023
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — FishingBooker has named the Holy City one of the best destinations to fish in the country in 2023. The platform, created for people who book fishing trips, noted various reasons Charleston made the top 12 cities. Charleston is surrounded by tidal creeks and salt marshes...
Charleston Water crews servicing broken water main in West Ashley
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Water crews are servicing a water main, performing an emergency shut in West Ashley along Playground Road Thursday afternoon. Officials say customers may experience little to no water pressure and/or discolored water. However, Charleston Water says water remains safe to drink. Crews expect...
Charleston's beach town to host 'Taste of Folly' festival Friday and Saturday
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — “At least three sleeves. Definitely three, because it’s gonna be a day,” Kelly Travers jokes with the employees at the Folly Beach Crab Shack. Travers is the Folly Association of Business Event Coordinator. And the Folly Beach Crab Shack is one...
Restaurant owners emphasize importance of Charleston Restaurant Week
Mount Pleasant, S.C. (WCIV) — The week for the Lowcountry foodies is finally here. Today marks the start of Charleston Restaurant Week. The decades long event hosted in the Tri-county area offers discounted prices to encourage people to come to support the Lowcountry's culinary industry during the slow season.
Thomasena Stokes-Marshall, former Mt. Pleasant council member, to be laid to rest Friday
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Thomasena Stokes-Marshall, the Town of Mount Pleasant's first African American council member, will be laid to rest on Friday at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant. The service will begin at 11 a.m. On Thursday, friends and family are invited to attend a visitation at...
New leadership is coming to Charleston County's School Crossing Guard program
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — During Tuesday's Charleston City Council meeting, members learned about a change coming to the School Crossing Guard Officer program. “Who don’t like the school crossing guard? The children do, the parents do, the grandparents certainly do," says Keith Waring, District 7 councilmember. Crossing...
Nashville-based Hugh-Baby's BBQ location to open in West Ashley on Friday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A brand-new, old-school barbeque and burger shop is opening its doors in West Ashley on Friday. Restaurateur Pat Martin describes Hugh-Baby's BBQ & Burger Shop as a "Nashville-born burger and barbecue spot dedicated to simple, delicious food and warm Southern hospitality." Martin says nearly everything...
Bald eagle nest removed from cell tower in Mount Pleasant; Wildlife officials responding
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Wildlife officials are investigating after crews removed a bald eagle and osprey nest from a cell tower on Rifle Range Road on Thursday. We spoke with officials from U.S. Fish and Wildlife who said an "Eagle Nest Take" permit was not authorized for the location.
Walterboro residents to shut down halfway house at council meeting, despite no set plans
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCIV) — The fight against a halfway house continues in Walterboro as residents will take their concerns to the Colleton County Council for the first time tonight. Several Walterboro residents are worried the proposed halfway house located on Barracada Road, can bring dozens of sex offenders to...
Charleston County EMS offering paid training opportunities
CHARLESTON S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County EMS announced its offering paid training for prospective candidates looking to become Emergency Medical Technicians. Open interviews will be held on Friday, Jan. 20. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursday, Jan. 26, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Charleston County EMS...
Serious motorcycle collision slows traffic on James Island Connector
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: The connected has reopened as of 11 a.m., according to police. Charleston Police say traffic is slowed as officers investigate a serious collision involving a motorcycle on SC-30 N, the James Island Connector heading downtown. Traffic is down to one lane as of...
Expansion on the horizon for Summerville Food Bank
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV ) — Hunger is a familiar problem for the Lowcountry. With inflation, more and more families need help to put food on the table. One local food bank has plans to expand and hopes a new status will help them feed more people. Abraham Belanger wears...
Dorchester Paws to distribute 73k pounds of pet supplies & food for county residents
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester Paws is hosting a community event where families in need can receive 73,000 lbs. of pet supplies and food on Saturday, Jan 21. The distribution event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dorchester County residents must pre-register and be approved to attend. “The...
SCDOT gets closer to plan for I-526 and Long Point Road interchange; residents still worry
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Two alternatives are left for the I-526 and Long Point Road Interchange project. This comes after SCDOT held several public meetings and comment sessions. But, still, the plans are concerning for some neighborhoods directly affected by the planning. One of those neighborhoods is Grassy...
North Charleston Police searching for runaway 17-year-old missing for nearly a month
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police are searching for a missing runaway last seen in December. De'Aujanah Mitchell, 17, was last seen at her grandmother's home on Dec. 14. She is described as standing 5 feet and 6 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds and having black hair...
DD2 works to combat overcrowding in at least 6 schools
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Too many students. That's the status for six Dorchester District 2 schools. The district said it's working hard to manage its enrollment. DD2 Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins said the district is working to make sure if a school is at or over-capacity, the quality of education is still strong.
22-year-old pedestrian killed near Montague Ave identified: Charleston County Coroner
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner has identified a pedestrian killed on I-526 on January 7. According to reports, Oliver Jorge Gomez-Gomez, 22, was struck by a vehicle around 5:45 a.m. on International Boulevard towards Montague Avenue. Police say Gomez made it to the middle of...
Crash on I-26 WB near University Boulevard causing heavy delays
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (4:35 p.m.): All lanes have been reopened. ORIGINAL: Two westbound lanes are blocked on I-26 near University Boulevard for a crash Wednesday afternoon. Shortly after 4 p.m., traffic was backed up more than seven miles. There's no word on any potential injuries. According...
Elementary school in Summerville placed on hold Tuesday morning for investigation
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Sand Hill Elementary School was placed on a hold Tuesday morning after a student reported to school administrators that they thought they heard another student say they "had something," a spokesperson for Dorchester School District Two confirmed to ABC News 4. That exact "something" was...
