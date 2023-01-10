ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechCrunch

Why Africa had no unicorns last year despite record fundraising haul

Data from market insights trackers Briter Bridges and The Big Deal reveal that funding raised by African startups exceeded $5 billion (including undisclosed deals) in 2022 — a slight percentage increase from the figures reported in 2021 despite a global pullback in VC funding. And yet, no unicorns popped up throughout the year, compared to five in 2021.
NPR

This baby could push India past China to become the world's most populous country

NAINA AGRAHARI: (Singing in Hindi). LAUREN FRAYER, BYLINE: Inside a tiny one-room apartment on Mumbai's northern outskirts, 24-year-old Naina Agrahari is singing a racy Bollywood song. AGRAHARI: "Baa Baa Black Sheep"... FRAYER: But she jokes she should probably learn "Baa Baa Black Sheep" instead because she's 9 months pregnant. Naina...
maritime-executive.com

Taiwan's Antiship Missile Program Sends Instrument to China By Mistake

Taiwan's missile development institute has come in for criticism after it sent a measurement device used for antiship missile production out for repairs - and it ended up in mainland China. Taiwan's National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) designs and builds the nation's antiship missiles, including the heavyweight...
maritime-executive.com

Report: China Faces a Dilemma in Recouping African Belt-and-Road Loans

Several African nations grappling with debt distress are faced with seizure of strategic assets like ports, railways and power networks if China decides to force repayment on defaulted loans, a UK-based think tank has said. Chatham House notes that China has built a large stock of debt across the African...

