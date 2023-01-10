Read full article on original website
The most powerful countries on earth in 2022, ranked
US News & World Report ranked nations by their level of power, and a turbulent year meant many countries' positions shifted.
A Chinese bank is offering customers a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine if they deposit $500,000 into an account
A Hong Kong-based bank is offering customers an express reservation for a Pfizer shot after cross-border restrictions with mainland China were lifted.
TechCrunch
Why Africa had no unicorns last year despite record fundraising haul
Data from market insights trackers Briter Bridges and The Big Deal reveal that funding raised by African startups exceeded $5 billion (including undisclosed deals) in 2022 — a slight percentage increase from the figures reported in 2021 despite a global pullback in VC funding. And yet, no unicorns popped up throughout the year, compared to five in 2021.
Asian markets mostly higher, tracking Wall Street gains
Shares have advanced in Asia after news that U.S. consumer inflation slowed last month pushed Wall Street benchmarks higher
Another country Putin thought was his friend has snubbed Russia by refusing to host its military for routine exercises
The latest Russian ally to distance itself from Putin is Armenia, which has accused Russia of failing to help in its ongoing conflict with Azerbaijan.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Russia reportedly wants to further cut its dependence on the US dollar by buying up Chinese yuan on the currency market
Russia will start purchasing yuan on the currency market in 2023 if the country's oil and gas revenues meet expectations, Reuters reported Thursday. The Bank of Russia will buy yuan if budget revenues from oil and gas exports exceed 8 trillion rubles, the report said. Russia has accelerated its exposure...
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
British firms' race to exit Taiwan ahead of Chinese invasion
Brompton Bicycle, which manufactures commuter-friendly foldable pedal bikes out of parts sourced from both Taiwan and China, has sounded the alarm over the disruption and invasion would cause.
Shipping firm that blocked the Suez Canal hands out bonuses worth more than 4 years’ salary to employees
The company’s revenues have soared in recent years.
Bill Gates responds to skepticism about him owning 275,000 acres of farmland: 'There isn't some grand scheme involved'
Gates owns 275,000 acres of US farmland and says he bought them to "create more jobs." The US had 895 million acres of farmland in 2021, per the USDA.
A cowboy who won the lottery just sold a sprawling 50,000-acre South Dakota ranch for over $37 million
Buying the Bismarck Trail Ranch in 2009 was a dream come true for Neal Wanless. Now, he's offloaded the property for a record-breaking $37.5 million.
Notorious Russian arms dealer freed in Brittney Griner exchange awkwardly backs out of pledge to fight in Ukraine
Viktor Bout, freed in a prisoner swap for the WBNA star Brittney Griner, appeared to back out of a pledge to fight in Ukraine during an interview.
Rep. George Santos was paid by a company the SEC called a 'classic Ponzi scheme' but never disclosed the payments as a candidate, report says
Rep. George Santos said he left Harbor City in March 2021, but a lawyer reviewing the firm said he was paid after that date and didn't disclose it.
NPR
This baby could push India past China to become the world's most populous country
NAINA AGRAHARI: (Singing in Hindi). LAUREN FRAYER, BYLINE: Inside a tiny one-room apartment on Mumbai's northern outskirts, 24-year-old Naina Agrahari is singing a racy Bollywood song. AGRAHARI: "Baa Baa Black Sheep"... FRAYER: But she jokes she should probably learn "Baa Baa Black Sheep" instead because she's 9 months pregnant. Naina...
George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US diagnosed with COVID-19. That looks to be bogus too.
Rep. George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US with COVID-19, but there are discrepancies in his retellings of the story.
Putin publicly humiliated his deputy PM on a group video call, tearing into him for working too slowly
Putin said deputy PM Denis Manturov was "fooling about" in sarcastic remarks made in front of Russian lawmakers, state media reported.
maritime-executive.com
Taiwan's Antiship Missile Program Sends Instrument to China By Mistake
Taiwan's missile development institute has come in for criticism after it sent a measurement device used for antiship missile production out for repairs - and it ended up in mainland China. Taiwan's National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) designs and builds the nation's antiship missiles, including the heavyweight...
WALL STREET WIPEOUT: Thousands of jobs cut on brutal day for finance
It's a dark Wednesday on Wall Street, as Goldman Sachs cuts thousands of jobs and BlackRock cuts hundreds.
maritime-executive.com
Report: China Faces a Dilemma in Recouping African Belt-and-Road Loans
Several African nations grappling with debt distress are faced with seizure of strategic assets like ports, railways and power networks if China decides to force repayment on defaulted loans, a UK-based think tank has said. Chatham House notes that China has built a large stock of debt across the African...
