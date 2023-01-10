Read full article on original website
WMBF
LOOK: Flurries spotted in Grand Strand, Pee Dee as temperatures fall
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Flurries have made their way to the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as temperatures fell overnight. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold saw some of the wintry weather in Myrtle Beach early Saturday. WMBF News viewer Mike Watts also saw them in Conway early Saturday.
wpde.com
GALLERY: January flurries on the Grand Strand, Pee Dee
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Some people in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee may have been surprised by some flurries Saturday morning. While the ground wasn't cold enough for it to stick it was still a fun sight to see. If you are seeing flurries where you are submit...
WSAZ
Missing dog reunited with family nearly 3 years later
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nearly three years ago, a family was vacationing in South Carolina when they lost their dog, Roscoe. Now, everyone has reunited. “It was a relief really,” Rachel Day said. “We love Roscoe, everybody loves Roscoe, we’re just so happy that he’s home.”
South Carolina Family Independence Program for needy families: Apply to get maximum benefits
When I am talking about so many programs for North Carolina, I thought of sharing details on South Carolina programs too. As the southeastern American state, South Carolina consists of many sea islands and subtropical beaches. It is home to some of the most exciting and wonderful destinations and has a rich history.
'I love me, too': SC woman takes home big Powerball win on old ticket
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina woman says she's still pinching herself to make sure her lottery win isn't a dream. The woman told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that she actually won with an older Powerball ticket while buying a new one. The winner said she had gone to the Speedway convenience store at 2500 Poinsett Highway in Greenville and asked the clerk to check the ticket for her.
WLTX.com
Cold night tonight before we begin to warm up
Temperatures will likely dip below freezing tonight across portions of South Carolina. Warmer weather is on the way next week.
abcnews4.com
Cemetery restoration expert helps honor Lowcountry veterans
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Cemetery Restoration expert, Joe Ferrannini explains the process of lifting the top plate on box tomb. The work is being done at the Clark Burial Grounds located on the Cypress Trees Plantation property. That is on Edisto Island. Ferrannini is based out of his Upstate...
abcnews4.com
Substitute teacher wins $1M in North Carolina second-chance lottery drawing
RICHLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A substitute teacher received the call of a lifetime when she won $1 million in a second-chance lottery drawing in North Carolina. “Everybody dreams of this stuff,” Diane Ingram said. Lottery officials said she won in the 200X The Cash second-chance drawing on...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Sheriff’s Dept., Publix to raise money towards Special Olympics
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is partnering with the Public grocery stores in both Lexington and Red Bank to raise money for the SC Law Enforcement Torch run for Special Olympics. Customers can purchase a Special Olympics Torch Run icon by making a donation at...
WYFF4.com
Video shows lightning, hail, heavy rain in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Severe storms moved through the Upstate part of South Carolina, eastern Georgia and western North Carolina on Thursday. (All warnings and watches were canceled just before 7 p.m. Thursday) Below you will find pictures, video sent in to the WYFF 4 newsroom:. Lightning in downtown Greenville...
wspa.com
Weather Impact - 5:20 p.m. - Jan. 12
New efforts in place to clean up 9 years after gas …. New efforts in place to clean up 9 years after gas spill in Upstate. Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport is set to begin construction on a project to improve road access to the airport's terminal. GSP to begin Terminal Roadway...
FOX Carolina
“I’m still pinching myself,” Upstate woman wins big after checking old lottery ticket
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Education Lottery Officials announced that an Upstate woman recently won $200,000 through a Powerball drawing. The woman said she was buying another Powerball ticket at a Speedway on Poinsett Highway in Greenville when she asked the clerk to check one of her old ones. The clerk told her she would have to go to Columbia to get her winnings, but she didn’t realize until later how large the prize was.
WJCL
South Carolina Baby Surrendered: Newborn given up at hospital, now in DSS custody
A newborn baby was safely surrendered at a South Carolina hospital under Daniel's Law, according to the Department of Social Services. Officials with Prisma Health Richland Hospital accepted the infant on Monday. The African American female was born on Jan. 8 and weighed 7 pounds, and was 20 inches long...
abccolumbia.com
Severe weather prep kits will be available for people with disabilities, elderly
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — According to Able South Carolina, people with disabilities are up to four times more likely to sustain an injury or die during a disaster than people with no disabilities. To help change that, Able SC is partnering with the SC Department of Aging to provide...
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Police searching for 15-year-old girl who ran away from home
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Police in South Carolina are hoping someone can help them find a missing teenage girl. Josie Rae Sharpe, 15, of West Columbia reportedly ran away from home on Tuesday, January 10. Josie is described as 5 feet 2 inches, 90...
abcnews4.com
20 SC schools receive grants, named 'Champions of the Environment'
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTGS) — The South Carolina Dept. of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 20 schools that were chosen to receive grants to foster environmental education. 'Champions of the Environment' awards are issued each school year to support the education of the next generation of environmental stewards in...
SCHP: 1 Texas man dead, 1 hospitalized following Darlington County crash after hitting disabled vehicle, several trees
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A tractor-trailer driver has died and another person has been hospitalized following a crash in Darlington County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The tractor-trailer driver was identified as Asim Balcinovic, 53, of Summerset, Texas, according to the Darlington County Coroner. It happened at about 6:20 a.m. Saturday on […]
Charlotte woman wins first $100k in new Cash 5 promotion, NC Lottery announces
RALEIGH, N.C. — A woman from Charlotte has won the first $100,000 prize in the new cash prize promotion from the North Carolina Lottery. Georgia Richardson of Charlotte became the first top-prize winner on Jan. 9, when her good luck helped her to win the prize in the first drawing of the promotion. Each drawing offers one prize of $100,000 and 40 prizes of $500.
abcnews4.com
Florida man used 87-year-old woman 'as a mop' to clean up dog urine, arrest report says
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR) — An ex-felon who was also a family friend is accused of dragging an 87-year-old woman across the floor and using her "as a mop" to clean up dog urine, according to his arrest report. Leonard Ervin Wayne Tucker, 56, was arrested in Florida last...
