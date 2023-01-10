ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

GALLERY: January flurries on the Grand Strand, Pee Dee

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Some people in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee may have been surprised by some flurries Saturday morning. While the ground wasn't cold enough for it to stick it was still a fun sight to see. If you are seeing flurries where you are submit...
Missing dog reunited with family nearly 3 years later

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nearly three years ago, a family was vacationing in South Carolina when they lost their dog, Roscoe. Now, everyone has reunited. “It was a relief really,” Rachel Day said. “We love Roscoe, everybody loves Roscoe, we’re just so happy that he’s home.”
'I love me, too': SC woman takes home big Powerball win on old ticket

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina woman says she's still pinching herself to make sure her lottery win isn't a dream. The woman told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that she actually won with an older Powerball ticket while buying a new one. The winner said she had gone to the Speedway convenience store at 2500 Poinsett Highway in Greenville and asked the clerk to check the ticket for her.
Cemetery restoration expert helps honor Lowcountry veterans

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Cemetery Restoration expert, Joe Ferrannini explains the process of lifting the top plate on box tomb. The work is being done at the Clark Burial Grounds located on the Cypress Trees Plantation property. That is on Edisto Island. Ferrannini is based out of his Upstate...
Video shows lightning, hail, heavy rain in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Severe storms moved through the Upstate part of South Carolina, eastern Georgia and western North Carolina on Thursday. (All warnings and watches were canceled just before 7 p.m. Thursday) Below you will find pictures, video sent in to the WYFF 4 newsroom:. Lightning in downtown Greenville...
Weather Impact - 5:20 p.m. - Jan. 12

New efforts in place to clean up 9 years after gas …. New efforts in place to clean up 9 years after gas spill in Upstate. Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport is set to begin construction on a project to improve road access to the airport's terminal. GSP to begin Terminal Roadway...
“I’m still pinching myself,” Upstate woman wins big after checking old lottery ticket

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Education Lottery Officials announced that an Upstate woman recently won $200,000 through a Powerball drawing. The woman said she was buying another Powerball ticket at a Speedway on Poinsett Highway in Greenville when she asked the clerk to check one of her old ones. The clerk told her she would have to go to Columbia to get her winnings, but she didn’t realize until later how large the prize was.
20 SC schools receive grants, named 'Champions of the Environment'

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTGS) — The South Carolina Dept. of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 20 schools that were chosen to receive grants to foster environmental education. 'Champions of the Environment' awards are issued each school year to support the education of the next generation of environmental stewards in...
SCHP: 1 Texas man dead, 1 hospitalized following Darlington County crash after hitting disabled vehicle, several trees

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A tractor-trailer driver has died and another person has been hospitalized following a crash in Darlington County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The tractor-trailer driver was identified as Asim Balcinovic, 53, of Summerset, Texas, according to the Darlington County Coroner. It happened at about 6:20 a.m. Saturday on […]
