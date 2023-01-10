Read full article on original website
Bids awarded for local road projects
The Georgia Department of Transportation has awarded more contracts for road work in Northwest Georgia. Marietta-based C.W. Matthews Contracting Co. was the low bidder for an 8.6-mile federal resurfacing project that runs from just south of Georgia Highlands College in Floyd County to a little past Stephens Road north of Cedartown.
Rome City Commission to discuss Rome Middle School project Tuesday
The Rome City Commission will hold a called meeting on Tuesday to discuss the Rome Middle School project. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. in the Sam King Room at Rome City Hall. The school system is asking the city commission to back $103 million in bonds for the...
MLK Freedom March on Monday
Rome’s four-day Martin Luther King Jr. celebration continues today with the annual Freedom March on Broad Street. The March will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the corner of First Avenue and Broad Street and proceed to the Rome City Auditorium where a noon-day program will occur. “Our keynote speaker...
West Third a designated detour during Second Avenue widening
2023 is already going to be a busy year for the River District and it may get even busier. According to Rome Public Works Director Chris Jenkins, the Georgia Department of Transportation is set to let bids for the widening of Second Avenue this spring and the project could get underway shortly thereafter.
Cartersville Police Arrest Two Atlanta Women After High-Speed Chase
In October 2022, Cartersville Police Investigators arrested two Atlanta residents for their involvement in committing numerous Entering Auto crimes in Sam Smith Park and Pine Mountain Trail System. Weeks later, Cartersville Police Officers received continued reports of autos being broken into at the same parks. CPD Investigators determined an associate of the original perpetrators as the individual responsible for the continued break-ins.
Rome International Film Festival Now Accepting 2023 Film Submissions
The Rome International Film Festival (RIFF) seeks submissions for the 2023 Festival, to be held in Rome, Georgia this November. This year marks the twentieth year since the Festival’s founding, and in recent years the event has attracted more sponsorship, more submissions by filmmakers, and more regional and industry trade attention.
