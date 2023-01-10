ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

disneyfoodblog.com

Run! An EXCLUSIVE Toy Story Loungefly Just Dropped Online!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. A new limited-edition Loungefly has just dropped, and Toy Story fans will want to grab it before it sells out!. This new bag could take you … To Infinity...
KTLA

Disneyland’s Splash Mountain temporarily closes due to wildlife encounter

Ride malfunctions are the usual culprit behind attractions being temporarily unavailable at the “Happiest Place on Earth,” however, that wasn’t the reason behind Splash Mountain’s closure on Tuesday afternoon. Disneyland visitor Katie Harnish posted photos on Reddit of a baby opossum sitting on the edge of the ride vehicle track, which prompted a temporary ride […]
ANAHEIM, CA
disneyfoodblog.com

100th Anniversary CROCS Just Dropped in Disney World — Get Them Before They Sell Out!

Although the official celebrations for the Walt Disney Company’s 100th Anniversary won’t begin in Disneyland until January 27th, that won’t stop Disney World from getting ready!. Over the past month Disney released a variety of platinum-themed Disney100 merchandise. The items have now been unleashed on the parks,...
WDW News Today

First Disney100 LEGO Set Revealed, Release Date Announced

The first Disney100 LEGO set has been revealed, and a release date announced. The set is part of LEGO’s BrickHeadz line and will include four characters. Disney 100th Celebration LEGO BrickHeadz – $39.99. The Disney 100th Celebration set (#40622) will have 501 pieces total for constructing four characters....
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney’s NEW 100th Anniversary MagicBand+ Can Now Be YOURS!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. The 50th Anniversary of Disney World might still be going on (only for a little bit longer!), but Disney has already moved on to the next celebration — 100 Years of Wonder, the 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company!
disneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: Big Park Hopping CHANGE Announced for Disneyland!

Park Hopping is about to look DIFFERENT in Disneyland!. Some restrictions have been in place for a while now when it comes to crossing between Disneyland Resort’s two theme parks — Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. The Disneyland website currently notes that those with Park Hopper tickets can cross between parks on the same day starting at 1PM. But soon that’ll be changing!
WDW News Today

Dooney & Bourke Disney100 Platinum Collection Arrives at Disneyland

The 100 Years of Wonder celebration at Disneyland officially begins on January 27, 2023, but the arrival of new Disney100 merchandise is already in full swing. We spotted this Dooney & Bourke Disney100 Platinum Collection last month at Walt Disney World, but today we found it at The Disney Dress Shop in Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort!
disneyfoodblog.com

BREAKING: OPENING DATE Announced for TRON Lightcycle Run in Disney World

Disney has been keeping us on our toes lately. We just got huge entertainment news for EPCOT and Magic Kingdom nighttime spectaculars, and recently the Internet burst into chaos when Disney tweeted a potential teaser for the opening date of TRON Lightcycle Run. We had a few theories about what the cryptic video meant, but we don’t need to theorize any longer — WE HAVE AN OFFICIAL OPENING DATE FOR TRON LIGHTCYCLE RUN!
disneyfanatic.com

Report: Disney World Can Add Two New Theme Parks

It appears that The Walt Disney World Resort has enough space allocated to build at least two additional Theme Parks on top of the four already developed. New reports coming out of The Reedy Creek Improvement District’s latest planning meeting state that a “long-term land use plan ‘was updated to allow for the addition of two more minor parks.’”
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

Don’t Wait! Book Your 2023 Fantasmic! Dining Packages Now for Disney World

After a long hiatus, fan-favorite nighttime spectacular Fantasmic! is back!. The show was closed for a while as it underwent some renovations but now it’s back with some changes and NEW scenes. There will even be 2 Fantasmic! shows per night for a limited time. With the return of Fantasmic! came the return of dining packages associated with the spectacular. What if you won’t be heading to Disney World in 2022, but instead will be visiting in 2023? Well, we have GOOD news.
WDW News Today

New Disney100 MagicBand+ Now Available at Disneyland

The Walt Disney Company is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, and the celebrations will begin at Disneyland on January 27, 2023. Even though the official celebration is still a few weeks away, new Disney100 merchandise is showing up every day. Check out this Disney100 MagicBand+ we found in Disneyland!
disneyfanatic.com

Disney Confirms End Date for “Harmonious,” Return of “EPCOT Forever”

Last year, Disney Parks announced that a brand new nighttime spectacular would be coming to EPCOT later in 2023, retiring the current Disney fireworks resident of World Showcase Lagoon, Harmonious, and its massive fireworks platform barges. But speculation of when the retirement would take place was a mystery until now.
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney World Rides and Hotel Voted BEST in the World

As Disney fans, it doesn’t surprise us that Disney attractions and hotels are some of the best in the world. Disney Imagineers are generally WAY above the competition when it comes to theming AND technology. It seems that the industry, in general, understands this, too, because Disney just recently won BIG in the Theme Park Insider awards.
disneyfoodblog.com

The BEST Disney DEALS on Amazon Now

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. It’s a new week, and with it are tons of new deals on Disney merch!. While shopDisney is holding their Twice Upon A Year sale, we’re showing you...

