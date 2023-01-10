After a long hiatus, fan-favorite nighttime spectacular Fantasmic! is back!. The show was closed for a while as it underwent some renovations but now it’s back with some changes and NEW scenes. There will even be 2 Fantasmic! shows per night for a limited time. With the return of Fantasmic! came the return of dining packages associated with the spectacular. What if you won’t be heading to Disney World in 2022, but instead will be visiting in 2023? Well, we have GOOD news.

28 DAYS AGO