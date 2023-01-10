Read full article on original website
Related
disneyfoodblog.com
Run! An EXCLUSIVE Toy Story Loungefly Just Dropped Online!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. A new limited-edition Loungefly has just dropped, and Toy Story fans will want to grab it before it sells out!. This new bag could take you … To Infinity...
Disneyland’s Splash Mountain temporarily closes due to wildlife encounter
Ride malfunctions are the usual culprit behind attractions being temporarily unavailable at the “Happiest Place on Earth,” however, that wasn’t the reason behind Splash Mountain’s closure on Tuesday afternoon. Disneyland visitor Katie Harnish posted photos on Reddit of a baby opossum sitting on the edge of the ride vehicle track, which prompted a temporary ride […]
disneyfoodblog.com
100th Anniversary CROCS Just Dropped in Disney World — Get Them Before They Sell Out!
Although the official celebrations for the Walt Disney Company’s 100th Anniversary won’t begin in Disneyland until January 27th, that won’t stop Disney World from getting ready!. Over the past month Disney released a variety of platinum-themed Disney100 merchandise. The items have now been unleashed on the parks,...
WDW News Today
First Disney100 LEGO Set Revealed, Release Date Announced
The first Disney100 LEGO set has been revealed, and a release date announced. The set is part of LEGO’s BrickHeadz line and will include four characters. Disney 100th Celebration LEGO BrickHeadz – $39.99. The Disney 100th Celebration set (#40622) will have 501 pieces total for constructing four characters....
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney’s NEW 100th Anniversary MagicBand+ Can Now Be YOURS!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. The 50th Anniversary of Disney World might still be going on (only for a little bit longer!), but Disney has already moved on to the next celebration — 100 Years of Wonder, the 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company!
Disney World, Disneyland Make Big Customer-Friendly Changes
The Disney theme parks are making guests visits more enjoyable and a little less expensive.
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: Big Park Hopping CHANGE Announced for Disneyland!
Park Hopping is about to look DIFFERENT in Disneyland!. Some restrictions have been in place for a while now when it comes to crossing between Disneyland Resort’s two theme parks — Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. The Disneyland website currently notes that those with Park Hopper tickets can cross between parks on the same day starting at 1PM. But soon that’ll be changing!
WDW News Today
Dooney & Bourke Disney100 Platinum Collection Arrives at Disneyland
The 100 Years of Wonder celebration at Disneyland officially begins on January 27, 2023, but the arrival of new Disney100 merchandise is already in full swing. We spotted this Dooney & Bourke Disney100 Platinum Collection last month at Walt Disney World, but today we found it at The Disney Dress Shop in Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort!
disneyfoodblog.com
BREAKING: OPENING DATE Announced for TRON Lightcycle Run in Disney World
Disney has been keeping us on our toes lately. We just got huge entertainment news for EPCOT and Magic Kingdom nighttime spectaculars, and recently the Internet burst into chaos when Disney tweeted a potential teaser for the opening date of TRON Lightcycle Run. We had a few theories about what the cryptic video meant, but we don’t need to theorize any longer — WE HAVE AN OFFICIAL OPENING DATE FOR TRON LIGHTCYCLE RUN!
disneyfanatic.com
Report: Disney World Can Add Two New Theme Parks
It appears that The Walt Disney World Resort has enough space allocated to build at least two additional Theme Parks on top of the four already developed. New reports coming out of The Reedy Creek Improvement District’s latest planning meeting state that a “long-term land use plan ‘was updated to allow for the addition of two more minor parks.’”
disneyfoodblog.com
Don’t Wait! Book Your 2023 Fantasmic! Dining Packages Now for Disney World
After a long hiatus, fan-favorite nighttime spectacular Fantasmic! is back!. The show was closed for a while as it underwent some renovations but now it’s back with some changes and NEW scenes. There will even be 2 Fantasmic! shows per night for a limited time. With the return of Fantasmic! came the return of dining packages associated with the spectacular. What if you won’t be heading to Disney World in 2022, but instead will be visiting in 2023? Well, we have GOOD news.
WDW News Today
New Disney100 MagicBand+ Now Available at Disneyland
The Walt Disney Company is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, and the celebrations will begin at Disneyland on January 27, 2023. Even though the official celebration is still a few weeks away, new Disney100 merchandise is showing up every day. Check out this Disney100 MagicBand+ we found in Disneyland!
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Confirms End Date for “Harmonious,” Return of “EPCOT Forever”
Last year, Disney Parks announced that a brand new nighttime spectacular would be coming to EPCOT later in 2023, retiring the current Disney fireworks resident of World Showcase Lagoon, Harmonious, and its massive fireworks platform barges. But speculation of when the retirement would take place was a mystery until now.
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney World Rides and Hotel Voted BEST in the World
As Disney fans, it doesn’t surprise us that Disney attractions and hotels are some of the best in the world. Disney Imagineers are generally WAY above the competition when it comes to theming AND technology. It seems that the industry, in general, understands this, too, because Disney just recently won BIG in the Theme Park Insider awards.
disneyfoodblog.com
The BEST Disney DEALS on Amazon Now
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. It’s a new week, and with it are tons of new deals on Disney merch!. While shopDisney is holding their Twice Upon A Year sale, we’re showing you...
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney’s 100th Anniversary Platinum Mickey Ear Hat Has Landed in Hollywood Studios!
Disney turns 100 years old this year, and we’ve already seen how the company has started to celebrate!. From new nighttime spectaculars to treats and merch, it’s going to be a big year for Disney. Speaking of merch, you can now get a SOLD OUT online item in Disney World!
One Disney Theme Park Adds a Lot More Marvel
The park is celebrating its 30th anniversary with one of its biggest properties.
WDW News Today
Construction Walls Themed to Disney 100 Years of Wonder Celebration at Downtown Disney District
Even though we haven’t seen much progress in the actual construction of Downtown Disney District’s reimagining, the construction walls blocking the flattened land has been jazzed up for the Disney 100 Years of Wonder Celebration. These walls block the construction zone for the reimagining of Downtown Disney District....
WDW News Today
Annual Passholder Magic Kingdom Park Passes Booked for TRON Lightcycle Run Opening Day
No more Magic Kingdom Park Passes are available for Annual Passholders on April 4, 2023, the opening day of TRON Lightcycle / Run. April 4 is now grayed out, meaning it has been completely booked for Incredi and Sorcerer Passholders. The week is already blocked out for Pirate and Pixie Dust Passholders.
Comments / 0