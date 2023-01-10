ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence County, SC

News19 WLTX

Woman wounded Saturday in Sumter shooting

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police say a woman is in the hospital and stable after a shooting that happened on Saturday afternoon. Authorities said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Wright Street. There, they found a 35-year-old woman who was wounded. Police said that...
SUMTER, SC
wpde.com

Police investigating robbery at Florence tobacco, vape store

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a robbery Saturday morning at 101 Tobacco and Vape store on Pamplico Highway in Florence, according to Cpt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Brandt said a man walked in the store, jumped over the counter and began taking items from...
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

SLED investigating after human remains found in Darlington County, sheriff’s office says

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after human remains were found near Hartsville, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The remains were found Friday in a wooded area off Bethlehem Road in Darlington County, the sheriff’s office said. SLED’s Crime Scene Unit is assisting the DCSO with […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Teen charged in balcony incident at WFHS being placed on house arrest, family says

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A hearing that took place Thursday afternoon before S.C. Family Court judge for a 16-year-old boy accused of pushing another 16-year-old off of a balcony last Wednesday morning at West Florence High School resulting in the suspect being placed on house arrest and released to the custody of his mother, according to suspect's mother Tiwana Ingram.
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

18-year-old accused of shooting at Conway officer denied bond

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old accused of shooting at an officer in Conway in December appeared in court Friday afternoon and was denied bond on all charges, according to an Horry County court official. A court appearance for Tywrell Jakob Alston, 18, was set for 2 p.m., officials said. He’s charged with attempted murder, […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

SCHP: 1 Texas man dead, 1 hospitalized following Darlington County crash after hitting disabled vehicle, several trees

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A tractor-trailer driver has died and another person has been hospitalized following a crash in Darlington County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The tractor-trailer driver was identified as Asim Balcinovic, 53, of Summerset, Texas, according to the Darlington County Coroner. It happened at about 6:20 a.m. Saturday on […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

2 arrested in Georgetown County drug investigation

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities arrested two people on Friday and seized drugs and paraphernalia from a Georgetown County home after receiving complaints from the community. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, pills, and crack cocaine while searching a home along West Virginia Road. They also found packaging materials, […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies investigating early-morning shooting of teen in Andrews

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies say a 15-year-old boy was wounded early Saturday in the Andrews area. Deputies responded at about 4:30 a.m. to a home on Myrtle Street where they learned a resident heard someone entering his home through a window and fired a handgun. The victim...
ANDREWS, SC
WMBF

Arrests made after meth, fentanyl, cocaine found in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Arrests were made after deputies found drugs during a search in Georgetown County. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that deputies and investigators executed a search warrant on West Virginia Road after complaints from the community. Deputies found suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, pills and...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
wach.com

3 arrested in Sumter County for trafficking 32 bags of meth, other drugs

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter County deputies say they have arrested three men for trafficking over $160,000 worth of drugs through the state on Monday. In a statement on Friday, deputies arrested 35-year-old Alexis Mendez from New York City along with Ezequiel Then-Tejada and Luilly Angeles Acosta during a traffic stop on I-95.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Fire crews rescue person trapped on roof of Marion home

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews were dispatched to a home Saturday morning in Marion regarding an injured person trapped on the roof, according to Marion Fire Rescue. It happened at 11:13 a.m. on the 400 block of Clifton Street, MFR said. When crews arrived, the person trapped on the roof did not appear to need […]
MARION, SC
WMBF

1 dead in Conway house fire; investigation underway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead after a house fire in Conway on Saturday, according to officials. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the blaze at Claridy Road at around 6:45 p.m. Crews from the Conway Fire Department were also at the scene. The fire has...
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Deputies investigating after one shot in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting in Marlboro County Thursday afternoon. Marlboro County deputies responded around 4:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting near Maple Street and Atkins Street, when they arrived on scene they discovered a person was being treated at an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WMBF

Human remains found in Darlington County, deputies say

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after human remains were found in part of the Pee Dee on Saturday. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said the remains were found Friday in a wooded area off Bethlehem Road in Hartsville. Deputies are investigating alongside the South Carolina...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC

