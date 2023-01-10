This super cool Pink Neon Sign may (or may not) be the official movie prop seen in the apartment of Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman from Tim Burton’s 1992 film, Batman Returns. I mean, it’s for sale on Amazon, so anyone could own it. However, I did see it in the Hollywood Museum tucked away in a large vitrine brimming with a collection of authentic Catwoman costumes and assorted ephemera from the various actresses who’ve played that character — both in films and on TV. So, all signs point to be it being the real thing, as they say.

