Ben Masters, ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Actor and Soap Opera Star, Dead at 75
Actor Ben Masters, who had a starring role on the soap opera Passions as well as Broadway appearances, has died. Masters was 75 years old. The actor had battled dementia for a number of years. He died on Wednesday from COVID-19 complications at the Eisenhower Health Center in Rancho Mirage, California, according to a family spokesperson. He appeared on Broadway three times in the 1970s. On Passions, he played billionaire Julian Crane.
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies aged 54
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has died at the age of 54, after suddenly being hospitalised on Thursday. Her 77-year-old mother confirmed Presley’s death later on Thursday night. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news...
Pink Thing of The Day: Hell(o) (T)here Neon Sign from Batman Returns
This super cool Pink Neon Sign may (or may not) be the official movie prop seen in the apartment of Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman from Tim Burton’s 1992 film, Batman Returns. I mean, it’s for sale on Amazon, so anyone could own it. However, I did see it in the Hollywood Museum tucked away in a large vitrine brimming with a collection of authentic Catwoman costumes and assorted ephemera from the various actresses who’ve played that character — both in films and on TV. So, all signs point to be it being the real thing, as they say.
Amanda Seyfried & Evan Rachel Wood Are Collaborating on ‘Thelma & Louise’ Musical
Amanda Seyfried won her first-ever Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Limited Series for Hulu’s The Dropout on Tuesday night, Jan. 10 — but she noticeably wasn’t there to accept it. The next day, she gave an acceptance speech via an Instagram video and said she was absent because she’s currently in New York working on something “that is magical, and it’s musical.” She shared no further explanation for her absence.
