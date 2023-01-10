Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
VA hospital in Walla Walla installs faulty computer system despite issues in SpokaneEdy ZooWalla Walla, WA
Community gathers to honor fallen nurse, killed while providing at-home careEdy ZooSpokane, WA
Spokane shooting reignites debate over need for stricter gun control lawsEdy ZooSpokane, WA
Related
inlander.com
The Spokane City Council funds the police — and, the mayor says, micromanages them
Last week, Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl said his department had a new strategy for fighting crime. Because all that community frustration over slow Spokane police response? His department feels it, too. But he believes his plan to take officers from other parts of the department and turn them into...
Hayden Council rejects new development
HAYDEN, Idaho — With a standing-room-only crowd Tuesday at Hayden City Hall, the City Council unanimously denied a zone map amendment that would have paved the way for a subdivision to be developed at Dakota Avenue and Ramsey Road. The Kerr family, which currently owns the property, was hoping...
Spokane tenants, landlords meet with city leaders to discuss rental housing
SPOKANE, Wash. — Local landlords and tenants met with city leaders Tuesday night, discussing the future of renting in Spokane. The packed meeting was the first that both landlords and tenants were together. In November, the Spokane City Council deferred a landlord tenant ordinance to together more feedback. Mayor Nadine Woodward and Spokane City Councilmembers Michael Cathcart and Karen Stratton...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane City Council considers mobile surveillance camera pilot program for law enforcement
SPOKANE, Wash. – In an effort to curb crime in the city, Spokane City Council is looking at a potential mobile surveillance camera pilot program. The catch? It is not cheap. Looking at Spokane crime statistics there was an increase in aggravated assaults, robberies and criminal homicides in 2022 as compared to 2021.
inlander.com
Inslee wants to delay the north-south freeway, the Legislature dodges the Public Records Act; and the state needs more employees
Last month, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee released his two-year transportation spending plan. Buried among the $58 billion in proposed projects, amid the pages of tables and schedules, is a delay on something some Spokane motorists have been clamoring for since Truman was president: the north-south freeway. For about a decade, officials have said the North Spokane Corridor would be completed by 2029. Now Inslee's recommendation is to have the freeway first envisioned in 1946 done sometime in the mid-2030s. His punt on the project may not last the legislative session. Greater Spokane Inc., the Greater Spokane Valley Chamber of Commerce and Inland Northwest Associated General Contractors all lined up to criticize Inslee's proposal, saying in a joint statement that "stripping the project of funding at this juncture will cost our region millions in the long run." Spokane's trio of Democratic legislators — Sen. Andy Billig and House members Timm Ormsby and Marcus Riccelli — quickly followed suit, saying the delay "does not have our support." (NICHOLAS DESHAIS)
City Council approves $70,000 settlement with Thor-Freya project contractor
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council members approved a $70,000 settlement with the contractor who completed the Thor-Freya project. The vote on the settlement passed unanimously. This development comes after Cameron-Reilly Concrete reported that people living at Camp Hope created an unsafe environment from day one. In a letter...
Inslee's office responds to criticism over proposed funding pause for Spokane freeway work
(The Center Square) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s office has responded to criticism from Spokane leaders over his proposal to push back the completion of a major freeway project by six years. “This proposal is just the first step in the legislative process, and legislators will similarly develop their own proposal for negotiation and discussion,” said Jaime Smith, executive director of communications, in a written statement. She responded via email...
Spokane City Councilmember, Northeast Public Development Authority speak on Inslee’s proposed transportation budget
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Councilmember Michael Cathcart and the Northeast Public Development Authority each released statements related to Washington Governor Jay Inslee’s proposed transportation budget. The plan would affect the construction of the North Spokane Corridor. Cathcart, who is the Board Chair of the NEPDA, said the following: “It’s frankly shocking that such an irresponsible proposal has been submitted...
KREM
Coeur d'Alene community reacts to passing of David Matheson
Matheson was a key leader and council member for the Couer d'Alene Tribe. The CDA community is now remembering him for his passion and kind heart.
inlander.com
Where does the Camp Hope money go?
The East Central Spokane homeless encampment known as Camp Hope has shrunk considerably since it moved to the neighborhood a year ago. But while many campers have moved elsewhere, the money is still flowing. It's unclear how much money has been, or will be, spent. From what we've gathered for...
inlander.com
Readers respond to our profile of former Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich
FABIAN MCMILLAN: Seemed like a good man. Enjoy your family, sir!. NORMA MCCARTHY: The sun can't set soon 'nuff and don't let the door, well, you know... ROY HOBBS: Already miss his refreshing ability to do his job in the way he thought was best, without worrying about re-election. I didn't always agree with his positions but he never compromised himself to get re-elected.
Republican infighting begins as Spokane County Commissioners elect a new chair
SPOKANE, Wash - Just hours after the Spokane County Commissioners elected a new chair, two of the commissioners criticized the choice, saying their fellow Republican will be an ineffective leader.
Inslee's draws fire for 'irresponsible' funding pause on $1.5 billion Spokane freeway project
(The Center Square) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s plan to delay funding and completion of the North Spokane Corridor has drawn strong criticism from a city councilor and executive director of the Northeast Public Development Authority. Spokane City Councilor Michael Cathcart, who serves as NEPDA’s board chair, and...
southarkansassun.com
Get Your Share of $5.1 Million in Utility Credits – Check Your Eligibility Now
Spokane residents will receive utility bill credits, announced by Mayor Nadine Woodward, to assist with past-due bills for water, sewer, and solid waste services for 4,400 residents. $5.1 million in credits will be provided as a one-time payment to help residents catch up on past-due utility bills, as stated in...
Kohberger waives right to speedy preliminary hearing in Idaho murders
MOSCOW, Idaho — The suspect in the University of Idaho student murders waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing during a court appearance Thursday. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested Dec. 30 by the Pennsylvania State Police at a home in Chestnuthill Township, authorities said. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said investigators believe Kohberger broke into the students' home “with the intent to commit murder.”
FOX 28 Spokane
Community members reflect on what High Drive Bluff means to them as land goes up for auction
SPOKANE, Wash. – A portion of the High Drive Bluff, a popular area for recreation on Spokane’s South Hill, could be cleared to make way for condominiums, drawing concern from members of the community. Tuscan Ridge, a planned development of up to 100 condominiums on 23 acres at...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Former North Idaho College interim president added to list of subpoenas in civil suit
Former North Idaho College wrestling coach and interim president Michael Sebaaly has been added to a list of people and entities subpoenaed by current NIC attorney Art Macomber as he investigates the hiring of NIC President Nick Swayne. Most of the subpoenas, first reported by the Coeur d’Alene Press, were...
Coeur d'Alene's Children's Village seeks special use permit
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Children’s Village is seeking a special use permit to build a multi-agency resource center and other future buildings on its campus, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. The request will go before the Coeur d'Alene Planning Commission at its 5:30 p.m. meeting Tuesday. "We...
Coeur d'Alene schools discuss new winter break schedules
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Last month, Coeur d’Alene students didn’t start winter break until December 23, which frustrated many families. Their feedback on this is why the Coeur d’Alene Public school District is now asking those families to weigh in on two different winter break dates for the 2023-24 school year.
Coeur d'Alene Tribe leader passes away at 71
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d'Alene Tribal Council Member David Matheson died on Tuesday morning. He was 71 years old. The Coeur d'Alene Tribe announced his passing in the afternoon, reflecting on his impact on the tribe and the community. “Dave has left us a profound legacy,” said Chief...
Comments / 1