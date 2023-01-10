Read full article on original website
foxla.com
Flash flooding traps Ventura resident in river overnight
VENTURA, Calif. - A Ventura resident was rescued Tuesday morning after flash flooding trapped on an island in the Ventura River overnight, officials announced. According to the Ventura County Fire Department, the resident was trapped after rains caused the river to surge near the area of West Old Creek Road and North Ventura Avenue. Crews tried to rescue them on Monday, but access issues prevented crews from being able to get to the trapped resident. They had to shelter on the island overnight.
kclu.org
Storm leads to flooding which damages dozens of homes in Northern Santa Barbara County
The storm is over, but many of the impacts are still being felt, especially in northern Santa Barbara County. In Orcutt, more than two dozen homes were damaged after a sink hole led to the flooding of some nearby homes. The issue occurred off of Union Valley Parkway. And in Guadalupe, a breach in the Santa Maria Levee led to about 20 homes being damaged.
Relief from the rain
Following the light rain for the first half of Tuesday, dry conditions prevail for much of the region. A break between systems is expected on Wednesday and Thursday, with some lingering clouds and plenty of sunshine. Flood warnings and watches, along with Wind warnings and advisories are no longer in effect at this time. A The post Relief from the rain appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kvta.com
Heading Towards Clear And Dry
(Top photo by Gabriel of RR Bridge over Sespe In Fillmore) (Matilija Dam by Eric Graves) (Photo of Ventura River rescues by VCFD PIO) Important links for official information... For Ventura County https://www.vcemergency.com/. For Santa Barbara County https://www.readysbc.org/. And to check on rainfall totals https://www.vcwatershed.net/fws/rain-map/. CHP info: https://cad.chp.ca.gov/Traffic.aspx. Updated at...
Remembering Southern California's Most Devastating Mudslides 18 Years After La Conchita And 5 Years After Montecito
Heavy rains can create dangerous conditions on California hillsides. Current conditions have the community of La Conchita — where a deadly landslide killed 10 in 2005 — on high alert.
Bakersfield Channel
Helicopter rescue takes place as Ventura River floods
VENTURA, Calif. (KERO) — The Ventura County Fire Department used helicopters to rescue people stranded by floodwaters on an island in the Ventura River. A spokesperson said at least one person had to stay on the island overnight before a rescue could be attempted. No injuries were reported. The...
Highway 126 in Ventura County shut down by heavy rain, mud flows
A major route for Ventura County's agricultural industry, Highway 126 was partially shut down on Tuesday after the overnight storm made many sections impassable.
Cleanup operation underway in Orcutt neighborhood damaged by massive flood, sinkhole
A cleanup operation began in an Orcutt neighborhood Tuesday morning just hours after it was badly damaged by a massive flood caused when water came pouring into the street through a sinkhole on Union Valley Parkway Monday night. The post Cleanup operation underway in Orcutt neighborhood damaged by massive flood, sinkhole appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Mandatory Evacuations Remain, Highway 101 Northbound Closed Until Tuesday
Latest Update: Evacuation orders have been lifed and roadways reopened. Read the latest update here. Authorities held a third press conference on Monday afternoon to update the community on the storm conditions. National Weather Service (NWS) Meteorologist Eric Boldt stated we've received 5.5 inches of rain in downtown Santa Barbara,...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Aerial Footage of Montecito Storm Damage
I was able to capture some aerial footage of the flooding Tuesday morning from Coast Village Road. Find more photos/videos @stimsonphoto on Instagram.
foxla.com
18 rescued from Ventura River after getting stranded on island due to flash flooding
VENTURA, Calif. - Eighteen people were rescued after being trapped on an island in the Ventura River Monday afternoon as heavy rains continue to pound California. The Ventura County Fire Department reported that it was sending swift water rescue crews to the area of Main and Peking streets just before 2:30 p.m. Initial reports suggested that 6-12 people were trapped on an island in the river.
Santa Barbara Independent
Monster Rain Drenches Santa Barbara
An epic amount of rainfall drenched Santa Barbara County in Storm Number 13, currently in its last day, taking Gibraltar Reservoir over the top and delivering a historic 12-plus inches to San Marcos Pass in a 24-hour period. Even Lake Cachuma, from which all the South County draws much of...
‘Pretty unbelievable.’ Central Coast lake set to spill for first time in a dozen years
The lake level was rising by about one foot per hour on Tuesday.
KTLA.com
14 people rescued from flooded homeless encampment in Ventura
At least 14 people were rescued from a homeless encampment in the riverbed of the swollen Ventura River Monday afternoon as heavy rain soaked the region. The rescue took place near the intersection of Main and Peking streets around 3 p.m. Ventura firefighters used a ladder and rope system to...
kvta.com
It's Raining And Get Ready For A Lot More Today And Tomorrow
(The radar track above is at 4 AM Monday) Important links for official information about the impacts of the coming storms... For Santa Barbara County https://www.readysbc.org/. And to check on rainfall totals https://www.vcwatershed.net/fws/rain-map/. Update--The rain arrived in Ventura County Sunday evening and we should see steady light to moderate rainfall...
Sinkhole closes Bankshot Courts in Old Town Goleta
Bankshot Courts at Jonny D. Walls Park is closed until further notice to repair a sinkhole that formed following heavy rainfall in the area over the past few days. The post Sinkhole closes Bankshot Courts in Old Town Goleta appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Storm drops more than 12" of rain in parts of the Tri-Counties: Montecito evacuated, some highways closed
A powerful Pacific storm has dropped more than 12" of rain in parts of the Tri-Counties, forcing evacuations and shutting down some major highways. The storm hit Santa Barbara County during the midday and afternoon areas Monday, before shifting its focus to Ventura County. Santa Barbara County officials issued mandatory evacuation orders for Montecito, Sycamore Canyon, and Toro Canyon. People in the Alisal and Cave brush fire burn areas received shelter in place orders, because slides on mountain roads made trying to evacuate unsafe.
Noozhawk
Lake Cachuma Expected to Fill and Spill in Wake of Major Storms
Swelled by heavy runoff from recent large storms, Lake Cachuma is expected to fill and spill by this weekend, according to Santa Barbara County officials. The lake level continued to rise at the rate of about one foot per hour on Tuesday, and by 7 p.m. was at 78% of capacity, and about 15 feet below spill level, according to the county Public Works Department.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Highway 101 South Reopens, North Expected to Open Soon
Highway 101 southbound is now open with one northbound lane planned to reopen at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday. California Highway Patrol (CHP) Captain Michael Logie announced the reopening during a 2:00 p.m. press conference. Logie said Caltrans and crews are working diligently to get both lanes of Highway 101 north open...
Kayakers paddle along flooded streets of Santa Barbara amid California storm
An atmospheric river unleashed an onslaught of rain over Santa Barbara County on Monday.
