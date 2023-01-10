ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
worldboxingnews.net

The most iconic boxing moments of 2022

As always, the boxing world provided us with some masterful and magical examples of pugilism throughout the calendar year. Whether it was huge shocks, jaw-dropping knockouts or blistering back-and-forth action, boxing delivered yet again. Whether it was the completion of one of the greatest trilogies of the last two decades,...
Boxing Scene

Calvin Ford On Ryan Garcia: You Gotta Give Him His Credit; He’s Where He At For A Reason

WASHINGTON – Calvin Ford doesn’t view Ryan Garcia as some overmatched Instagram star who talked his way into one of the biggest fights in boxing. Gervonta Davis’ trainer considers Garcia dangerous and recognizes that his fighter’s showdown with the taller puncher will present plenty of challenges. Davis secured his spot in their Showtime Pay-Per-View main event early Sunday morning, when the unbeaten WBA world lightweight champion stopped Hector Luis Garcia after the eighth round of their 12-round, 135-pound championship bout at Capital One Arena.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Boxing Scene

“King Ry” + ”Tank” = A 2023 Fight to Remember

Ryan Garcia. Gervonta Davis. In a ring. Together. With gloves and trunks. Though there’s been far more talk recently about fights that don’t get made than ones that do, it appears – gasp! – as if this one’s actually got a chance to get past the SOUCRES SAY stage.
Boxing Scene

Hector Luis Garcia: “I Know I Lost A Battle But Not The War”

Not for a single moment did Hector Luis Garcia appear unnerved over the monumental task that stood before him. This past weekend, January 7th, at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C., Garcia squared off against the hard-hitting Gervonta Davis. Though he was given little to no chance in the eyes of oddsmakers, Garcia (16-1, 10 KOs) was determined to continue his upward trajectory.
WASHINGTON, DC
Boxing Scene

Otto Wallin Ready and Willing To Face Anthony Joshua in April, Says Salita

Heavyweight contender Otto Wallin is ready and willing to face two-time world champion Anthony Joshua on the proposed date of April 1. Wallin, among others, are under consideration to face Joshua in his comeback fight. Some outlets believe Australian heavyweight Demsey McKean is the frontrunner to face Joshua in his...
Boxing Scene

Spence-Thurman Nearly Finalized, Conditionally Approved To Take Place Above Welterweight Limit

A fight that previously came with the blessing of two sanctioning bodies is now nearly done—though no longer with any titles at stake. BoxingScene.com has learned that plans are in place for WBA/WBC/IBF welterweight champ Errol Spence and former unified titlist Keith Thurman to meet in an April clash to headline a Pay-Per-View event. The fight was previously ordered by the WBC as a mandatory title fight during its annual convention last November in Acapulco, Mexico.
TEXAS STATE
worldboxingnews.net

Mayweather CEO calls ‘superior’ Eddie Hearn ‘racist’ for Tank views

Eddie Hearn has again faced the wrath of Mayweather Promotions boss Leonard Ellerbe after another storm brewed over boxing. Hearn put his foot in his mouth this week and got a direct response to his comments from Pay Per View star Gervonta Davis for his trouble. The Matchroom boss is...
Boxing Scene

Hearn Says Joshua Return ‘Targeted’ for April 1 in London, Will Train in US

Anthony Joshua appears to be on the brink of making the biggest training change of his career ahead of his return to the ring. The former heavyweight champion from London is expected to start his training camp for his next fight in the United States, according to his promoter Eddie Hearn.
Boxing Scene

Amanda Serrano Expects a Bell-To-Bell War With Erika Cruz

Brooklyn, New York – With the motivation of adding a golden page in the achievements of Puerto Rican professional boxing, Amanda Serrano, the unified 126-pound champion, will seek to be the undisputed champion at the same weight, when she faces the world champion of the World Boxing Association (WBA), Erika 'Dinamita' Cruz of Mexico, in a war between Puerto Rico and Mexico, on Saturday, February 4 at the Hulu theater in Madison Square Garden.
NEW YORK STATE
Boxing Scene

Prograis Eyeing Unification at 140 Next, Puello, IBF Winner

Regis Prograis figures he may as well try to unify his division if none of his mandatories are willing to step up to the plate. The newly crowned WBC 140-pound champion from New Orleans recently became the focus of business politics, when a proposed fight with former champion Jose Ramirez fell through after Ramirez balked at the terms of the purse split, which was 65-35 (as determined by the WBC) in favor of the champion, Prograis.
Boxing Scene

Arnold Barboza Expects a Very Tough Fight With Jose Pedraza

For Arnold Barboza, two-time world champion José “Sniper” Pedraza represents the next step to landing a title fight at 140 pounds. His intentions are to eliminate the Puerto Rican fighter from the road when they meet on February 3 during the card that Top Rank will present at the Desert Diamond Arena in Tucson, Arizona.
TUCSON, AZ
Boxing Scene

Ernesto Mercado vs. Hank Lundy on February 4 at LumColor Center in Ontario

Undefeated NABA super lightweight champion, Ernesto "Tito" Mercado (8-0, 8 KOs), is ready to start his 2023 off with a bang as he returns to the ring February 4. Mercado faces his toughest opponent to date, "Hammerin" Hank Lundy (31-12-1, 14 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA, in a scheduled 10-round co-main event at the LumColor Center in Ontario, CA. RED Boxing Promotions is the promoter.
ONTARIO, CA
Boxing Scene

William Silva Returns on January 28 Against Lamptey in Lowell, MA

Lightweight Willian “Babyface” Silva returns to action Saturday, January 28 when he faces durable veteran Benjamin Lamptey in Lowell, MA. Fighting out of Sao Paolo Brazil, Silva’s 29-4 with 17 knockouts. In October, he scored an impressive second round knockout against Carlos Gaston Suarez. Silva’s battled the likes of Arnold Barboza Jr., Cletus Seldin, Teofimo Lopez and Felix Verdejo.
LOWELL, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy