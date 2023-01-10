The Walt Disney Co. under new boss Robert Iger is scrapping some price hikes at Disney theme parks that were put in place by his ousted predecessor, according to a report. Josh D’Amaro, Disney’s theme parks chairman, sent a letter to employees announcing that the company would reinstate free services that were introduced during Iger’s first go-around as CEO before he was replaced by Bob Chapek in 2020. Visitors to Disney theme parks in Orlando and Anaheim, Calif., will no longer be charged to download photos of themselves on rides, the memo said. They will still have to pay for the pictures...

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO