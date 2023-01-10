Read full article on original website
Related
disneyfoodblog.com
Why You Should Be Careful Staying at These Disney World Hotels in 2023
Disney World is always a FLURRY of activity. That means that there is always some kind of construction going on, whether that be for new attractions, new restaurants, ride refurbishments, and more. If you don’t know about these things in advance, it could catch you by surprise and affect your...
disneyfoodblog.com
Another Date Has COMPLETELY SOLD OUT for Disney World in 2023
Believe it or not, the week after the holidays can sometimes be even MORE crowded in Disney World than the peak holiday season. A recent update proves that’s the case this year!. Although we saw some pretty big crowds at the parks for Christmas and New Year’s, we’re seeing...
Disney Closing Legendary Roller Coaster for a Long Time
Whenever a Disney ride closes, it creates speculation on what will happen to the ride. Will Disney just perform routine maintenance, or will it add to the theme or completely retheme the ride? Walt Disney himself knew before opening any theme park it would take constant updating. Walt Disney World...
disneyfoodblog.com
The Unexpected Item That’s SELLING OUT in Disney World
When you pack for Disney, you probably remember to bring pajamas, your toothbrush, your Minnie ears, your MagicBand+, and other essentials. But did you pack…your gloves?. Florida might be the Sunshine State, but sometimes it can get hit with really cold weather! A freeze warning and freeze watch were even put in place for some areas of Florida over the Christmas weekend. And while things are warming up, some cooler weather will continue for just a bit in Orlando (at least in terms of the lows). If you aren’t prepared for the cooler weather, you might arrive in Florida and be met with a rather unfortunate situation in the parks.
disneyfanatic.com
Disney World Announces Full-Day Theme Park Closure
The Walt Disney World Resort announced an entire-day Theme Park closure for some of its Parks on January 8 of the new year. The Disney Resort is home to four incredible Theme Parks—Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom—as well as two water Parks—Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and Blizzard Beach—that Guests love to frequent and take in.
Universal Studios Theme Park Closer to Banning Popular Activity (Disney Already Has)
Theme parks have to balance the needs and wishes of their customers carefully. That's especially true when some people want to do something that's widely understood to be bad for them and those around them. But changing social standards are beginning to have an impact. Smoking is nowhere near as...
disneyfoodblog.com
Everything That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World in 2023
We’ve got some big opening dates coming up, like the TRON Lightcycle Run, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and the completion of the EPCOT transformation. But unfortunately, there will also be some closures. We already know about a lot of them, and we’re here with the FULL list for 2023 so far!
Disney World Facing Huge Problem That Could Ruin Your Trip
Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Free Report Florida theme parks essentially completed their covid comeback this holiday season. Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom welcomed capacity crowds from before Christmas with the expectation of sellouts past the New Year's holiday. Prices are higher than they ever have been...
Elite Daily
Disney's Frozen-Themed Land Is Opening In 2023 With New Rides
There are a lot of exciting things to look forward to for all the Disney Parks in 2023. For instance, each park around the world will be celebrating the Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary, and many new attractions will be coming to both Disneyland and Walt Disney World in the U.S. One of the most exciting announcements is that Disney’s Frozen-themed land opening this year at Hong Kong Disneyland. Disney has also announced a Frozen land for the Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris, so if the cold never bothered you anyway, you might want to get your passport ready.
disneyfanatic.com
Fire Breaks Out At Disney World Resort Hotel
On Monday evening, a fire broke out at Walt Disney World Resort’s Yacht Club Resort, and Guests needed to be moved to safety. Walt Disney World is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” With the myriad rides and attractions such as Cinderella Castle and Haunted Mansion in Magic Kingdom and lands like Pandora in Disney’s Animal Kingdom that have Guests from around the world flocking to each Disney Park, it’s more than understandable why. But, sometimes, hardship can strike even at this magical Disney Resort.
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney CEO Bob Iger Announces NEW Employee Rules
Since Bob Iger’s sudden return to the Walt Disney Company, many have been eagerly watching to see what BIG changes may be put into place. We’ve shared a full post of EVERY change that has taken place since Iger took over, and we know that organizational and operating changes are expected to be implemented as a result of Iger’s return. But now certain employees will feel the impact of another Iger-implemented change.
disneyfoodblog.com
100th Anniversary CROCS Just Dropped in Disney World — Get Them Before They Sell Out!
Although the official celebrations for the Walt Disney Company’s 100th Anniversary won’t begin in Disneyland until January 27th, that won’t stop Disney World from getting ready!. Over the past month Disney released a variety of platinum-themed Disney100 merchandise. The items have now been unleashed on the parks,...
Disney World, Disneyland Make Big Customer-Friendly Changes
The Disney theme parks are making guests visits more enjoyable and a little less expensive.
Disney World Gets Ready for Major Dining Changes
While most people planning a trip to Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Free Report Disney World may be looking forward to the park's rides or the fun of staying at a Disney hotel most of all, there are certainly people who also look forward to all the special foods the parks offer (beyond Disney's classic Dole Whip, that is).
WDW News Today
Guest Gets Bumped by Wheelchair and Waits at Exit for a Fight, Mark Parker Named New Disney Chairman, Updated Land Use Allows for More Walt Disney World Parks, & More: Daily Recap (1/11/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
disneyfoodblog.com
The Disney World Changes That Cause Fans the Most Anxiety
The one thing that is inevitable at Disney World is change, but we’ve seen a LOT of change over the past few years. From the massive EPCOT transformation to the park pass reservation system to Genie+, we’re sure that these changes have left many of you reeling. So we asked our readers which changes at Disney World gave you the most anxiety. Here’s what you told us!
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney’s NEW 100th Anniversary MagicBand+ Can Now Be YOURS!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. The 50th Anniversary of Disney World might still be going on (only for a little bit longer!), but Disney has already moved on to the next celebration — 100 Years of Wonder, the 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company!
disneyfanatic.com
Report: Disney World Can Add Two New Theme Parks
It appears that The Walt Disney World Resort has enough space allocated to build at least two additional Theme Parks on top of the four already developed. New reports coming out of The Reedy Creek Improvement District’s latest planning meeting state that a “long-term land use plan ‘was updated to allow for the addition of two more minor parks.’”
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: Big Park Hopping CHANGE Announced for Disneyland!
Park Hopping is about to look DIFFERENT in Disneyland!. Some restrictions have been in place for a while now when it comes to crossing between Disneyland Resort’s two theme parks — Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. The Disneyland website currently notes that those with Park Hopper tickets can cross between parks on the same day starting at 1PM. But soon that’ll be changing!
Comments / 0