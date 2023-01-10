Read full article on original website
kjzz.org
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs collected $1.5M from corporations, special interests for inauguration
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs collected nearly $1.5 million in donations from corporations and other special interests to cover the cost of her inauguration. But the event cost only about $207,000 to put on. And that's going to leave her with a bunch of money she can spend on everything from...
New Arizona governor wants to undo school voucher expansion
Democratic Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs wants to undo a massive expansion of a school voucher program championed last year by her GOP predecessor and other Republicans that lets students apply to use public money for private-school tuition and other education costs. The post New Arizona governor wants to undo school voucher expansion appeared first on KYMA.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Governor’s Rocky Start: Oath Laugh, Inaugural Donation Questions, and Speech Walkout
Newly inaugurated Arizona Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs is off to a rocky start, following a giggling bout at her swearing-in, questions surrounding inauguration donations, and a walkout during her first speech to the state Legislature by lawmakers who are planning to sue her. Hobbs was sworn in on Jan. 2...
Kari Lake Rips Republican Proposing Changes to Arizona Election Law
Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer proposed a list of changes to the state's election laws on Thursday.
AZFamily
Proposed bill would allow older teens to run for Arizona legislature
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A group of representatives and senators in the Arizona state legislature have signed onto a bill that would lower the age requirement to run for elected office from 25 to 18. Nico Delgado, who came up with the idea, isn’t even old enough to vote....
kjzz.org
Hobbs' first budget proposal gets cold reception from GOP lawmakers
Arizona’s new Democratic governor on Friday rolled out a state budget proposal that pours new cash into tax credits for low-income parents and takes aim at a housing crisis that has triggered a big increase in homelessness, while also targeting two of her predecessor’s top priorities — a newly-enacted universal school voucher program and the state police’s border strike force.
Vice President to Visit Arizona Next Week
Vice President Kamala Harris will be visiting Arizona on January 19th as she looks to highlight the Biden administration's clean energy policy. Vice President Harris's trip was first reported on by The Arizona Republic's Tara Kavaler. She will reportedly be traveling with Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.
AZFamily
Gov. Hobbs' budget plan would eliminate school voucher program
Democrats have a new bill that would ditch Arizona's right-to-work law and they say it would increase benefits and wages for workers. Maricopa County Recorder offers proposals on how to improve Arizona elections. Updated: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:48 PM MST. |. Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer suggested to stop...
AZFamily
New proposal from Democrats would repeal Arizona's right-to-work law
Maricopa County Recorder offers proposals on how to improve Arizona elections. Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer suggested to stop voters from dropping off early ballots on Election Day. Gov. Katie Hobbs explains plans to work with Republicans at capitol. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Gov. Hobbs acknowledged it is going...
AZFamily
Lawmakers introduce controversial bill to repeal right-to-work law in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona is a “right-to-work” state but could that change? A bill was just introduced to repeal the state’s current right-to-work law. It’s controversial because people disagree on whether that would help or hurt you, the employee. It all comes down to how...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Gov. Katie Hobbs issued a ‘wake-up call’ on groundwater. Is anyone listening?
Opinion: Gov. Katie Hobbs offered a clear message on groundwater regulation during her first State of the State address. We’ll see if lawmakers take it to heart. Gov. Katie Hobbs called it a “wake-up call” on water. Whether it is remains to be seen. The newly elected...
AZFamily
Gov. Hobbs wants to eliminate pink tax in Arizona
Residents of Rio Verde Foothills came together on Tuesday night, asking the council to reconsider the decision to stop water hauling. Evan Darzi, CEO and Cofounder of ElectraTect Inc, says the goal is that the breathalyzer will be portable, non-invasive, and easy to use. "Baked Alaska" sentenced for role in...
kawc.org
Price of eggs in Arizona going up
PHOENIX -- Those already expensive eggs at your local grocer in Arizona are about to get a tiny bit more costly. And potentially less available. And it's all in the name of humane treatment of animals. New regulations that took effect at the beginning of the month require that laying...
Gov. Hobbs: Water supply won't support planned development
A study conducted by the Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) released on Monday concluded that the sub-basin is 4.4 million-acre feet short of water for future development.
Arizona witness describes hovering cigar-shaped object overhead
An Arizona witness at Scottsdale reported watching and photographing a silent, hovering, cigar-shaped object at 1:32 p.m. on November 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
AZFamily
Phoenix shoppers react to Gov. Hobbs proposal to end the pink tax in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona families struggling to make ends meet could soon see more savings at the grocery store. Gov. Katie Hobbs wants to eliminate the ‘pink tax’ on things like tampons and diapers. A similar tax cut was proposed five years ago and failed. People say...
Arizona egg prices skyrocket
The price of eggs in Arizona continues to rise. The post Arizona egg prices skyrocket appeared first on KYMA.
AZFamily
Dog found with 3 pounds of matted hair in Chandler undergoes transformation
Drug overdoses increased in Arizona jails in the past five years, leaders say. Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said he plans to purchase scanning machines to detect any possible drugs coming into jails. Woman grieving after fiancé killed in fiery semi-truck wreck in Chandler. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
Gov. Hobbs reveals West Valley current water supply planned development
A study conducted by the Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) released on Monday concluded that the sub-basin is 4.4 million-acre feet short of water for future development.
fox10phoenix.com
Are drought conditions improving in Arizona?
PHOENIX - Drought conditions in Arizona appear to be improving, according to a new map released by the U.S. Drought Monitor. Currently, the map shows that most of the state has either no drought or is abnormally dry. Some areas in Mohave and Coconino counties, however, are still under severe drought.
