ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 2

Related
KYMA News 11

New Arizona governor wants to undo school voucher expansion

Democratic Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs wants to undo a massive expansion of a school voucher program championed last year by her GOP predecessor and other Republicans that lets students apply to use public money for private-school tuition and other education costs. The post New Arizona governor wants to undo school voucher expansion appeared first on KYMA.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Hobbs' first budget proposal gets cold reception from GOP lawmakers

Arizona’s new Democratic governor on Friday rolled out a state budget proposal that pours new cash into tax credits for low-income parents and takes aim at a housing crisis that has triggered a big increase in homelessness, while also targeting two of her predecessor’s top priorities — a newly-enacted universal school voucher program and the state police’s border strike force.
ARIZONA STATE
Daily News Now

Vice President to Visit Arizona Next Week

Vice President Kamala Harris will be visiting Arizona on January 19th as she looks to highlight the Biden administration's clean energy policy. Vice President Harris's trip was first reported on by The Arizona Republic's Tara Kavaler. She will reportedly be traveling with Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Gov. Hobbs' budget plan would eliminate school voucher program

Democrats have a new bill that would ditch Arizona's right-to-work law and they say it would increase benefits and wages for workers. Maricopa County Recorder offers proposals on how to improve Arizona elections. Updated: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:48 PM MST. |. Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer suggested to stop...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

New proposal from Democrats would repeal Arizona's right-to-work law

Maricopa County Recorder offers proposals on how to improve Arizona elections. Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer suggested to stop voters from dropping off early ballots on Election Day. Gov. Katie Hobbs explains plans to work with Republicans at capitol. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Gov. Hobbs acknowledged it is going...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Gov. Hobbs wants to eliminate pink tax in Arizona

Residents of Rio Verde Foothills came together on Tuesday night, asking the council to reconsider the decision to stop water hauling. Evan Darzi, CEO and Cofounder of ElectraTect Inc, says the goal is that the breathalyzer will be portable, non-invasive, and easy to use. "Baked Alaska" sentenced for role in...
ARIZONA STATE
kawc.org

Price of eggs in Arizona going up

PHOENIX -- Those already expensive eggs at your local grocer in Arizona are about to get a tiny bit more costly. And potentially less available. And it's all in the name of humane treatment of animals. New regulations that took effect at the beginning of the month require that laying...
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Are drought conditions improving in Arizona?

PHOENIX - Drought conditions in Arizona appear to be improving, according to a new map released by the U.S. Drought Monitor. Currently, the map shows that most of the state has either no drought or is abnormally dry. Some areas in Mohave and Coconino counties, however, are still under severe drought.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy