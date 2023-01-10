ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piedmont, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FOX Carolina

Damage and power outages reported as storms move out of Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Damage and power outages have been reported across the Upstate Thursday as tornado warnings and watches continue across the area. In the Upstates and mountains “pea” size hail was reported. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol’s incident report, trees are blocking State Park...
GREENVILLE, SC
thejournalonline.com

One person injured – Augusta Road

One person was injured in a single vehicle wreck Monday night on Augusta Road. It happened near Lickville Road. The driver was transported to the hospital after his car ran off the roadway and struck a driveway culvert. South Greenville firefighters along with Greenville County EMS responded. (Photo by David Rogers)
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim of crash on Highway 72 in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Coroner identified the name of the driver that passed away from a crash that happened on Tuesday. The coroner said the crash happened at around 12:29 p.m. on Highway 72. According to the coroner, 26-year-old David Ray Weichmann was traveling west...
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
WFXR

Man reported missing found dead in Danville car crash

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department (DPD) reports they are investigating a crash that happened on Monday that killed a person that was reported missing. Police say the single-vehicle crash happened on the U.S. 58 exit going towards Martinsville off of West Main St on Jan. 9. At the scene police found an […]
DANVILLE, VA
FOX Carolina

NCDOT: Overturned tractor trailer shuts down I-26 east in NC

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation said I-26 east in Henderson County is shut down do to a crash. Officials said an overturned tractor closed I-26 east and one lane of I-26 west at exit 44. Multiple agencies are responding. NCDOT said it is...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Troopers investigating deadly crash in Hartwell

HARTWELL, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a deadly collision that occurred on Tuesday night. Hartwell Police said a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in the city. The victim’s identity has not yet been released. Troopers are actively investigating the case.
HARTWELL, GA
FOX Carolina

Deputy coroner involved in Pickens County crash, official says

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said a deputy coroner was involved in a crash Thursday morning. According to the coroner’s office, the crash happened on U.S. 178 near C. David Stone Road around 10 a.m. No injuries were reported. This is all...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Missing endangered 71-year-old in Greenville found safe, deputies say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a 71-year-old woman who was missing and in need of immediate medical attention has been found safe. Deputies said Barbara Pace walked away from a 5 Ruby Donald Place at approximately 2:51 a.m. on Thursday. Pace was described...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Man charged with murder in Anderson apartment shooting

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested following a fatal apartment shooting in Anderson two weeks ago. The Anderson Police Department charged Mikial Hykeem Ferguson with the murder of Imani Clemons. 7NEWS previously reported that 18-year-old Imani Yasmine Sade Clemons was shot in the head at Fairview Gardens Apartments on Williamston Road. […]
ANDERSON, SC
WYFF4.com

All tornado watches, warnings canceled

GREENVILLE, S.C. — ***LIVE NEWSCAST IN VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE ***. 6:49 p.m.: All tornado watches, warnings canceled. Severe threat in Upstate is over. Some damage has been reported. Tornado warning for Greenwood and Laurens counties until 7 p.m.: radar-indicated tornado. 6:40 p.m.: Moving quickly toward Newberry County. Union, Abbeville...
GREENVILLE, SC

