One dead after crash in Greenwood County
One person is dead after a single vehicle crash in the Upstate. The fatal wreck happened around 1230 Tuesday afternoon on Highway 72 just over 2 miles west of Greenwood.
FOX Carolina
Damage and power outages reported as storms move out of Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Damage and power outages have been reported across the Upstate Thursday as tornado warnings and watches continue across the area. In the Upstates and mountains “pea” size hail was reported. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol’s incident report, trees are blocking State Park...
thejournalonline.com
One person injured – Augusta Road
One person was injured in a single vehicle wreck Monday night on Augusta Road. It happened near Lickville Road. The driver was transported to the hospital after his car ran off the roadway and struck a driveway culvert. South Greenville firefighters along with Greenville County EMS responded. (Photo by David Rogers)
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim of crash on Highway 72 in Greenwood Co.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Coroner identified the name of the driver that passed away from a crash that happened on Tuesday. The coroner said the crash happened at around 12:29 p.m. on Highway 72. According to the coroner, 26-year-old David Ray Weichmann was traveling west...
Man reported missing found dead in Danville car crash
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department (DPD) reports they are investigating a crash that happened on Monday that killed a person that was reported missing. Police say the single-vehicle crash happened on the U.S. 58 exit going towards Martinsville off of West Main St on Jan. 9. At the scene police found an […]
NE Ga police blotter: driver charged in vehicle vs pedestrian fatality, car crash leads to meth bust
We have this morning the name of the man who was killed in a vehicle vs pedestrian accident that happened Tuesday night in Hart County: Willie Berryman was 49 years old, from Hartwell. The driver of the vehicle that hit him is facing charges. The Georgia State Patrol says Patrick Hickman, 39 years old, also from Hartwell, faces counts that include DUI.
Motorcyclist killed in Upstate crash
A motorcyclist has died in a collision in Honea Path. It happened around 6PM on East Greer Street near Black Street when the biker laid the motorcycle down to avoid a collision, but was run over by the vehicle.
FOX Carolina
NCDOT: Overturned tractor trailer shuts down I-26 east in NC
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation said I-26 east in Henderson County is shut down do to a crash. Officials said an overturned tractor closed I-26 east and one lane of I-26 west at exit 44. Multiple agencies are responding. NCDOT said it is...
FOX Carolina
Troopers investigating deadly crash in Hartwell
HARTWELL, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a deadly collision that occurred on Tuesday night. Hartwell Police said a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in the city. The victim’s identity has not yet been released. Troopers are actively investigating the case.
1 dead, 1 charged following crash in Cherokee Co.
One person is dead and another person is charged following a crash in Cherokee County.
FOX Carolina
Deputy coroner involved in Pickens County crash, official says
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said a deputy coroner was involved in a crash Thursday morning. According to the coroner’s office, the crash happened on U.S. 178 near C. David Stone Road around 10 a.m. No injuries were reported. This is all...
WYFF4.com
Upstate man dies following motorcycle accident in Anderson County, coroner says
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate man died following a motorcycle accident Monday night in Anderson County, according to Coroner Greg Shore with Anderson County Coroner's Office. The accident happened around 6 p.m. on East Greer Street near Black Street in Honea Path, Shore said. According to Shore, while...
Stephens Co woman hospitalized after road rage shooting in South Carolina
The woman who was shot and wounded in a road rage incident on I-85 is from Stephens County. The woman from Toccoa and her family were returning from Greenville when the shots were fired into their car in Oconee County South Carolina. The woman who was wounded remains in a hospital in Greenville. Police in Georgia and South Carolina are searching for the shooter.
FOX Carolina
Missing endangered 71-year-old in Greenville found safe, deputies say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a 71-year-old woman who was missing and in need of immediate medical attention has been found safe. Deputies said Barbara Pace walked away from a 5 Ruby Donald Place at approximately 2:51 a.m. on Thursday. Pace was described...
WYFF4.com
SC driver dies after crash; other driver charged with failure to yield, troopers say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — A driver has died at the hospital after being involved in a crash last month in Cherokee County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The crash happened about 11:45 a.m. on Dec. 27 on Highway 18...
Man charged with murder in Anderson apartment shooting
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested following a fatal apartment shooting in Anderson two weeks ago. The Anderson Police Department charged Mikial Hykeem Ferguson with the murder of Imani Clemons. 7NEWS previously reported that 18-year-old Imani Yasmine Sade Clemons was shot in the head at Fairview Gardens Apartments on Williamston Road. […]
Man faces drug charges following traffic stop in Spartanburg Co.
A man is facing a slew of drug charges following a traffic stop Tuesday in Spartanburg County.
Man dies in head-on crash in Anderson Co.
The Anderson County Coroner's Office is responding to a crash that happened on Saturday.
Suspect in fatal Upstate apartment shooting arrested
A suspect is in custody after a fatal shooting at an Upstate apartment building, two weeks ago. As we previously reported, 18 year old Imani Yasmine Clemons was pronounced dead after being shot at the Fairview Gardens Apartments in Anderson.
WYFF4.com
All tornado watches, warnings canceled
GREENVILLE, S.C. — ***LIVE NEWSCAST IN VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE ***. 6:49 p.m.: All tornado watches, warnings canceled. Severe threat in Upstate is over. Some damage has been reported. Tornado warning for Greenwood and Laurens counties until 7 p.m.: radar-indicated tornado. 6:40 p.m.: Moving quickly toward Newberry County. Union, Abbeville...
Comments / 0