On Monday evening, a fire broke out at Walt Disney World Resort’s Yacht Club Resort, and Guests needed to be moved to safety. Walt Disney World is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” With the myriad rides and attractions such as Cinderella Castle and Haunted Mansion in Magic Kingdom and lands like Pandora in Disney’s Animal Kingdom that have Guests from around the world flocking to each Disney Park, it’s more than understandable why. But, sometimes, hardship can strike even at this magical Disney Resort.

9 DAYS AGO