North Carolina State

Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway of Diamond and Silk fame dies at 51

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Conservative political commentator Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway has died at the age of 51. Slide 1 of 3: Diamond (L) and Silk speak at a Keep America Great rally in support of Republican congressional candidate Dan Bishop in Fayetteville, North Carolina in 2019. Diamond died Monday at the age of 51. File Photo by Nell Redmond/UPI.
What Comes Next for the ‘Diamond and Silk’ Media Empire?

Ineitha Lynette Hardaway—better known as “Diamond” from the pro-Trump broadcasting duo “Diamond and Silk”—passed away this week, leaving the future of the pair’s popular act in limbo.In this week’s episode of Fever Dreams, hosts Will Sommer and Kelly Weill speculate on what comes next for “Silk”—who was never really the group’s frontman, so to speak.“Their whole schtick was that Diamond would talk a lot, and then Silk was always there to say, ‘Yep, mm-hmm, Tell it Diamond,’” Sommer said. “Diamond was kind of the main talker.”Enter Roger Stone—right wing operative and self-described “dirty trickster”—who within an hour of Diamond’s death...
CNN's Clarissa Ward Is Pregnant, Expecting Third Baby While On-Site Covering the War in Ukraine

The CNN chief international correspondent is expecting her third son with Philipp von Bernstorff this spring While this isn't Clarissa Ward's first go-round with pregnancy, the CNN chief international correspondent is experiencing the journey like never before — while reporting from the front lines of the war in Ukraine. Ward is pregnant, expecting her third baby, another son, with husband Philipp von Bernstorff this spring. The couple is already parents to sons Caspar, 2, and Ezra, 4. Speaking to PEOPLE exclusively about her exciting news, Ward explains that...
Diamond of Right-Wing, Trump-Supporting Duo, Diamond and Silk, Dead at 51

One half of the Trump supporting duo Diamond and Silk has died, former President Donald Trump announced Monday evening. Born Lynette Hardaway, Diamond, was raised in the Deep South in 1971 and was the daughter to a man who was a landowning farmer. In her 2020 book, Uprising, which she co-authored with her sister, Silk, born Rochelle Richardson, she wrote that she and her sister grew up “poor,” but “not without class, taste and an anchor in a parcel of the fertile land,” according to a NBC News report.
Prince Harry Says Queen Elizabeth Told Meghan Markle the 'Best Way to Induce Labor'

The Duke of Sussex shared a sweet story from his wife's first solo outing with the Queen in his memoir Spare, out Tuesday Meghan Markle connected with Queen Elizabeth over her dream of becoming a mother. Prince Harry, 38, shares the sweet story in his long-awaited memoir, Spare, out Tuesday. During Meghan and the Queen's first joint engagement in June 2018, weeks after the Sussexes' royal wedding in Windsor, Prince Harry writes that his wife came home "glowing" from her visit to Cheshire, some 200 miles away from...
MacKenzie Scott Officially Divorced From Seattle Teacher Dan Jewett 4 Months After Billionaire Filed

The couple finalized the terms of their separation Jan. 4, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE MacKenzie Scott's divorce from Seattle school teacher Dan Jewett has been finalized, PEOPLE has confirmed. The 52-year-old, who was previously married to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and her now-ex-husband finalized the terms of their separation Jan. 4, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.  TMZ was first to report that the divorce had been finalized. Scott and Jewett have signed a separation contract, which addresses the division of property and debts, according to the documents obtained by...
New York Times columnist Blake Hounshell dead at 44 after ‘battle with depression’

New York Times political columnist Blake Hounshell died after a “battle with depression,” the paper revealed Tuesday. He was 44. New York Times editor-in-chief Joe Kahn and managing editor Carolyn Ryan informed staff via email that Hounshell, who joined the newspaper in 2021, “tragically passed away” from an apparent suicide. “Blake was a dedicated journalist who quickly distinguished himself as our lead politics newsletter writer. He became an indispensible and always insightful voice in the report during a busy election cycle,” the editors wrote. “We’ve lost a valuable colleague and this is a heartbreaking loss to our team.” The Times shared a...
Sunny Hostin Reveals Her Cohost Joy Behar and Her Husband Once Talked Her Out of Plastic Surgery

The talk show personality exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that she underwent a breast reduction and lift, as well as liposuction, last summer When Sunny Hostin first wanted to try cosmetic surgery, family and a famous colleague didn't share her point of view. In the new issue of PEOPLE, The View cohost reveals her husband, Emmanuel Hostin, and her costar, Joy Behar, dissuaded her from going under the knife — two years before she finally got a breast reduction and lift, as well as liposuction on her waist and chin. "She...
