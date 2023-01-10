Prince Harry's book becomes UK's fastest selling non-fiction book - publisher

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Prince Harry's memoir "Spare" has become the UK's fastest-selling non-fiction book ever, the book's publisher said on Tuesday, having sold 400,000 copies so far across hardback, ebook and audio formats.

"We always knew this book would fly but it is exceeding even our most bullish expectations," Transworld Penguin Random House Managing Director Larry Finlay said in a statement.

"As far as we know, the only books to have sold more in their first day are those starring the other Harry (Potter)."

The publisher said this was based on British sales.

Harry's book, whose Spanish language edition went on sale earlier than planned by mistake, officially went on sale on Tuesday, with eager readers heading to bookshops to get their copy of a book that contains intimate revelations about the British royal family.

The book has garnered attention around the world due to its disclosures about Harry's accusations about his father King Charles, stepmother Camilla and elder brother Prince William.

Comments / 114

Guest
2d ago

The British people can be proud of the dignity their late Queen modeled. It appears their current King and Queen consort have settled in responsibly and the future King William and Queen Kate will follow suit. Harry unfortunately inherited his charming mother's permanent immaturity evidenced by his fascination with skin deep Hollywood and more recently his shameful book. It remains to be seen if his life turns tragic like his mother's.

Reply(3)
15
Cheryl Marie
2d ago

Non-fiction ? Not factual. Not life and times of a Royal ? Something is fishy when you have to call it NON-FICTIONAL. Whom ever is buying this, you just wasted your money. We know what’s in it. We’ve watched him grow up for 38 yrs.

Reply(11)
28
Gwen
2d ago

Harry needs a psychiatrist. His revelations are mostly irrelevant whining. Get him help.

Reply(1)
28
