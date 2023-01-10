ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

NFL world reacts to hilariously inappropriate Brock Purdy sign

A hilariously inappropriate Brock Purdy sign was caught on camera during the San Francisco 49ers’ playoff game. Fox cameras picked up the sign, which was clearly made in support of the red-hot Niners quarterback. But, the awkwardness of it based on how it read is what has NFL Twitter in stitches on Saturday afternoon. The sign pictured read, in bold lettering, “BIG,” a chicken beside it, and “BROCK” written in bold lettering as well. In essence, considering what chickens can also be called. Well… you know what the deal is, you’re smart.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy

Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future

At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
TAMPA, FL

