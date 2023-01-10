Read full article on original website
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Complete List of Multiple Big Lots! Permanent Closings For JanuaryJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Major retail chain expected to close multiple stores in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
What's new with Frozen Dead Guy Days?Brittany AnasEstes Park, CO
Multiple Big Lots! Locations Closing This WeekJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
coloradosun.com
Denver bought one-way bus tickets for 1,900 migrants. Here’s where they were going.
Denver spent nearly a half-million dollars last month buying one-way Greyhound bus tickets to other cities for 1,900 migrants who arrived here after crossing the U.S. southern border, according to data released Friday to The Sun by city officials. The most popular destinations were New York and Illinois, but also...
Colorado’s Ringsby Family Lists Luxurious Denver Mansion For Sale
Before the NBA and Denver Nuggets existed in Colorado, there was a different league of professional basketball players. Founded in 1967, the Denver Rockets were a part of the American Basketball Association and sported orange and black uniforms on the court. From 1967 to 1974, the team was owned by J.W. "Bill" Ringsby (and his family), who also operated the Denver-based "Ringsby Rocket" Trucking System. The team's logo and colors matched those used in the family's trucking business.
How Denver, Colorado Inspired the New Viral Horror Movie ‘M3GAN’
Even if you aren't a fan of scary movies, you've probably heard of M3GAN. The new horror film follows an artificial-intelligence-doll-turned-self-aware-murderer that wreaks havoc on a Seattle toy company — and it's taken the U.S. by storm. M3GAN — official trailer. You can't scroll through TikTok without seeing...
Which Colorado Cities Make List of Best Cities to Walk Your Dog?
The folks over at Lawnstarter must know me pretty well. I love a good walk with the dog, or more accurately, my dog Charlie loves a good walk with me, my wife and especially our kids. I've lived in a bunch of different cities over time all around the country,...
Wildest Disc Golf Course Ever is in a Real Colorado Ghost Town
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Colorado is full of things to do with mother nature, world-class hiking trails, and because of the state's rich history, plenty of ghost towns. However, did you...
Four Big Colorado Retail Stores Now Closing For Good
It was announced this week that another major retail store in Colorado is closing down four local locations, including one in Northern Colorado. More to follow?. Another Big Northern Colorado Retail Store Now Closed For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime mainstay...
This Notorious Female Serial Killer Tried to Avoid Capture in Colorado
According to LiveScience.com, men tend to commit murder more than women. But one of America's most notorious serial killers was a female — and she avoided capture in Colorado. We're talking about Louise Peete, a Louisiana native who Medium author Mary Holman reports lived a comfortable but troubled life...
Free Ride: Transfort Looking to Get Rid of Charging Passengers
Have you taken a ride on one the Transfort busses in the last couple of years? If not you wouldn't necessarily know that they haven't been taken any fees. You might be surprised to hear that it's kind of saving them money. Between now and the middle of February, 2023,...
Is Northern Colorado’s Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Finally Happening This Year? Yes
Finally, Northern Colorado's long-awaited Krispy Kreme Doughnuts shop is set to break ground and open in 2023, and we cannot wait. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Finally Coming To Northern Colorado. Even though I've worked in Northern Colorado since 2005, I still lived in Thornton when the first Krispy Kreme Doughnuts shop...
iheart.com
One Colorado City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
As more and more Americans start traveling again, they need to be aware of tiny hitchhikers. Bed bugs are known to catch a ride with passengers heading to different areas of the United States, ready to infest furniture, beds, and living spaces. Even worse, they feast on human blood with the potential to leave your skin super itchy.
Very Rare Racoon Spent a Crazy 3 Weeks Within a Colorado Kohl’s
It's hard to believe, by the noise this rare wild animal makes, that it took three weeks to get the little guy out of the store. Many people like Kohl's, maybe he wanted in on the deals. When you hear that a "cat" was in a Colorado store for three...
coloradosun.com
Aurora landlord who hired armed guards to evict motel residents faces a second lawsuit
The landlord of an extended stay motel in Aurora, who recently settled with three plaintiffs who sued his company for hiring armed guards to illegally evict residents at gunpoint in late 2021, is being sued again by 18 other residents with similar but more extensive claims. The first lawsuit against...
7 hospitalized in 2 vehicle crash in Denver, 6 require extraction
More than half a dozen people were injured in a crash early Saturday morning that happened in the northeast corner of Denver's Harvey Park neighborhood.
Denver PD investigating death ‘believed to be a homicide’
The Denver Police Department was investigating a death Saturday evening in the 1600 block of South Hazel Court that was "believed to be a homicide," police said.
Four Denver area banks robbed in two days; suspect at large
DENVER — The FBI and Denver area police agencies asked Wednesday for the public's help in finding a man who robbed four banks in two days. According to a crime alert from the Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force, the most recent robbery happened just before noon Tuesday at the First Bank at 6701 S. Wadsworth Blvd. in Jefferson County.
Meals on Wheels is Celebrating their 55th Anniversary in Big Way!
"Tuned In to NoCo" Host, Ashlee Meehleis, Speaks with the Meals on Wheels Executive Director, Jeffrey Pomranka, and Communications/Development Director, Carrie Kaufman, about their upcoming. 55th Anniversary Open House Celebration. Every month in 2023, Meals on Wheels will be holding a special event in honor of serving our area for...
10 Fort Collins Date Ideas That Are Perfect for Valentine’s Day
You may not want to believe it, but Valentine's Day is right around the corner. You might already be looking forward to this annual celebration of love — or you might be preemptively panicking about what the hell you're going to do with your partner. If you're in the...
[VIDEO] 1997 Toyota Supra Crashes on Santa Fe Drive in Englewood
What was supposed to be a moment of capturing an iconic sports car in action on video for Trey Grube quickly turned horrific as a 1997 Toyota Supra loses control, plows through a fence, and rolls onto train tracks on Santa Fe Drive in Englewood. The video was posted on...
Greeley PD investigating homicide after man found dead in park
The Greeley Police Department is investigating a homicide after a 32-year-old man was found dead in Ramsier Park.
Girl injured in Peoria St. shooting in Denver Wednesday night dies, police say
A girl who was injured in a shooting in northeast Denver early Wednesday night has died, Denver Police Department officials said Thursday.
