4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Big Lots Closing 3 Stores in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
Professor Michael Berenbaum to discuss Holocaust at Elk Grove’s Good Shepherd Catholic Church on January 16D.J. EatonElk Grove, CA
“Most Haunted Cemetery In California”- 5 Places You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSCalifornia State
Bridge and levee repairs have prompted an evacuation order for the Wilton regionMalek SherifWilton, CA
West Sacramento Truck Accident Causes Minor Injuries
Trucker Loses Control of Big Rig on I-80 Eastbound. A truck accident occurred in West Sacramento on January 9 after the driver may have lost control. The collision occurred around 10:06 a.m. along eastbound I-80 just west of the Reed Avenue off-ramp, blocking the number one and two lanes. California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers discovered the semi facing west in the eastbound lanes.
One injured, occupied home struck by gunfire in separate overnight shootings in Stockton
(KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said two separate shootings took place overnight Friday in Stockton. In one shooting that took place around 1 a.m. on Saturday, the victim, a 36-year-old male, was on Pacific Avenue when he was shot and drove himself to the hospital, police said. According...
Fatal Pedestrian Accident Caused by Fleeing Driver in Fairfield
Fleeing Driver Causes Fatal Pedestrian Accident on Highway 12. A fatal pedestrian accident on January 11 in Fairfield appeared to involve a fleeing driver. Fairfield Police Department officers found the body along Highway 12 close to Pennsylvania Avenue at about 8:19 a.m. The injuries found on the pedestrian’s body appeared to indicate that person had died in a traffic-related incident. No additional details were provided except that an investigation was underway to determine more information.
North Highlands Semi-Truck Crash Seriously Injures Other Motorist
Semi-Truck Crash on Gold Run Avenue Causes Critical Injuries. A semi-truck crash involving a passenger vehicle in North Highlands on January 10 caused critical injuries to the sedan driver. The accident occurred at the intersection of Gold Run Avenue and Roseville Road at about 10:45 p.m., according to Sac Metro Fire. The vehicle was underneath the front of the semi, and the driver was trapped inside.
Victim identified in deadly stabbing in South Sacramento
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) - A man stabbed to death in South Sacramento has now been identified as 28-year-old Lamar Brown.Brown was killed at a home on Iron Gorge Drive, off Elk Grove Florin Road, on Thursday morning. Detectives arrested 55-year-old Christopher Funnie a short time later.No motive has been released.
Auburn Rockslide Closes Highway 99
A dangerous rockslide on Highway 99 in Auburn on January 13 closed the roadway from Old Foresthill Road to Lincoln Way while the area was being secured. The roadway was shut down around 5:31 a.m. due to unstable rocks and dirt that could let go and present an additional danger to motorists. Fortunately, no injuries were reported due to the slide. Although crews with Caltrans are working to shore up the area of the fall, no information was released on when the road would reopen.
Person found stabbed to death in south Sacramento residence
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a person was found stabbed to death inside a south Sacramento home early Thursday morning. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says, around 4 a.m., they got a report about a stabbing at a home along Iron Gorge Drive near Elk Grove-Florin Road. A vehicle was also reportedly seen fleeing the area. Deputies who responded to the scene found a male inside who had no pulse. First aid was started, but deputies say the person was soon pronounced dead at the scene.The vehicle that was believed to have been seen fleeing the scene has been located. The sheriff's office has since confirmed that a male suspect was detained. Authorities have not yet released the identity of the male killed.
Woman hit, killed by vehicle in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman died after being hit by a car in Sacramento, police said Tuesday. The Sacramento Police Department responded to the area of Stockton Boulevard and 14th Avenue Tuesday after getting a report of an injured person in the roadway around 6 p.m. Police said arriving...
Arrest made in deadly Sacramento County neighborhood stabbing
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County deputies on Friday said they have arrested a man in connection with a deadly stabbing earlier this week. Christopher Funnie, 55, was booked into the Sacramento County jail on a homicide charge, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. The stabbing happened Thursday at...
One person dead in fatal crash on Stockton Boulevard
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) - A person has died after a crash on Stockton Boulevard between 14th and 17th avenues.Police have set up a barricade surrounding the deceased. It's unclear what led up to the crash, according to officials, an investigation is now underway.No further information was released.
Sacramento Sheriff not planning to release additional footage of in-custody death for now
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing more body camera video for now in a case they’re calling an in-custody death. Sherrano Stingley died in the hospital after an arrest last month by Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies left him unconscious. The sheriff’s office said they were responding to a report of a man under someone’s truck in a Sacramento County neighborhood.
Pedestrian found dead in possible hit-and-run crash in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD -- Fairfield police are investigating the death of a pedestrian on state Highway 12 Wednesday morning. Officers responded at 8:19 a.m. to reports of someone dead in the area of westbound Highway 12 near Pennsylvania Avenue. Police said in an alert that "early evidence suggests the person's injuries are consistent with a traffic-related incident," but did not release further details. The name of the person who died was not immediately available. Police are asking people to avoid the area while officers investigate the death.
San Joaquin County homeowner shot by suspects during burglary
STOCKTON, Calif. — Law enforcement officials in San Joaquin County are searching for a suspect after an attempted home invasion turned into a shooting in the rural, agricultural area between the cities of Stockton and Lodi Tuesday. Around 1:30 p.m., a 49-year-old homeowner attempted to stop a burglary at...
Driver extricated after being trapped by crash involving semi-truck in North Highlands
NORTH HIGHLANDS – A person suffered critical injuries after a crash involving a semi-truck and a sedan late Tuesday night. Metro Fire of Sacramento says the crash happened around 10:45 p.m. near Gold Run Avenue and Roseville Road. Crews who responded to the scene found that the sedan driver was trapped inside their car. The driver was soon extricated and taken to the hospital. Firefighters say the person's injuries were critical. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.
Person shot, killed by Placer County Sheriff's deputies during traffic stop
PLACER COUNTY, Calif — An investigation is underway after a person was shot and killed by Placer County Sheriff's deputies in Auburn late Tuesday evening. Deputies made a traffic stop on Highway 49 at Locksley Lane just before midnight. While the details leading up to the shooting are unclear, deputies shot the person who died at the scene.
Stockton Police identify suspect shot, killed by 5 officers
STOCKTON, Calif. — Five Stockton Police Department officers are on a 4-day paid administrative leave after allegedly killing a suspect armed with a gun and body armor Tuesday. The deadly shooting happened in the parking lot of a Stockton gas station in the 3300 block of Hammer Lane, just...
'I was kind of scared to drive that night' | Sacramento driver, semitruck flipped over by high winds
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento truck driver recalls "escaping death" after 70 mph winds abruptly flung him and his big rig trailer on its side, skirting across the asphalt during one of the worst winter storms of the year so far. 42-year-old Barry Kunkel took his normal route from...
Brentwood boy reported missing, last seen Monday
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A 17-year-old boy is reported missing, the Brentwood Police Department said in a Facebook post posted Thursday afternoon. London Clay was last seen at his Brentwood home on Monday. London is described to be 5-foot-11 and 138 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police did not provide a location of […]
Pedestrian dead after incident on Highway 12 in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD – An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was found dead on Highway 12 in Fairfield Wednesday morning. The discovery was made a little after 8 a.m. near Pennsylvania Avenue, Fairfield police say. Officers say the person's injuries are consistent with someone who was involved in a "traffic-related" incident, but no other details have been released. Police say drivers should expect a heavy police presence in the area for the time being.
