ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

West Sacramento Truck Accident Causes Minor Injuries

Trucker Loses Control of Big Rig on I-80 Eastbound. A truck accident occurred in West Sacramento on January 9 after the driver may have lost control. The collision occurred around 10:06 a.m. along eastbound I-80 just west of the Reed Avenue off-ramp, blocking the number one and two lanes. California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers discovered the semi facing west in the eastbound lanes.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Pedestrian Accident Caused by Fleeing Driver in Fairfield

Fleeing Driver Causes Fatal Pedestrian Accident on Highway 12. A fatal pedestrian accident on January 11 in Fairfield appeared to involve a fleeing driver. Fairfield Police Department officers found the body along Highway 12 close to Pennsylvania Avenue at about 8:19 a.m. The injuries found on the pedestrian’s body appeared to indicate that person had died in a traffic-related incident. No additional details were provided except that an investigation was underway to determine more information.
FAIRFIELD, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

North Highlands Semi-Truck Crash Seriously Injures Other Motorist

Semi-Truck Crash on Gold Run Avenue Causes Critical Injuries. A semi-truck crash involving a passenger vehicle in North Highlands on January 10 caused critical injuries to the sedan driver. The accident occurred at the intersection of Gold Run Avenue and Roseville Road at about 10:45 p.m., according to Sac Metro Fire. The vehicle was underneath the front of the semi, and the driver was trapped inside.
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Auburn Rockslide Closes Highway 99

A dangerous rockslide on Highway 99 in Auburn on January 13 closed the roadway from Old Foresthill Road to Lincoln Way while the area was being secured. The roadway was shut down around 5:31 a.m. due to unstable rocks and dirt that could let go and present an additional danger to motorists. Fortunately, no injuries were reported due to the slide. Although crews with Caltrans are working to shore up the area of the fall, no information was released on when the road would reopen.
AUBURN, CA
CBS Sacramento

Person found stabbed to death in south Sacramento residence

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a person was found stabbed to death inside a south Sacramento home early Thursday morning. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says, around 4 a.m., they got a report about a stabbing at a home along Iron Gorge Drive near Elk Grove-Florin Road. A vehicle was also reportedly seen fleeing the area. Deputies who responded to the scene found a male inside who had no pulse. First aid was started, but deputies say the person was soon pronounced dead at the scene.The vehicle that was believed to have been seen fleeing the scene has been located. The sheriff's office has since confirmed that a male suspect was detained. Authorities have not yet released the identity of the male killed. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Woman hit, killed by vehicle in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman died after being hit by a car in Sacramento, police said Tuesday. The Sacramento Police Department responded to the area of Stockton Boulevard and 14th Avenue Tuesday after getting a report of an injured person in the roadway around 6 p.m. Police said arriving...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Arrest made in deadly Sacramento County neighborhood stabbing

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County deputies on Friday said they have arrested a man in connection with a deadly stabbing earlier this week. Christopher Funnie, 55, was booked into the Sacramento County jail on a homicide charge, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. The stabbing happened Thursday at...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

One person dead in fatal crash on Stockton Boulevard

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) - A person has died after a crash on Stockton Boulevard between 14th and 17th avenues.Police have set up a barricade surrounding the deceased. It's unclear what led up to the crash, according to officials, an investigation is now underway.No further information was released. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Sacramento Sheriff not planning to release additional footage of in-custody death for now

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing more body camera video for now in a case they’re calling an in-custody death. Sherrano Stingley died in the hospital after an arrest last month by Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies left him unconscious. The sheriff’s office said they were responding to a report of a man under someone’s truck in a Sacramento County neighborhood.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pedestrian found dead in possible hit-and-run crash in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD -- Fairfield police are investigating the death of a pedestrian on state Highway 12 Wednesday morning. Officers responded at 8:19 a.m. to reports of someone dead in the area of westbound Highway 12 near Pennsylvania Avenue. Police said in an alert that "early evidence suggests the person's injuries are consistent with a traffic-related incident," but did not release further details. The name of the person who died was not immediately available. Police are asking people to avoid the area while officers investigate the death.
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Driver extricated after being trapped by crash involving semi-truck in North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS – A person suffered critical injuries after a crash involving a semi-truck and a sedan late Tuesday night. Metro Fire of Sacramento says the crash happened around 10:45 p.m. near Gold Run Avenue and Roseville Road. Crews who responded to the scene found that the sedan driver was trapped inside their car. The driver was soon extricated and taken to the hospital. Firefighters say the person's injuries were critical. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Stockton Police identify suspect shot, killed by 5 officers

STOCKTON, Calif. — Five Stockton Police Department officers are on a 4-day paid administrative leave after allegedly killing a suspect armed with a gun and body armor Tuesday. The deadly shooting happened in the parking lot of a Stockton gas station in the 3300 block of Hammer Lane, just...
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Brentwood boy reported missing, last seen Monday

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A 17-year-old boy is reported missing, the Brentwood Police Department said in a Facebook post posted Thursday afternoon. London Clay was last seen at his Brentwood home on Monday. London is described to be 5-foot-11 and 138 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police did not provide a location of […]
BRENTWOOD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Pedestrian dead after incident on Highway 12 in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD – An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was found dead on Highway 12 in Fairfield Wednesday morning. The discovery was made a little after 8 a.m. near Pennsylvania Avenue, Fairfield police say. Officers say the person's injuries are consistent with someone who was involved in a "traffic-related" incident, but no other details have been released. Police say drivers should expect a heavy police presence in the area for the time being.  
FAIRFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy