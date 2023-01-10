Read full article on original website
IGN
Rhythm Sprout - Release Date Announcement Trailer
Rhythm Sprout will be available on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch on February 1, 2023. Watch the latest trailer for another look at this rhythm game to see combat, colorful characters, and more.
When will Final Fantasy XIV servers go down for patch 6.3?
Final Fantasy XIV patch 6.3 is almost here, but the game is going to need an extended period of server maintencance first
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's second major update fixes more bugs
Update 1.2.0 arrives in late February
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet version 1.2 update announced for February
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will be getting even more improvements when the version 1.2 update drops in February, it has been confirmed. Although they made history as Nintendo’s biggest launch in history, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have been plagued by bugs, glitches, and plenty of lag – issues that persist even two months on from release.
Valorant Araxys Skins: Price, Weapons, Release Date
The new Valorant Araxys Skins will release Jan. 10, and the bundle will cost 8,700 VP. The guns included are the Vandal, Bulldog, Melee, Shorty, and Operator.
ComicBook
$3 PS4 Game Has the Same Review Score as God of War Ragnarok
God of War Ragnarok boasts a 94 on Metacritic, making it one of the highest-rated games of 2022. Right now, PlayStation users can nab a digital PS4 game with the same 94 rating for just $3, courtesy of a PlayStation Store sale. Whether the game is as good as the new God of War adventure is up for debate, but like the new PlayStation exclusive, it was widely considered one of the best games of its year and served as a debut for one of the best developers in the industry, Supergiant Games.
ComicBook
New Xbox Series X Bundle Includes the Console's Best Game
Microsoft has revealed a new bundle of the Xbox Series X that will soon be available to purchase at various retailers. Since launching back in 2020, Microsoft hasn't released too many Xbox Series X bundles outside of one that arrived alongside Halo Infinite in 2021. Now, this trend will be changing as Microsoft is looking to package arguably the single best game that is available on Xbox Series X alongside the console.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free PS5 and PS4 Games for January 2023 Now Available
The first free PS5 and PS4 games that have come to PlayStation Plus to kick off 2023 have now become available to download. Last week, Sony finally announced the full slate of titles that would be landing on PS Plus Essential to begin the new year. And while some fans expected that PS Plus might get off to a slow start in 2023, the service is instead having one of its best months in a long, long time.
IGN
Lone Ruin - Official Launch Trailer
Lone Ruin is available now on Nintendo Switch and Steam. Watch the action-packed launch trailer to see more of the world and enemies from this spell-based roguelike twin-stick shooter game. In Lone Ruin, play as an explorer who seeks a mysterious ancient power and venture into a ruined magical city,...
Starfield is getting a 'deep dive' showcase, but not until after this month's Xbox/Bethesda livestream
Microsoft has confirmed that an Xbox/Bethesda 'Developer Direct' livestream showcase will take place on January 25.
Polygon
Where to unlock Extreme trials in FFXIV Endwalker guide
Once you finish the main scenario quest of FFXIV: Endwalker, you may want to take up a slightly harder challenge: fighting the Extreme versions of the trials you already faced. Our FF14: Endwalker guide explains where to find and unlock the Extreme trials at the end of Endwalker. Update (Jan....
IGN
Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider - Official Launch Trailer
Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider is a retro-inspired action platformer following a cyborg ninja’s full-throttle fight against ruthless totalitarians. Packaged in a 16-Bit art style, high-tension soundtrack, and an eight-stage campaign. Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
IGN
Gripper - Official Announcement Trailer
Gripper is a story-driven cyber-bike challenging action game. Fight menacing bosses to dark synth tracks and experience an emotionally charged storytelling style in an explosive cyberpunk setting. Gripper is releasing on PC and Nintendo Switch in early 2023.
IGN
Dominance - Official Steam Early Access Announcement Trailer
Dominance is a multiplayer top-down shooter, built on a no-limits attitude. Choose between a rich variety of different ability and item combinations and select one of 5 distinct characters. Battle up to 24 foes on the ever-evolving terrain to claim victory. Dominance is available now on Steam Early Access for PC.
IGN
Pokemon Go Twinkling Fantasy Collection Challenge Guide
Not only is it exciting to see our local areas perfectly swarming with Fairy- and Dragon-type Pokemon, by stepping outside and collecting them all, you can earn resources to evolve your very own Mega Salamence!. Participate in the Twinkling Fantasy Collection Challenge from January 10, 2023 at 8 AM (Local...
tryhardguides.com
Square Enix releases new Forspoken cinematic trailer
Forspoken, an upcoming action RPG featuring magic and parkour, has just released another trailer right before the game launches later this month on January 24th, 2023. Developed by Luminous Productions, it’ll be available on PC and PlayStation 5, making it one of a few AAA next-gen exclusives. Here’s the brand-new trailer from publisher Square Enix:
Warzone 2 season 2 release date, weapons, maps and more
Here's when Warzone 2 season 2 starts and what's in it
IGN
Xbox Game Pass in January 2023: Persona 3 Portable, Monster Hunter Rise, and More
It's a slightly quieter start to January for Xbox Game Pass, with only six more games confirmed to be hitting the service so far this month. We already knew about all six of these, including the three Xbox has chosen to highlight in their first Xbox Wire Game Pass blog post of the year. But, there are normally several other Game Pass announcements across every month, so we could still hear about even more games to come, especially with Xbox's Developer Direct showcase now confirmed for January 25.
Polygon
Xbox showcase coming to highlight 2023 games, but Starfield won’t be there
After months of relative quiet from Microsoft on the games front, the company plans to show off part its Xbox Game Studios lineup in a new showcase called “Developer_Direct” that will stream on Jan. 25. Microsoft has no shortage of games coming to Xbox, Windows PC, and Game...
IGN
Aquatico - Official Release Teaser Trailer
Aquatico is available now on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. Check out the launch trailer for another look at this underwater survival city-builder game. In Aquatico, after Earth’s surface became a barren and inhospitable wasteland, humanity poured their hopes into beginning a new life under the waves. Building a sustainable future, however, doesn’t come easily. Set across multiple levels of the ocean floor, players will need to survive the briny depths to build their very own utopia.
