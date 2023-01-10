It's a slightly quieter start to January for Xbox Game Pass, with only six more games confirmed to be hitting the service so far this month. We already knew about all six of these, including the three Xbox has chosen to highlight in their first Xbox Wire Game Pass blog post of the year. But, there are normally several other Game Pass announcements across every month, so we could still hear about even more games to come, especially with Xbox's Developer Direct showcase now confirmed for January 25.

1 DAY AGO