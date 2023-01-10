Services Set in Arkansas for Former Northeast Community College President Underwood

Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Billboards target Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen for hog farms
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A group of physicians out of Washington, D.C., is targeting Nebraska’s new governor with a trio of billboards. The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine is criticizing Gov. Jim Pillen, saying factory farms like his have a negative impact on the environment. The phrase on...
waynedailynews.com
Northeast Community College Offers CPR/AED Training For Employees During In-Service
NORFOLK – Northeast Community College employees were trained or retrained on cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and automated external defibrillator (AED) after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday Night Football. The class, CPR/AED training, was already scheduled during the 2023 Spring in-service, an opportunity for all...
foxnebraska.com
Proposed bill could change how Nebraskans vote
LINCOLN, Neb. — A bill to structure Voter ID in Nebraska was introduced this week in the legislature. The bill as it stands Wednesday could cancel fees to acquire IDs and could largely eliminate voting by mail. An exception could be made for those who show they can’t make...
WOWT
Southeast Nebraska plane crash kills 2
NEMAHA COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nemaha County, Nebraska sheriff’s office confirmed two people were killed in a small plane crash Wednesday night. 911 received a call at 11 p.m. that a plane was missing. It had left Lincoln for the airport in Auburn and was supposed to return to Lincoln but never arrived.
KETV.com
Two men die after plane crash in Nebraska on Wednesday night
AUBURN, Neb. — Two men died in a plane crash in Nebraska on Wednesday night, according to authorities. Around 11 p.m., the Nemaha County Sheriff's Office said they received a call about a missing small plane that was headed to the Auburn airport from Lincoln. According to law enforcement,...
waynedailynews.com
Festival Of Honor Bands To Celebrate Junior High, High School Talent On January 28
WAYNE – An annual Festival of Honor Bands Concert is being planned for later this month. According to a release from Wayne State College, the Honor Band Concert is scheduled for Saturday, January 28 in Rice Auditorium starting at 4:30 p.m. The Department of Music at Wayne State College...
Aurora News Register
Saving youth: Majerus works in Children’s emergency room
Doctors are usually defined by their specialties and Dr. Chelsea Majerus decided to take a specialty of the most vulnerable populations at a time when seconds could mean life and death. Majerus, a 2002 graduate of Aurora High School, works day and night as a pediatric emergency room doctor at...
KSNB Local4
Small Town Famous set to grow in the downtown
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings City Council voted to let a small business expand in the downtown, 8-0. Small town famous now plans to expand into the Wolbach Building. This comes as a big move for the store as now they plan to become a three-story shopping experience. There will be retail on all three floors and even a possible children’s play area on the second floor.
klkntv.com
Nebraska’s rural fire departments say despite spike in calls, they’re ready for 2023
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – Many fires sparked across Nebraska last year, including wildfires just outside Lincoln. Several rural fire departments said they’ve worked hard to handle the high number of calls, and a couple reported a record number of responses in 2022. That includes the York Fire Department.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk student bowls first career perfect game
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska high school bowler made history this week. Kellen Liewer, a student at Norfolk Public schools, bowled a perfect game on Tuesday. Liewer performed the feat Tuesday morning as the Norfolk Bowling Team traveled to play in Columbus. The first of his career, the 300...
waynedailynews.com
Joan Pospisil
Joan Edna (Blatchford) Pospisil, 90, of Wakefield, Nebraska passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at the Wakefield Health Care Center. The visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Wakefield. The funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the Wakefield Presbyterian Church in Wakefield, with Pastor Charity Potter officiating. The burial will be in the Wakefield Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Wakefield Fire and Rescue. Arrangements are under the direction of Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Wakefield.
KSNB Local4
Finishing touches still needed to complete former Hastings viaduct project
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The former 16th Street viaduct is now just a memory for the citizens of Hastings. Back in December 2021, the Hastings City Council approved a deal with United Contractors, out of Iowa, to get rid of the viaduct for a little more than $1.3 million. The...
KSNB Local4
Former central Nebraska 3-time state wrestling champion Fruchtl passes away
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Former Grand Island Senior High, Northwest High and Hastings College wrestler Blake Fruchtl has died, GINW administration confirmed to Local4 Tuesday. The exact time and cause of death are unconfirmed at this time. Fruchtl was a three-time high school state wrestling champion, winning two titles...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk welcomes a new local family owned Marriott dual-brand hotel
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The Fairfield Inn and Towneplace Suites by Marriott has finally opened its doors to the people and visitors of Norfolk, welcoming their first guests for an upscale stay Tuesday. "We've got some stuff on the books for tonight, we've got some groups coming in, and we're going...
waynedailynews.com
Wayne High Splits Road Triangular
ALBION – A rescheduled wrestling triangular opened the week for Wayne High Tuesday evening. From Boone Central Schools in Albion, WHS joined the host Cardinals and Plainview. Wayne High dropped the dual against Plainview, 40-28 but picked up a 45-21 win over Boone Central. Plainview edged Boone Central, 37-36...
News Channel Nebraska
Guilty plea entered for Randolph man
RANDOLPH, Neb. -- A guilty plea was agreed to by a Randolph man for a drug-related charge. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said 26-year-old Richard Brachle, of Randolph, agreed to a guilty plea in District Court. As agreed upon in the plea deal, he will be charged with one felony count of delivery of a controlled substance. Brachle's sentencing will be in March.
waynedailynews.com
‘March to the Majestic’ To Feature Movie ‘Just Mercy’ For MLK Day
WAYNE – Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, January 16 as members of the Wayne State College Multicultural and International Programs will be hosting “March to the Majestic”. According to a release from Wayne State College, this event includes a walk from the WSC campus to...
KSNB Local4
Aurora boys basketball’s Ramaekers ‘doing OK’ after scary head injury
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - The high school boys basketball game between Hastings and Aurora was postponed during competition Tuesday after Husky Ethan Ramaekers suffered a head injury following a dunk attempt. An ambulance was called and Ramaekers was hospitalized to treat the injury. He took to Twitter Wednesday to provide...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers arrest two after high-speed pursuit near Aurora
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – Two men were arrested early Sunday morning after a high-speed pursuit with troopers, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 12:15 a.m., a trooper tried pulling over a speeding Dodge Magnum on Interstate 80 near Aurora, but the driver refused to stop. The driver, 36-year-old Travis...
Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Weather Outlook 2023
The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, January 3 no change as we are still in extreme drought. There is little hope for any change in conditions in the short or even long term. The six to ten-day outlook (January 10 to 14) indicates a 60 to 80% chance of above normal temperatures and 33 to 40% chance of above normal precipitation, which isn’t much to begin with. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (January 12 to 18) indicates a continued 70 to 80% of above normal temperatures and a continued 33 to 40% chance of above normal precipitation. While the warmer temperature continues to hold, at least precipitation patterns are slightly more favorable.
