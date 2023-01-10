ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Country 106.5 WYRK

Wheel Locks For Drivers In Hamburg, New York

The new year is not even two weeks old and there has already been a string of cars that have been stolen. Just this week, Niagara County Deputies arrested a few underage thieves who stole a Kia and took it for a joy ride through the county. There is a new push to prevent these thefts across Western New York.
HAMBURG, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

11 Things To Send Someone Homesick For Buffalo

Relocating for school or a job is hard for anyone - especially if you’re leaving an awesome city like Buffalo. If a friend or a family member is moving away, it can be bittersweet. Even if they’re escaping the gray winter weather of Western New York and settling somewhere sunny, they can still be incredibly lonely if they don’t know anyone there and haven’t made any friends yet.
BUFFALO, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

One Of Buffalo's Favorite Restaurants Is Celebrating 100 Years

It’s amazing to see a local restaurant that we have come to know and love, still serving the Western New York community after 100 years!. It’s really an impressive feat, especially when you think about The Great Depression, recessions, a pandemic, and other economic downturns. Through it all, this locally-owned business kept pushing through.
BUFFALO, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Expected Snowfall Totals Across New York State

After the hectic and chaotic November and December for winter weather, we have had a relatively quiet start to January. There really hasn't been any significant snowfall to speak of the last two weeks and that's a welcomed change. However, there will be some changes across New York state this weekend, which will bring rain and snow.
BUFFALO, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Huge Explosions In Canada Could Be Felt In New York

A major fire along with several explosions rocked St. Catherines, Canada this morning and they were loud that people in New York could feel it. According to the Facebook page "The Southtowns Scanner" there was a massive fire at a hazmat facility in St. Catherines and the explosions were happening at the site of the fire.
LEWISTON, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo councilman seeks answer from NYS regarding closure gates on Routes 33, 198

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the aftermath of the December 2022 blizzard, when crews spent several days removing cars from where stranded motorists had abandoned them on two of Buffalo's busiest arterials, 2 On Your Side viewers began asking us why the Scajaquada (NYS Route 198) and the Kensington Expressway (NYS Route 33) don't have gates installed on entrance ramps to keep vehicles from entering during severe storms.
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

West Herr completes purchase of four Towne Automotive dealerships

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — West Herr announced the purchase of Towne Automotive Group’s BMW, Audi, Volkswagen and MINI dealerships, as well as Towne’s Northern Collision Center in a Monday release. Starting Thursday, Jan. 12, the four dealerships will be open for business, donning the West Herr name.
BUFFALO, NY
investigativepost.org

Tesla's solar factory in Buffalo fizzles

Less than a quarter of the plant's workforce is engaged in solar-related manufacturing, and work stopped completely half of last year. As a result, there's been none of the promised spin-off development. When Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced plans in 2013 for what is now Tesla’s factory in South Buffalo, he...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

South Buffalo man helps save non-profit's building

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A South Buffalo man is credited with helping to save a non-profits building during the blizzard. John Kelley is a volunteer at the Grace Guest House. Both during and after the blizzard, he went over to the house and did what he could to make sure nothing was wrong.
BUFFALO, NY
wearebuffalo.net

City Of Buffalo Animal Shelter Is At Full Capacity

Calling all animal lovers. Your help is needed. According to a recent Tweet, the City of Buffalo Animal is at full capacity. If you like to volunteer and help out, you can get more information at Buddy Rescue's website. This is not the first time that the City of Buffalo...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Need A Delicious Job? Buffalo Company Looking For People To Get Paid To Eat

Wouldn't it be great to get paid to eat? Well, a Buffalo-based company is looking for people to do just that!. Want to make a difference in the products available on the market today? By joining our group of taste testers, you will be able to provide your opinion on various food products and can help shape the way future products are developed! You will get to taste a wide variety of foods like desserts, appetizers and much more.
BUFFALO, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Country 106.5 WYRK

