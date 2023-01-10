Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Related
Bank of America shares plans for Buffalo branches closed since 2020
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bank of America says it plans to reopen three Buffalo branches that have been closed since 2020 and one that closed last year, but it has not announced a timeline for doing so. Bank of America closed many Western New York financial centers during the pandemic....
Great News For Drivers South Of Buffalo, New York
Things are going to be done on a first come, first served basis for residents in Southern Erie County.
Wheel Locks For Drivers In Hamburg, New York
The new year is not even two weeks old and there has already been a string of cars that have been stolen. Just this week, Niagara County Deputies arrested a few underage thieves who stole a Kia and took it for a joy ride through the county. There is a new push to prevent these thefts across Western New York.
11 Things To Send Someone Homesick For Buffalo
Relocating for school or a job is hard for anyone - especially if you’re leaving an awesome city like Buffalo. If a friend or a family member is moving away, it can be bittersweet. Even if they’re escaping the gray winter weather of Western New York and settling somewhere sunny, they can still be incredibly lonely if they don’t know anyone there and haven’t made any friends yet.
One Of Buffalo’s Favorite Restaurants Is Celebrating 100 Years
It’s amazing to see a local restaurant that we have come to know and love, still serving the Western New York community after 100 years!. It’s really an impressive feat, especially when you think about The Great Depression, recessions, a pandemic, and other economic downturns. Through it all, this locally-owned business kept pushing through.
The Best Carnival In Western New York Returns
You simply can't beat the summers in Western New York! Once the cold weather is left behind, it is time for the fun to begin! One of the biggest and best carnivals in the Southtowns returns for 2023 and it is going to be a blast!. We are blessed here...
Expected Snowfall Totals Across New York State
After the hectic and chaotic November and December for winter weather, we have had a relatively quiet start to January. There really hasn't been any significant snowfall to speak of the last two weeks and that's a welcomed change. However, there will be some changes across New York state this weekend, which will bring rain and snow.
These 10 Bakeries Should Be Considered For Best In Buffalo
When you shop local, your support goes directly back into the local businesses of Western New York and in our economy. But what shops are locally owned in Western New York?. Well, when it comes to bakeries, there are a few places you can go for a bagel, pastry, breakfast, and a cup of coffee.
Huge Explosions In Canada Could Be Felt In New York
A major fire along with several explosions rocked St. Catherines, Canada this morning and they were loud that people in New York could feel it. According to the Facebook page "The Southtowns Scanner" there was a massive fire at a hazmat facility in St. Catherines and the explosions were happening at the site of the fire.
Two top-prize-winning Take 5 tickets sold in Erie County
Winning lottery tickets can be cashed within one year of the drawing.
Buffalo councilman seeks answer from NYS regarding closure gates on Routes 33, 198
BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the aftermath of the December 2022 blizzard, when crews spent several days removing cars from where stranded motorists had abandoned them on two of Buffalo's busiest arterials, 2 On Your Side viewers began asking us why the Scajaquada (NYS Route 198) and the Kensington Expressway (NYS Route 33) don't have gates installed on entrance ramps to keep vehicles from entering during severe storms.
WIVB
Power of 3: Buffalo community leader revived by NYS Senator shares story of faith, CPR
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As Bills player Damar Hamlin recovers in Buffalo, News 4 met with a Buffalo community leader who CPR also saved. She was revived by a New York State senator and carried by the power of prayer. “It was like someone was caressing my soul and...
WIVB
West Herr completes purchase of four Towne Automotive dealerships
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — West Herr announced the purchase of Towne Automotive Group’s BMW, Audi, Volkswagen and MINI dealerships, as well as Towne’s Northern Collision Center in a Monday release. Starting Thursday, Jan. 12, the four dealerships will be open for business, donning the West Herr name.
Girl Scouts supporting family of Dartmouth Avenue fire
The Girl Scouts of Western New York are collecting gift cards to support the family impacted by the Dartmouth Avenue fire.
McDonalds in Buffalo uses store as a shelter during recent storm
BUFFALO N.Y. (WROC) — Two McDonalds managers in Buffalo are still receiving praise for a good deed they did around Christmas time. Store Manger Kristin Kosha says as they were preparing to close up the store early to go home due to the storm coming in and realized leaving might not be an option. “When […]
investigativepost.org
Tesla’s solar factory in Buffalo fizzles
Less than a quarter of the plant's workforce is engaged in solar-related manufacturing, and work stopped completely half of last year. As a result, there's been none of the promised spin-off development. When Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced plans in 2013 for what is now Tesla’s factory in South Buffalo, he...
South Buffalo man helps save non-profit's building
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A South Buffalo man is credited with helping to save a non-profits building during the blizzard. John Kelley is a volunteer at the Grace Guest House. Both during and after the blizzard, he went over to the house and did what he could to make sure nothing was wrong.
wearebuffalo.net
City Of Buffalo Animal Shelter Is At Full Capacity
Calling all animal lovers. Your help is needed. According to a recent Tweet, the City of Buffalo Animal is at full capacity. If you like to volunteer and help out, you can get more information at Buddy Rescue's website. This is not the first time that the City of Buffalo...
Eric Church Announces 3 Summer Concerts Close To Buffalo, New York
Eric Church is doing something that he has never done before! Eric Church is heading out on a tour this SUMMER. He took to social media to announce the tour. Church mentioned that he has never done an outdoor, summer, amphitheater tour. Unfortunately, there is no Buffalo, New York date, but there are 3 within driving distance!
Need A Delicious Job? Buffalo Company Looking For People To Get Paid To Eat
Wouldn't it be great to get paid to eat? Well, a Buffalo-based company is looking for people to do just that!. Want to make a difference in the products available on the market today? By joining our group of taste testers, you will be able to provide your opinion on various food products and can help shape the way future products are developed! You will get to taste a wide variety of foods like desserts, appetizers and much more.
Country 106.5 WYRK
Buffalo, NY
9K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Country 106.5 WYRK plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wyrk.com/
Comments / 0