Why Sarah Atwood From Yellowstone Looks So Familiar
In September of 2022, "Yellowstone" fans got their first extended look at the show's fifth season when Paramount Network premiered its first full-length "Yellowstone" Season 5 trailer. This preview notably opens on footage of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) swearing in to the office of Governor of Montana, which is perhaps the most notable shakeup to a longtime character's storyline to occur around the time of Season 5's start.
'Yellowstone': Cole Hauser Lands New Western Role
Yellowstone star Cole Hauser did not take a break from the Western genre after filming the hit Paramount Network's latest season. Instead, he filmed Dead Man's Hand, a movie shot in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Lionsgate's Grindhouse Entertainment Group picked up North American distribution rights to the project on Tuesday, reports Deadline. The film is expected to be released in 2023.
‘Yellowstone’: Cole Hauser Says Rip Kissing Beth Dutton Makes One Family Member ‘Really Uncomfortable’
Since makings its debut in 2018, Yellowstone fans have fallen deeper and deeper in love with the series’ leading couple, Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton. However, while the two actors that play the couple on screen, Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly, both have their own partners at home, the former, following the midseason finale of Yellowstone season five, revealed that his character’s intimate scenes with Reilly’s Beth Dutton make one of his young family members extremely “uncomfortable.”
‘Yellowstone’: Kelly Reilly Reveals Why Beth Treats Monica Different Than Every Other Character
Episode 7 of Yellowstone Season 5, “The Dream Is Not Me,” showed fans a different side of Beth Dutton, a side that we haven’t seen in quite a long time. The first few minutes of the episode see the cowboys ride off early in the morning, sharing coffee outside their tents and warming up for the day. After they leave, Beth shares a sweet, heartfelt scene with Kelsey Asbille’s character Monica Dutton. After the episode aired, Beth Dutton actress Kelly Reilly revealed why her character treats Monica differently than all other people. See what she has to say in the clip below.
Kevin Costner's Dad Thought Yellowstone Was Going To Ruin His Son's Career
Given Kevin Costner's longstanding association with the Western genre, which has seen him play the likes of Wyatt Earp and appear in everything from "Dances with Wolves" to "Silverado" (per IMDb), it just makes sense that he's starring as ranching family patriarch John Dutton in "Yellowstone." It's also appropriate that he's earning praise for his work as Dutton.
Cole Hauser Ready To Take Over As ‘Yellowstone’ Lead If Kevin Costner Ends Up Walking: Sources
Yellowstone star Cole Hauser has become close with series star Kevin Costner since the show began, but insiders believe it’s all part of a plan to nab the lead role if Kevin walks away, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources revealed that Costner, 67, has taken Hauser, 47, under his wing and their bond resulted in better storylines and more screen time for the young actor, who plays ranch foreman Rip Wheeler. “Cole doesn’t want to do anything to offend Kevin. He likes him and doesn’t mind his grumpiness or long, drawn-out silences, but he sees an opening here,” said a source....
‘Yellowstone’ Fans Will Get More of ‘1883’ — But It Will Not Focus on the Dutton Family
The ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1883’ is actually getting its own spinoff — ‘1883: The Bass Reeves Story.’
'Yellowstone' star Wes Bentley says Jamie Dutton's 'sadness' has affected him in real life: 'It's weighed on my life a bit'
Bentley has been portraying the adopted Dutton son in the Paramount Network drama since it debuted and said that "Jamie's sadness permeates my life."
‘Yellowstone’ Fans Think This 1 Scene Was Taylor Sheridan Taking a Dig at ‘Sons of Anarchy’
Considering Taylor Sheridan's history with ‘Sons of Anarchy,’ some fans wondered if the creator was taking a dig at his former series during a scene in season 3 of ‘Yellowstone.’
‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Says The End Is Already In Sight: “I Know How It Ends”
If you’re thinking Yellowstone is gonna pull a Walking Dead, it’s not. And that might be a good thing. Anybody who started watching The Walking Dead right at the beginning was obsessed with it. But 11 season later, it got stale, viewership dropped, and it’s ultimately remembered for being the show that didn’t know when to end. So with Yellowstone hitting the peak of its popularity right now, midway through Season 5, creator Taylor Sheridan is letting fans know that his show won’t be repeating the same mistakes. […] The post ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Says The End Is Already In Sight: “I Know How It Ends” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Brecken Merrill Reveals What Cole Hauser Is Like Beyond the Show
Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser plays one of the show’s most popular characters. Who can’t get enough of tough guy Rip Wheeler, right-hand man to Kevin Costner’s John Dutton and longtime love (and now husband) of Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton?. In the wildly popular neo-western drama series...
‘NCIS’ Crossover Event To Feature a ‘Yellowstone’ Star
For all of you Yellowstone fans, get ready to tune into NCIS: Hawai’i where you can see one of the show’s stars appear on there. You will be able to see Dawn Olivieri on there as Melina Delvin. She’s going to be part of NCIS: Hawai’i when the big crossover event takes place on January 9. Melvin reportedly is a mysterious character on the show. This marks the first time that Olivieri will be part of the NCIS universe.
Sam Elliot and Katharine Ross: A Hollywood Love Story Come True
Hollywood romances seem to be destined to fail right from the start. Celebrity divorces and affairs litter tabloid headlines week in and week out. In the midst of all the drama, the 38-year-long marriage between actor Sam Elliot and actress Katharine Ross has stood the test of time as one of the most prized Hollywood love stories.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Handed Harrison Ford This Iconic Role Long Before He Joined the Sheridanverse in ‘1923’
‘Yellowstone’ star Kevin Costner was the first big name to join the Sheridanverse, paving the way for others like Harrison Ford in ‘1923’ to follow.
‘Yellowstone’ spin-off series ‘1883: The Bass Reeves Story’ now casting in Fort Worth
The limited series will be directed by Taylor Sheridan and star David Oyelowo as Bass Reeves. Here’s how to apply for casting before filming starts.
Could ‘Tulsa King’ Get the ‘Yellowstone’ Treatment? ‘Absolutely,’ Paramount+ Programming Chief Says
Paramount+ has not been shy about going all in on Taylor Sheridan and his ability to build a streaming universe out of “Yellowstone.” But why stop there? Sheridan’s “Tulsa King,” with Sylvester Stallone, has also been a big hit for the streamer, and Tanya Giles, chief programming officer, streaming with Paramount Global, told IndieWire that anything is possible. “The short answer is absolutely. We’re open to the possibilities, everything,” Giles said between panels at Paramount+’s presentation at TCA on January 9. “What we love to do is take this valuable IP and turn anything into a franchise because we believe there’s...
