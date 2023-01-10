While Madonna's New Year's Eve post made it clear she had a ball with her loved ones on Saturday, December 31, all fans could talk about was the fact that she's still sporting barely there bleached eyebrows!In her Instagram upload, the legendary singer danced around with her children, showed off their outfits and socialized with the locals."I could never have imagined my life would be so full. That I would be able to make a living being an artist. That I could be the mother I never had. That my children would bring me so much joy!!" she gushed in...

10 DAYS AGO