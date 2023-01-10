ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

Will Smith Upset New Movie 'Emancipation' Is Bombing At Box Office Following Chris Rock Slap

When Mayan Lopez and Selenis Leyva announced the 2023 Golden Globe nominees on December 12, one name was conspicuously absent. Nearly nine months after he slapped host Chris Rock on the Academy Awards stage, Will Smith and his prestige slave drama, Emancipation, were completely snubbed — and sources say Hollywood's cold shoulder didn't go unnoticed by the disgraced actor, RadarOnline.com has learned.Moviegoers aren't exactly impressed, either. On its opening weekend, them $120 million flick earned a reported average of just $3k per screen. All of which dismayed the 54-year-old former box office powerhouse, who'd clearly been angling for a post-slap...
Tyla

Fans fear Britney Spears 'doesn't look well' in latest video

Some fans are concerned that Britney Spears 'doesn't look well' in her latest video. The 'Toxic' singer was dancing away to JLO's 'Booty' featuring Iggy Azalea and has divided the opinion of viewers with her moves. Watch below:. As usual, one of her latest Instagram posts hasn't gone down well...
People

Blake Lively Jokes That Her Latest Sandwich Order Is a Dead Giveaway That She's Pregnant

"Tell me you're pregnant without telling me you're pregnant," said the soon-to-be mom of four of her lunch from Stein's Market and Deli Blake Lively is eating for two — and doing it well. The actress, 35, who is expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds, showed off her mouth-watering order from Stein's Market and Deli in New Orleans on Instagram and gave her followers a foodie tip: "Order 'The Rachel' extra crispy meat and bread." The Rachel is a hot Pastrami sandwich with Swiss cheese and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
thedigitalfix.com

Kirk Douglas quit Rambo mid-filming when his scenes were cut

The late, great American actor Kirk Douglas lived to be 103 years old, and had many a starring roles to his name during his time in Hollywood. One action movie in particular that he cannot put his name to though, is Rambo, after the legendary actor quit the project mid-filming, due to his scenes being cut.
TheDailyBeast

‘A Man Called Otto’ Is Tom Hanks at His Most Insufferable

Tom Hanks is one of a handful of true American sweethearts. That’s a prestigious honor, bestowed upon him, Anne Hathaway, and that kid from TikTok who really loves corn. And it’s not to be taken lightly. We rely on these figures to make us smile, laugh, and dazzle us with their performances—even when their films are bad. Unfortunately, Hanks is on the verge of being stripped of his title after trying our patience one too many times.
OK! Magazine

Madonna Trolled For Sporting Barely There Bleached Eyebrows On NYE: Photos

While Madonna's New Year's Eve post made it clear she had a ball with her loved ones on Saturday, December 31, all fans could talk about was the fact that she's still sporting barely there bleached eyebrows!In her Instagram upload, the legendary singer danced around with her children, showed off their outfits and socialized with the locals."I could never have imagined my life would be so full. That I would be able to make a living being an artist. That I could be the mother I never had. That my children would bring me so much joy!!" she gushed in...
extratv

Austin Butler on His Existential Crisis After ‘Elvis’ Filming (Exclusive)

On Thursday night, “Elvis” star Austin Butler was honored with the Breakthrough Performance Award at the 34th Annual Palm Springs Film Festival. “Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Austin about life after filming “Elvis.”. Austin admitted that he experienced “sort of an existential crisis” after filming...
The Independent

Seth Rogen recalls Tom Cruise pitching him Scientology movie in resurfaced clip

A past Seth Rogen interview has resurfaced after Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael shocked the audience with a Scientology comment about Tom Cruise.During the ceremony, Carmichael joked: “Backstage, I found these three Golden Globe awards that Tom Cruise returned. I think maybe we take these three things and exchange them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige.”Miscavige is a member of the Church of Scientology, and is married to its leader David Miscavige. She has not been seen in public since 2007. Cruise is a known Scientologist, and has been a member for 30 years.While promoting his 2021 book...
Looper

Elvis' Austin Butler Recalls The Broadway Moment That Forever Changed His Career

2022 marked one of the biggest and most important times in Austin Butler's life, with Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis" bringing the former New York stage actor and teenage television star into the Hollywood mainstream. Still, despite everything that Butler accomplished, it seems doesn't consider it to have been the most important year of his career. Instead, that title goes to another time in his life, when Butler managed to land a role on Broadway that would forever change him.
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Tom Hanks Shares His 2-Ingredient Cocktail He's Dubbed the 'Diet Cokagne'

"It's really strangely, strikingly, shamefully good," Stephen Colbert said while tasting the drink with Tom Hanks Tom Hanks is spilling all the details on his very own inventive cocktail. This week, the Academy Award winner appeared on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and introduced a new "Hanks family tradition" — a questionable bubbly cocktail.    Hanks set the scene, describing how he was at his wife Rita Wilson's show in New York City at Café Carlyle when a "celebratory bottle of champagne [was] brought by." "I'm not...
game-news24.com

Wyatt Russell Stars In Blumhouse Thriller About a Mysterious Backyard Swimming Pool

While M3GAN is evaluating its unique brand of self-aware shocks, a recent announcement has already paired both Big Bang and Atomic Monster. In the upcoming work, titled Night Swim, it’ll airplay Wyatt Russell and Kerry Condon according to a report released by Deadline. In a 2014 short story, a woman, whose landslide and thirtle were at a swimming pool, is fond of a mythological theory. Said short film, created by Bryce McGuire and Rob Blackhurst, can be seen on Vimeo if you like to get a taste of what you’ll expect from the final product.
Upworthy

Kid belts out every word of a song from the new 'Matilda' and Dad's response is hilarious

As a parent, you want your kid to find their space in the world, discover what they're passionate about and build the skills needed to be successful in whatever path they choose. You also want them to do their dang homework. Even the stuff they aren't particularly thrilled about. Balancing those things isn't always easy, especially when you have a kid who has very specific interests and very specific non-interests. And that familiar struggle is hilariously depicted in a delightful, viral family car ride.

