Sioux City, IA

Stray of the Day: Meet Melanie

By Mallory Smith
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Melanie, a young adult, female, blonde Labrador retriever. She was found on the 1100 block of Irene Street.

The shelter says she’s a playful girl with a lot of energy. Melanie would thrive with a big yard to play around in with lots of toys and a loving family.

Melanie will be the sweetest addition to your family and will help keep you entertained (and in love) for years to come.

Melanie is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com .

