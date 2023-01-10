ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

seniorresource.com

Roommates for Boomers: 5 Ways Sharing Your Home Can Save You Money

When most people hear the word “roommates”, they instantly think of college students or twenty-somethings living in a big city. However, the concept of having a roommate isn’t limited to any specific age demographic. In fact, statistics show that the number of people over 50 living with roommates is growing at nearly twice the rate of any other age group (according to SpareRoom). Boomers might seek a roommate for many reasons. Maybe you’re lonely, or maybe you want to age in place as safely as possible. Of course, there are financial benefits, too! Here are 5 ways sharing your home can save you money.
CBS Denver

New app inspired hopes to connect neighbors ahead of emergencies

A new app for pet owners, created out of the loss of more than 1,000 pets in the Marshall Fire, is one of the first that will help owners account for pets during disasters and individual emergencies. PHaR or Pet Help and Rescue, which will launch for iPhone users at the end of this month, aims to connect pet owners with neighbors who can lend a hand in an emergency. "The amount of communication that was going around on Dec. 30, 2021 was ridiculous. I mean, it was really hard to figure out who needed what and when," said Dave Crawford, a...
COLORADO STATE

