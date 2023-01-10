A new app for pet owners, created out of the loss of more than 1,000 pets in the Marshall Fire, is one of the first that will help owners account for pets during disasters and individual emergencies. PHaR or Pet Help and Rescue, which will launch for iPhone users at the end of this month, aims to connect pet owners with neighbors who can lend a hand in an emergency. "The amount of communication that was going around on Dec. 30, 2021 was ridiculous. I mean, it was really hard to figure out who needed what and when," said Dave Crawford, a...

