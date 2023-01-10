ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

American Songwriter

Phish Announce Spring West Coast Tour Dates

Legendary jam band Phish has announced a string of 2023 west coast tour dates this spring. As part of the tour, the band is set to play its first-ever three-night stand at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. They will also be performing for three nights at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, California. Along with two nights in Seattle at the Climate Pledge Arena.
LOS ANGELES, CA
American Songwriter

NOFX Announces Final Tour

Influential punk band NOFX has announced its final tour. The string of dates will comprise 40 cities and mark 40 years for the band. They will also play 40 songs at each concert, according to a press statement. The initial list of dates includes stops in Austin, Texas; San Diego,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Retro 102.5

Ringo Starr Announces 2023 Spring Tour

Ringo Starr has announced new tour dates for 2023. The former Beatle and his All Starr Band — which currently consists of Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette — will launch a spring tour on May 19 in Temecula, Calif. The trek contains mostly West Coast dates, including a three-night stay in Las Vegas, and will conclude on June 17 in San Jose.
COLORADO STATE
Popculture

Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring

Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
COLORADO STATE
Loudwire

Bonnaroo 2023 Lineup Revealed – Foo Fighters, Paramore, Korn + More

The lineup for the 2023 edition of Bonnaroo has been revealed, and will feature the return to the concert stage of the Dave Grohl-led Foo Fighters. The four-day music festival is set to take place the weekend of June 15-18 in Manchester, Tennessee, with Foo Fighters joined by Zeds Dead, Kendrick Lamar and Odesza as this year's headliners.
MANCHESTER, TN
Digital Music News

Coachella 2023 Announces Lineup with Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Calvin Harris

Coachella announces its 2023 lineup, featuring Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Frank Ocean, Calvin Harris, and Despacio. Coachella returns to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, for two weekends: April 14 – 16 and April 21 – 23, 2023, with Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Frank Ocean, Calvin Harris, Gorillaz, Björk, Burna Boy, ROSALÍA, Eric Prydz presents HOLO, Kali Uchis, and many more performing both weekends.
INDIO, CA

